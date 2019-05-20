Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'I Oversaw America's Nuclear Power Industry. Now I Think It Should Be Banned.' (commondreams.org) 507

Posted by EditorDavid from the changed-my-mind dept.
Friday the Washington Post published an essay by Gregory Jaczko, who served on America's Nuclear Regulatory Commission from 2005 to 2009 and was its chairman from 2009 to 2012. He says he'd believed nuclear power was worth the reduction they produced in greenhouse emissions -- until Japan's 2011 nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant.

"Despite working in the industry for more than a decade, I now believe that nuclear power's benefits are no longer enough to risk the welfare of people living near these plants..." [Non-paywalled version here] The current and potential costs -- personal and economic -- are just too high.... The technology and the safety needs are just too complex and demanding to translate into a facility that is simple to design and build. No matter your views on nuclear power in principle, no one can afford to pay this much for two electricity plants. New nuclear is simply off the table in the United States....

Fewer than 10 of Japan's 50 reactors have resumed operations, yet the country's carbon emissions have dropped below their levels before the accident. How? Japan has made significant gains in energy efficiency and solar power.... What about the United States? Nuclear accounts for about 19 percent of U.S. electricity production and most of our carbon-free electricity. Could reactors be phased out here without increasing carbon emissions? If it were completely up to the free market, the answer would be yes, because nuclear is more expensive than almost any other source of electricity today. Renewables such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power generate electricity for less than the nuclear plants under construction in Georgia, and in most places, they produce cheaper electricity than existing nuclear plants that have paid off all their construction costs...

This tech is no longer a viable strategy for dealing with climate change, nor is it a competitive source of power. It is hazardous, expensive and unreliable, and abandoning it wouldn't bring on climate doom. The real choice now is between saving the planet or saving the dying nuclear industry. I vote for the planet.

'I Oversaw America's Nuclear Power Industry. Now I Think It Should Be Banned.'

  • So there are 3 choices

    1. Clean power, little pollution.
    2. Clean power, potential pollution
    3. Dirty power, definite pollution.

    Get rid of coal/oil first then we'll talk.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kokuyo ( 549451 )

      You missed a column:

      1. Clean power, scaling badly, little pollution.
      2. Clean power, scaling well, potential pollution
      3. Dirty power, scaling very well, definite pollution.

      But yeah, I agree with you. IMO we need modern nuclear reactors as a stop-gap measure to reduce emissions NOW. Then, when we have some breathing room, we can deal with scalability of the little pollution option.

      • Re:So there are 3 choices (Score:5, Insightful)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:32AM (#58622450) Journal

        You still missed a couple columns

        1. Clean power, scaling badly, little pollution, immediate but limited pollution impact.
        2. Clean power, scaling well, potential pollution, uncertain but potentially catastrophic pollution impact.
        3. Dirty power, scaling very well, definite pollution, slow (thus far) manageable pollution impacts.

        The big problem with nuclear is not that it destroys land/property/kills people its that when it does it happens on a potentially large scale all at once. On the flip side society has decades to absorb the cost of treating worker for conditions acquired developing coal/oil/gas and similar treating people for respiratory conditions and cancers resulting from flue gas at power plants. Neither is desirable but on is a manageable cash flow problem the other is a catastrophe. This is not discount issues like fly ash spills etc; but even those types of accidents are not on the scale of a Fukushima or Chernobyl .

        • Re:So there are 3 choices (Score:4, Insightful)

          by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:54AM (#58622550)
          Even the worse case scenario a nuclear accident is not catastrophic. Expensive to clean up if it happens, but manageable.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      You can't get rid of fossil fuels "first". You need to replace them with either Choice 1 or 2.

  • Even if (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Even if wind and solar power technology were to have advanced enough NOW that nuclear is no longer necessary, that doesn't undo the past decades of irrational fear of nuclear energy which has empowered the fossil fuel industry up until this point, and has led to the death of millions worldwide. Good job, idiots.

    • The Fossil Fuel industry has bankrolled anti-nuclear propaganda for years. They want you to invest in renewables, because they know you'll still need their dirty dino-fuel for baseload generation.

  • You are dangerous for the planet (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 20, 2019 @07:09AM (#58622108)

    I so despise short sighted people give a platform to voice their discontent. Weinburg warned of using large light water reactors, no one listened. Now people like your self are stating the obvious, that they are dangerous when scaled up. Yet Molten Salt reactors are safe, and have been proven safe. You want to abandon a power source because an asshole politician (Chester Holifield) pushed the wrong reactor technology for political gain. People like you and such politicians are condemning humanity to extinction.

    Better question, who is paying you off to the detriment of the planet?

    Jerk.

    • Re:You are dangerous for the planet (Score:5, Insightful)

      by dunkelfalke ( 91624 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:08AM (#58622330)

      Can you name just one commercial molten salt reactor actually ever running?

      • But because it's not a weapons tech, the rabid pro-nuclear nutters aren't interested.

        • Re:Fusion is the future of nuclear (Score:4, Funny)

          by dunkelfalke ( 91624 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:36AM (#58622468)

          I agree. There is no good reason to create new fission reactor designs that will only become viable at about the same time as fusion power.

    • Re:You are dangerous for the planet (Score:4, Insightful)

      by TheDarkMaster ( 1292526 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:24AM (#58622404)
      Someone who worked in large power plants here. Every now and then an idiot pops up wanting to ban nuclear power plants without being able to understand why they exist.

      The power plant with the lowest impact is the hydroelectric plant, but you can not put a hydroelectric plant anywhere, you need a river with certain conditions to work. While a nuclear power plant in theory can be placed anywhere you need (even in a desert using closed circuit cooling). Solar plants are an interesting idea but take up too much space when you need to produce more than 1000MW, and you can not count on them at night.

      (Ideally I would have the three types of power plants I quoted available and then distribute the load between them, but humans have serious problems thinking about solutions that do not involve extremes)

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        So what about wind?

        For example the UK has approximately 20x more wind energy than it uses today, by reasonable estimates. Full coverage for full load 24/365, even without batteries.

        Wind is cheap. Even offshore wind and battery smoothing is cheaper than nuclear.

        Why ignore wind in your analysis?

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 )

          Wind isn't cheap. It requires FiT programs to be profitable. In the cases of off-shore uses, it means laying undersea cable. Unless you're in a region where the wind blows all the time, at a fairly steady rate, and there aren't gusts that exceed 80km/h then it's going to work just fine. Outside of specific locations like wind-passes, the cost isn't generally recouped in the lifetime before failure. But let's be realistic, if the UK has 20x more wind energy then it uses today, you wouldn't be publishing w

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dargaud ( 518470 )

        The power plant with the lowest impact is the hydroelectric plant

        I beg to differ [wikipedia.org]. About 2000 times more deads than the whole of the nuclear energy industry in its entire history. And that's just one dam...

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by drinkypoo ( 153816 )

        Someone who worked in large power plants here. Every now and then an idiot pops up wanting to ban nuclear power plants without being able to understand why they exist.

        Oh good, let's see what a self-professed expert thinks!

        The power plant with the lowest impact is the hydroelectric plant,

        Uh, it completely inundates the land chosen for the reservoir. That's not low impact. Wind is lowest impact, not hydro. Looks like some idiot popped up wanting to defend nuclear power plants without understanding his argument.

  • Ug (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @07:10AM (#58622112)

    >"Despite working in the industry for more than a decade, I now believe that nuclear power's benefits are no longer enough to risk the welfare of people living near these plants..."

    Even though all our designs are old. But to declare that all nuclear power has no place while ignoring all the newer designs that are much safer seems really odd. Perhaps he just meant our CURRENT reactor infrastructure. If so, that would be a better argument.

    >"Fewer than 10 of Japan's 50 reactors have resumed operations, yet the country's carbon emissions have dropped below their levels before the accident. How? Japan has made significant gains in energy efficiency and solar power.... What about the United States?"

    Oh, let's see... the USA is physically what, a ZILLION times larger than Japan? Transmission of electricity is a major part of the equation.

    >"Could reactors be phased out here without increasing carbon emissions?"

    No, not really. Unless everyone is willing to take serious economic hits. Had we incrementally replaced aging reactions with new designs that are far safer and more reliable, we would have already cut our emissions tremendously and achieved energy independence much sooner.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      But that'd mean no longer giving multi-$billion cost-plus contracts to buddies in sweetheart deals in order to create jobs programs! Please, think of the underemployed constituents!

    • Re:Ug (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Junta ( 36770 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @07:30AM (#58622188)

      Even though all our designs are old.

      Agreed, every thing I have read suggests that replacing old designs with newer designs that are fail-safe and more more fully react the fuel would be better than the current trend of pretending we don't need new ones and in our denial running old designs because we can't shut them down.

      Transmission of electricity is a major part of the equation.

      Well for energy efficiency, it isn't a factor. Now where it comes to solar, then transmission losses are a good case for solar, which can be safely deployed at the edge. My solar power travels no more than 10 meters when it comes to my house.

      Of course, if I used electricity for my heat and my car, then my solar panels couldn't keep up even ignoring the solar power storage issue to get though night and clouds. Even if they were 30% efficient, they still wouldn't be able to quite keep up. I also don't know that panel manufacturing can scale to the entire world's population. So solar has some significant challenges, but it has great value and particularly so for areas of large transmission losses (rural areas that also have more land area that can be used for solar).

    • Re:Ug (Score:5, Insightful)

      by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @07:43AM (#58622236)

      >"Despite working in the industry for more than a decade, I now believe that nuclear power's benefits are no longer enough to risk the welfare of people living near these plants..."

      Let's see...Fukushima...one death to date as a result. That guy lived seven years after the accident.

      So, we consider nuclear power unsafe because the second worst accident in history (triggered by one of the worst tsunamis in history) killed ONE GUY!

      Based on past history, we can count on more people dying on the way to work this morning in New York City. Or Los Angeles. Or any of the major cities in the world.

      And that's not even counting the deaths from people slipping in the shower while getting ready for work

      Yet we consider nuclear power to be unsafe??? The second-worst nuclear disaster in history produced fewer casualties than we see DAILY in routine activities, and nuclear power is unsafe....

      We deserve to melt the planet, if our ideas about risk-analysis are that bad....

      P.S. and if we add in Chernobyl, we still have fewer nuclear power deaths in all of history than we reasonably expect in driving deaths today....

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        So, we consider nuclear power unsafe because the second worst accident in history (triggered by one of the worst tsunamis in history) killed ONE GUY!

        Right, nothing else bad happened due to Fukushima. It was literally just that one guy got killed.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      But to declare that all nuclear power has no place while ignoring all the newer designs that are much safer seems really odd.

      He doesn't ignore the new designs. He specifically mentions cost - and any new design is going to be expensive to develop, get approved and get built. They will also have difficulty attracting investment because being new they are seen as a risk - unknown unknown problems that may be found during development or operation that wipe out the ROI.

      Transmission of electricity is a major part of the equation.

      Solved long ago. Europe sends power all over the place with long distance, high voltage DC power lines. Losses are less than 3%/1000km and it's cheaper too because you

  • Wow, he's been watching "Chernobyl". It is kinda scary; I don't blame him.

  • Hyperbole much? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Dog-Cow ( 21281 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @07:46AM (#58622242)

    The planet is not in any danger. At worst, some of the current species are.

  • There's a pretty good TED talk: https://www.ted.com/talks/davi... [ted.com]

    Basically he illustrates how much land area would be required for e.g. wind turbines or solar panels, or growing biofuel, etc.

  • A pity about that last line:

    "The real choice now is between saving the planet or saving the dying nuclear industry. I vote for the planet."

  • All the problems with Reactors are one thing. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Grog6 ( 85859 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @07:59AM (#58622278)

    What do you do with the heat when you turn it off?

    All our current designs flow water across the core to remove the residual heat.

    If there's no water flow, it melts.
    All reactors currently in operation have this exact problem.

    Chernobyl was a particularly bad design; it was a scaled up copy of the reactors we built at Hanford and Oak Ridge, to make plutonium.
    Safety was not a particularly important factor in the design.
    Adding a really bad control rod design made it blow the fuck up when they tried to stuff the control rods back in, after pulling them all out in a serious fuckup.
    "Positive Void Coefficient" is not a sane design for a nuclear reactor.

    There are much safer designs for reactors; we haven't built any of those.

    Molten salt reactors have the issue of you can't see to refuel them; It's like fishing around in the dark, for something you really don't want to break.

    Liquid sodium/potassium is a design that gets mentioned a lot; fires are very common around NaK, for some reason. :)

    The process of burning uranium or plutonium leaves all the highly radioactive debris from the fission process; at least two pieces of debris for each fission, and those have a neutron excess, so will continue to give of radiation (heat) for the next 48 hours or so, at a high rate.
    This energy is what causes meltdowns; stuffing the control rods in turns off the active fission, but the residual heat is only going to go away over time, on a very well known curve at this point.

    That's why Fukushima's reactors melted; no cooling water, the rods head for the basement.
    Same exact problem that happened at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and the next one that melts down.

    Chernobyl was a special case; it was melting when the scrammed it, and the additional reactivity sent it "prompt critical"; Search "Pub913e_web.pdf" for the full report on it.

    Prompt critical is what you want in nuclear weapons, not a reactor. Allowing this in a reactor design was criminal, but there are still some of those reactors running.

    An industry gets judged by the public on the actions of the Worst actors, not the best.

    • You opinion of water moderated pebble bed reactors?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      There are much safer designs for reactors; we haven't built any of those.

      Correction: The US hasn't built any of those. Other countries have. Thank anti-nuke nuts for making sure that safer designs couldn't be put into use, thank them again for protesting any type of "upgrades" to the plants(like backup pumps, water storage, thank them again for blocking replacements of aging reactor designs. And when you're finished? Thank them for making sure that things like Fukishima could happen. And thank them twice as much for tying things up in courts for 20+ years.

      Hell you know what?

  • Spotlighting fallacy. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:01AM (#58622294) Journal
    One major incident and he is against it. Yes, there were thousands of incidents involving electricity,, oil, gas, cars, air planes, etc. We barely avoided a major one involving computer systems, but even computer systems are not immune.

  • Number of Tsunami's to hit the USA ... 0

    Japna's plants - were all old, near or beyond end of life

    The earthquake and Tsunami wiped out many conventional plants

    Japan is just taking the opportunity to build new plants that do not require fuel they would have to import

  • He may be on to a bigger problem (Score:5, Insightful)

    by etudiant ( 45264 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:05AM (#58622318)

    Mr Jaczko is no fan of nuclear power, which made his tenure at the head of the NRC turbulent. His most notable public appearance was during the Fukushima disaster, where he asserted that the spent fuel pool of Reactor 3 was emptying. That led the Japanese to mount a kamikaze effort to refill it by helicopter until it was determined that Mr Jaczko was mistaken.
    His anti nuclear bias notwithstanding, he makes a valid point, nuclear is currently too slow and too costly to build to be economically viable in any western country.
    Some of the delays and costs are regulatory, but the regulations generally reflect efforts to ensure basic quality and safety.
    The poor performance imho reflect both deteriorating education and capability norms in the labor force as well as declining management skills and integrity. When the emphasis is on shareholder value as the prime metric, it becomes career limiting to do an honest job. Yet an honest job is a prerequisite for building a safe nuclear industry.

  • He is a fearmonger (Score:5, Informative)

    by atomicalgebra ( 4566883 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:14AM (#58622352)
    As head of the NRC he induced a panic in Japan by claiming a 50 mile evacuation zone. All modern research says there should not have been an evacuation. This panic resulted in 1600 people dying while the actual plant killed 0 civilians and at most 1 worker. Jaczko should be executed for this crime.

  • How did this make Slashdot? (Score:4, Funny)

    by onyxruby ( 118189 ) <onyxruby.comcast@net> on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:16AM (#58622362)

    Slashdot has long been a science oriented web site. People come here for a mix of tech and science and the culture that goes with it. So how the hell did this bit of unscientific claptrap make Slashdot? What's getting promoted next, anti-vaxxers or flat-earthers?

    Between things like this and the political agenda crap Slashdot has lost its way. Believe it or not, Slashdot used to have some standards. Can the editors please restore the standards that Slashdot used to have?

    • Believe it or not, Slashdot used to have some standards.

      I don't believe it.

      Can the editors please restore the standards that Slashdot used to have?

      You mean where whole stories would be dominated by GNAA trolls? Make Slashdot great again!!!!!11!!!!

  • Banned, no. Changed, perhaps. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Millennium ( 2451 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:30AM (#58622432)

    Nuclear remains an important medium-term solution: renewables are good for the long term, but we need to start the switch sooner.

    Even when that switch happens, nuclear retains one important advantage over renewables that preserves a niche for it: portability. Imagine a standardized power connector in harbors, where an aircraft carrier or submarine could go after a disaster, jack in, and provide emergency power to assist with running relief facilities and getting the main grid back online. Something similar could be achieved inland through container-sized components, carried in by truck or train. You could save a lot of lives with this, then take the reactors away and shut them down when they are not needed.

    This is niche, no question. But it's an important niche, and one that should not be abandoned lightly. You might be able to pack enough solar panels on a ship to power the ship, but it is unlikely that you could pack on enough to power a city.

  • Energiewende (Score:4, Insightful)

    by grumling ( 94709 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @08:51AM (#58622536) Homepage

    But we keep hearing how renewables are "just around the corner" to being a fantastic and net cheaper way to generate electricity, yet the ongoing German experiment with switching their grid over to renewables show that it's not at all cheap and since they've scaled back nuclear, led to net increases in fossil fuel use and CO2 emissions.

    https://www.dw.com/en/german-i... [dw.com]

    People love to point out that "the wind in (choose your favorite windy location) contains enough power to run the (choose your favorite country)." That might be true in a theoretical perspective, but in reality that potential (kinetic actually, just unused) energy is incredibly diffuse and extremely difficult to harvest. Same with solar power. Yes there's been progress on solar power capture, but there's just not that much there to capture, at least in comparison to other more dense sources.

    And remember, the siting of Fukushima was pretty poor, there was no containment dome and company culture was too dependent on top-down management. And for largely political reasons the acceptable cleanup standards are much higher than necessary. We'll never really know what an acceptable response should be, but for certain the larger problems in Fukushima prefecture were more about destruction from a tsunami than the release of radioactive isotopes.

    Oh, and despite the disasters of Fukushima and Chernobyl nuclear power is still the safest way to generate electricity. More people are killed or injured by falling off roofs than are exposed to radiation (including uranium miners).

  • Compare to existing non-nuclear plants and the risks are smaller for nuclear plants than for coal plants. Coal plants put more radioactivity into the environment, in addition to mercury and C02.

    But the real mistake is he is comparing current nuclear plants that are designed not to make power but instead to make fuel for nuclear weapons.

    Thorium power plants, not only do not make byproducts that can easily create nuclear weapons. They also can be designed to NEVER 'meltdown' - the issue with Japan's reactors. They produce much less radioactive waste as well.

    The main issue is that no such active production plant has yet been built, so there may be technological issues we do not know about.

  • It's either/or (Score:3, Insightful)

    by reanjr ( 588767 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @09:05AM (#58622604) Homepage

    Either you support nuclear power, or you don't care about climate change. No other opinions have merit.

  • A Markey Mole from the start (Score:3)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @09:44AM (#58622784)

    Look at his bio:he began his career interning with Sen. Ed Markey (D-Middle Ages), who has a long history of opposing all technologies this side of tallow candles. At the NRC, he was the one antinuclear member from the beginning, which belies his story of undergoing a conversion while in office.
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]

    He left NRC under a cloud of staff abuse allegations

    Recently, he even clashed with the Union of Concerned Scientists over the organization’s newfound endorsement of fourth-generation nuclear, which is not subject to the design problems of Fukushima.

  • Clown's CV... (Score:3)

    by TheZeitgeist ( 5083373 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @10:38AM (#58623054)
    ...says it all: Court jester for Ed Markey, staff-tool for Harry Reid. Guy's trained as a particle physicist but has done nothing but Lefty Political Flack. I bet that guy right this minute is having yet another bowl of Grape-Nuts. Get bent hippie.

  • Wikipedia edit... (Score:3)

    by ElizabethGreene ( 1185405 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @10:44AM (#58623090)

    The Wikipedia article on this gentleman has been tidied up to remove the allegations of management misconduct and his sandbagging the Yucca mountain waste disposal project.

  • I think Obi Wan summed this up perfectly (Score:3)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @11:04AM (#58623236) Journal

    It's like...a million nuclear fanbois cried out, and were suddenly silenced.

    Go on mod me down, I will become more powerful than you can ever imagine.

  • Data Points and Opinion (Score:3)

    by ElizabethGreene ( 1185405 ) on Monday May 20, 2019 @11:13AM (#58623302)

    Data Points:

    1. Coal power generation kills many more people per year than every nuclear power accident to date combined. The difference isn't small. It's several orders of magnitude.

    2. Regulatory cost comprises a full third of the cost to build a nuclear power plant today.

    3. The newest reactor to come online in the US was Watts Bar #2 (2016) in Tennessee. It started construction in 1976 and was paused by regulators for over 30 years.

    Opinions:
    Reinforcing point 3, today's state of the art commercial reactors in the US were designed before Intel released the 8086 processor.

    In the US this is an industry that needs a radical reform in how it is regulated. Innovation to improve safety, reliability, and cost cannot occur in today's environment. It is, today, incredibly safe. it could be better, but that isn't going to happen without major structural changes to the NRC. We're going to let someone else (China and India) innovate instead.

    Bias: I am a strong proponent of orbital solar power.

