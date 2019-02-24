Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


PepsiCo Is Laying Off Corporate Employees As the Company Commits To 'Relentlessly Automating' (businessinsider.com) 187

Posted by BeauHD from the sign-of-the-times dept.
PepsiCo is kicking off a four-year restructuring plan that is expected to cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars in severance pay. "This week, PepsiCo employees in offices including Plano, Texas, and the company's headquarters in Purchase, New York, were alerted that they are being laid off," reports Business Insider, citing two people directly impacted by the layoffs.

The latest job cuts come after CFO Hugh Johnston told CNBC that the company plans to lay off workers in positions that can be automated. CEO Ramon Laguarta said on Friday that PepsiCo is "relentlessly automating and merging the best of our optimized business models with the best new thinking and technologies." From a report: This week, PepsiCo employees in offices including Plano, Texas, and the company's headquarters in Purchase, New York, were alerted that they are being laid off, according to two people who were directly impacted by the layoffs. These two workers were granted anonymity in order to speak frankly without risking professional ramifications. At least some of the workers who were alerted about layoffs will continue to work at PepsiCo until late April as they train their replacements in the coming weeks, the two workers told Business Insider.

By PepsiCo's own estimates, the company's layoffs are expected to be a multimillion-dollar project in 2019. Last Friday, PepsiCo announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it is expected to incur $2.5 billion in pretax restructuring costs through 2023, with 70% of charges linked to severance and other employee costs. The company is also planning to close factories, with an additional 15% tied to plant closures and "related actions." Roughly $800 million of the $2.5 billion is expected to impact 2019 results, in addition to the $138 million that was included in 2018 results, the company said in the SEC filing.

  • My job can't be automated (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @03:28PM (#58173490) Homepage Journal
    I am a professional chess and Go player. Fortunately for me I am safe from automation.

    • I retrained (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 24, 2019 @04:01PM (#58173582)

      After I aged out of my engineering job, I knocked off a MD. it was four years of memorization. All it takes is understanding of basic science.

      I wish I just went directly into medicine. I'd be rich and it would have a lot easier than engineering. My colleague has an undergrad in art. The other in accounting!

      • Re:I retrained (Score:5, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 24, 2019 @04:26PM (#58173664)

        Well, there is no lack in demand for creative accountants, you have to give him that.

      • I call bullshit. You don't age out of engineering. No Med-school is going to accept a 55 year old undergrad.

    • Re:My job can't be automated (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @04:28PM (#58173680) Homepage

      I am a professional chess and Go player. Fortunately for me I am safe from automation.

      The funny thing is they are. Humans haven't won at chess since Kasparov lost to Deep Blue, but Carlsen is making more than a million dollars a year as the world champion and is approaching $10 million in career earnings. You'd better be in the absolute elite though, it's like all sports the top athletes bring in way more than then second-best and being 100th best is worth almost nothing.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by jpaine619 ( 4874633 )

        .... it's like all sports the top athletes bring in way more than then second-best and being 100th best is worth almost nothing.

        A new rookie to the NFL can expect to make around $365,000 per year, which constantly rises by about $5,000 to $10,000 per year

        The very first stat I looked up destroyed your argument so..... Well, unless you think $365K/year is almost nothing..

        Shall I go for average salary of NBA or MLB?

        • Re:My job can't be automated (Score:5, Informative)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @05:53PM (#58173948)

          A new rookie to the NFL can expect to make around $365,000 per year

          99.9% of wannabe football players never make it to the NFL. The vast majority earn nothing.

          • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

            by Anonymous Coward

            99.9% of wannabe football players never make it to the NFL. The vast majority earn nothing.

            Here is a non political suggestion I wish I could see made reality. Make a serious part of education the understanding and interpretation of risk and probability. If people understood, beyond any doubt, that becoming a top tier star of any form was incredibly unlikely, and instead made realistic plans and _worked_ to achieve them, we would be so much better off. It would also make the average Joe far harder to manipulate.

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by Anonymous Coward

              99.9% of wannabe football players never make it to the NFL. The vast majority earn nothing.

              Here is a non political suggestion I wish I could see made reality. Make a serious part of education the understanding and interpretation of risk and probability. If people understood, beyond any doubt, that becoming a top tier star of any form was incredibly unlikely, and instead made realistic plans and _worked_ to achieve them, we would be so much better off. It would also make the average Joe far harder to manipulate.

              I'd rather they just explained to everyone how retarded sports are, so that people would stop paying money to watch men in tights/shorts throwing a ball around.
              I wouldn't give anyone money to play a game, would you?
              Why?

              • One can make that argument about any entertainment activity. Some people enjoy watching eSports, which seems absolutely boring to me. Other people enjoy opera. I don't see a problem having a diversity of entertainment options.

                The issue for me is using tax dollars or issuing municipal bonds to subsidize profit-making sports teams. They should go to the corporate bond market if they need money.

            • To a large degree I agree with this.

              I think part of the problem (at least for my generation growing up in the 80's and 90's) was there was a big push on this motivational stuff of "Don't let anybody tell you you can't make it.", along with inspirational photographs and stories of pop stars, pro-athletes, and billionaires.

              While the motives were admirable and there is some element of truth there, the reality is that MOST people WON'T become those things. Even if they work hard for it. Most of those things a

          • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

            by C0C0C0 ( 688434 )

            99.9% of wannabe football players never make it to the NFL. The vast majority earn nothing.

            ... and those that do have an average career of 3 years, and significant risk of permanent brain damage.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          A new rookie to the NFL can expect to make around $365,000 per year, which constantly rises by about $5,000 to $10,000 per year. The very first stat I looked up destroyed your argument so..... Well, unless you think $365K/year is almost nothing..

          Well I was thinking individual athletes like the 100th fastest at 100m dash or 100th highest ranked tennis player, like you're not even qualifying for the top events. For a team sport a fair comparison would be by position, where's the 100th best quarterback? With 32 NFL teams and one substitute each he's still playing college football where they're not paid except for a $20-$30k/year athletic scholarship. League sports are probably still easier though, all teams have their fans who have you as their favori

        • I presume the GP was thinking about sports where people compete as individuals. Some team sports do indeed have a broader base of well-paid players, though still miniscule compared to the total number of people who play the sport.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I am a professional chess and Go player. Fortunately for me I am safe from automation.

        The funny thing is they are. Humans haven't won at chess since Kasparov lost to Deep Blue

        Whoosh!

  • as they train their replacements in the coming weeks

    Sounds more like Wipro or Infosys got a sweet contract than just "automation."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Livius ( 318358 )

      By 'automation' they mean replacing one form of labour by another which is cheaper and more compliant. To management humans and machines are all the same.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SeaFox ( 739806 )

        The point is employees don't train robots to do their jobs. Technicians program machines to perform the tasks the humans did before. So clearly some of these "new workers" don't run on AC power.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dryeo ( 100693 )

          Replace a hundred workers with machines and 5 highly educated workers who have to know the job to make sure the machines are working right and to fix/reprogram them when not?
          (Numbers pulled out of my ass)

          • Replace a hundred workers with machines and 5 highly educated workers who have to know the job to make sure the machines are working right and to fix/reprogram them when not?

            You mean sort of like the way the PC replaced all the Computers used in the Manhattan Project, right? You remember the Computers used in engineering back then, right? A bunch of (usually) women who did the multiplication and division and such for the engineers?

            Or maybe you're talking about the way that the combine harvester replaced

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by dryeo ( 100693 )

              Huh? All those jobs still needed a few workers who knew the old or new domain. Combine operator should have some understanding of how farms operate, train engineer is a job that takes some skill. The automated factory needs people who can spot when the automation breaks and fixes it.

  • Computer chips are tech, tortilla chips aren't.

  • but they really mean that their jobs are safe from being replaced by small shell scripts or primitive AI services.

    And some wonder why employee loyalty is so low...

  • Bonuses (Score:3, Funny)

    by alexgieg ( 948359 ) <alexgieg@gmail.com> on Sunday February 24, 2019 @03:53PM (#58173566) Homepage

    In other words, all the involved will receive huge quarter bonuses for a few years, then once it badly backfires they will have departed with golden parachutes, while PepsiCo fills for bankruptcy, right?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      In other words, all the involved will receive huge quarter bonuses for a few years, then once it badly backfires they will have departed with golden parachutes, while PepsiCo fills for bankruptcy, right?

      Don't confuse creative industries like writing code with production industries like making beverages. They've been automating that since the industrial revolution and it's an ongoing process of more and more self-regulating, self-diagnosing and self-correcting machinery that's quite often successful. It's not like a code base where it takes a few years to turn a well-maintained product into a train wreck.

    • Re:Bonuses (Score:4, Insightful)

      by apoc.famine ( 621563 ) <[apoc.famine] [at] [gmail.com]> on Sunday February 24, 2019 @05:48PM (#58173936) Journal

      I think you underestimate how much mid-level busywork can get automated in most businesses. In my own organization, I can think of a good half-dozen people who are going to be missing half their workload once their managers decide to get on the automation train.

      One person spends a good day a week doing data entry into one system of data we already have in another system. Then they spend another half day dealing with the data entry errors causing problems down the line. Even if we just get them access to the one system and a script to change the data format and upload it into the other system, we're chopping a day and a half of work down to about 15 minutes of work. (Ideally we'd just link the systems, but that's a bit bigger project.)

      There are piles of things like this in every organization.

      It's quite possible that there are a few visionary people now in management positions who know full-well the rot and waste of time within the organization, and who are going to try to slim it down. Depending on how thoughtful they are, this could be a massive cost savings with minimal impact to the day-to-day operations.

      • Re:Bonuses (Score:5, Interesting)

        by vux984 ( 928602 ) on Monday February 25, 2019 @01:03AM (#58175092)

        One person spends a good day a week doing data entry into one system of data we already have in another system. Then they spend another half day dealing with the data entry errors causing problems down the line.

        LMAO. You are so right.

        On the other hand, it's not so simple a problem to solve; i've seen it tried. Sure it sounds like its a few lines of script... but inevitably there's a bunch of domain knowledge and data transformations being applied; and you end up 100k into developer time and it's still not quite right because the process was poorly documented, the consultants are money grubbing assholes, and the people with the information to fix it are the ones being fired so they're not exactly happy to help assuming they stuck around. Then it turns out you need a data feed from yet another system...

        And the whole thing needs a highly technically skilled babysitter now to watch the logs and fix the problems in the automated process. He only needs 30 minutes a day instead of 1.5 days to do the data shunt, but he costs 10x as much; so the return on investment is taking a lot longer, especially after you factor the initial dev cost.

          And then one morning the data format from one of the feeds changes without announcement from the producer (at the very least another department you don't have any control over... or often a customer, vendor, other 3rd party; and the whole thing implodes... and the consultants are billing doubletime to try and fix it. :p

  • I am totally looking forward to the significant cost savings of these changes being passed on to us consumers.

    BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Sorry. Couldn't keep a straight face.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by xack ( 5304745 )
      The “cost savings” shold be taxed for the obesity effects their products cause.

  • Wait a second... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by alzoron ( 210577 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @03:56PM (#58173574) Journal

    At least some of the workers who were alerted about layoffs will continue to work at PepsiCo until late April as they train their replacements in the coming weeks

    Are they training the robots?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Livius ( 318358 )

      Automation isn't necessarily all or nothing. Automation tools might allow a team of ten experienced and expensive workers to be replaced with a team of three uneducated minimum-wage workers. Those three will still need a bit of training.

      • Re:Wait a second... (Score:4, Interesting)

        by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @06:50PM (#58174086)

        Automation isn't necessarily all or nothing. Automation tools might allow a team of ten experienced and expensive workers to be replaced with a team of three uneducated minimum-wage workers. Those three will still need a bit of training.

        I think that's backwards. The jobs eliminated by automation are typically the simpler and more repetitive ones, but even though those tasks are now automated you still need people around who understand those tasks well enough to ensure the automation is working properly.

        So you're more likely to replace ten uneducated minimum-wage workers with three experienced and expensive workers.

        If there is automation-related training of replacements I suspect they're training the technicians who know how to maintain the automated process with the tasks that are being automated.

        Of course, this is /. so I'm mostly speculating and don't have a lot of actual experience.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Livius ( 318358 )

          Most jobs - office jobs anyway - are not a single thing. For example, 80% might be manipulating spreadsheets and could be replaced with some Perl scripts and 20% something difficult to automate. You now need access to a Perl expert occasionally, but the day-to-day work might be reduced to the point of being done by a small number of people, and that small number might be entirely, or perhaps partly, low-skill.

          That might be an extreme example, but there will be lots of possibilities and management will fin

          • Most jobs - office jobs anyway - are not a single thing. For example, 80% might be manipulating spreadsheets and could be replaced with some Perl scripts and 20% something difficult to automate. You now need access to a Perl expert occasionally, but the day-to-day work might be reduced to the point of being done by a small number of people, and that small number might be entirely, or perhaps partly, low-skill.

            That might be an extreme example, but there will be lots of possibilities and management will find the cheapest one, maybe even making compromises in terms of quality or risk management.

            They were already making that compromise. The automation trend now is the same as the automation trend for the last 50 years. The least skilled people are the first ones to get replaced.

            Sure there might be a few specialized skills that are lost post-automation, but the way to think of automation is as a productivity multiplier. If 10 cheap minimally qualified people can make 100 widgets ten while 10 expensive highly qualified people can make 120 widgets you take the 10 cheap people.

            But if automation means o

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AHuxley ( 892839 )
          Re " The jobs eliminated by automation are typically the simpler and more repetitive ones"
          Not with todays robot production lines.
          Shareholders and owners want the human risk out.
          No unions, no wage pressure.
          Robots all the way.

    • ... until late April as they train their replacements in the coming weeks

      Are they training the robots?

      Last place I worked was partly to fill in for another operator who had been redeployed to the far side of the facility, teaching a robot arm to do her (and my) job.

  • "workers" ? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by IGnatius T Foobar ( 4328 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @04:12PM (#58173610) Homepage Journal
    How much talent does it take to sell diabetes-inducing sugar water anyway? "Automation" is is another word for "contractors in India".
    • So you think they're gonna move the bottling to India and then ship the product back here? Okay.............

      • So you think they're gonna move the bottling to India and then ship the product back here? Okay.............

        RTFA. They aren't laying off the bottlers. It is white collar "corporate" employees getting the ax.

        • They're automating a ton of back office work that used to be done by people. The jobs aren't going overseas. They don't exist anymore.

          This is gonna be "interesting times" as more and more work is automated. It's the #1 buzzword at every tech place I know of. And it's happening faster than new jobs can be created.

          Good thing millions of unemployed and unemployable people are never a problem for long term social stability.

          • And it's happening faster than new jobs can be created.

            No it isn't. We have record low unemployment, and productivity growth is sharply lower than in the past [mckinsey.com].

            A big problem in our economy is that automation is happening too slowly, causing weak wage growth.

            • they're measuring productivity growth in all sectors of the economy, specifically they're measuring productivity of retail workers. Think cashiers and stockers.

              There's a finite amount of work you can get out of a retail worker. Walmarts added robots to take inventory and Amazon's working them to the bone, but we're hitting the limits there.

              Manufacturing & Farm outputs, which is the real measure of productivity increases, are way, way up.

              As for unemployment, more lies. They're including "gig

  • train automated replacements? (Score:3)

    by sdinfoserv ( 1793266 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @04:12PM (#58173612)
    The statement is BS.. You're not automating if " layoffs will continue to work at PepsiCo until late April as they train their replacements".. You don't train your automated replacements. You're outsourcing existing high priced labor to cheap (aka illegal?) labor.

  • Fortunately India, which is where production is largely being moved to, is known for its quality drinking water.

    • Fortunately India, which is where production is largely being moved to, is known for its quality drinking water.

      Pepsi Max, new flavour and now with intestinal parasites.

  • What a difference between a soft spoken empathetic Indra and this guy. She built the company up. Now he is going to loot it along with his other C suite cronies. The c stands for crony or criminal I wonder.

  • Sounds like (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @04:32PM (#58173694) Homepage
    Sounds like a method of getting rid of all the old people working there, then in a year or two will say they failed and hire young people. Sounds like a good plan to avoid all those pesky US regulations.
    • seriously. Yes, age discrimination is technically illegal. You'd have a better chance getting H1-B restrictions enforced than age discrimination rules. There is literally nobody enforcing it. Remember, it's not a law if it's not enforced.

      And this is automation. They're not hiring young folk. They're not hiring _anyone_. The jobs are just gone. Poof.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Corporations don't like old people because they've seen too many management and IT fads come and go like potted plants. It's hard to remain enthusiastic for yet more cycles of bullshit for decades on end.

    • that's exactly what management does; says they are doing one thing... RIFs everyone related... comes back a year later and says.. change of plans.. and rehires all new 1/2 the age, and 1/2 the cost. simple plan actually. seen it done a dozen times in 20 years and affected so many of my friends here and abroad. no such thing as protected classes or age protection anymore. prove it. oh, and the outsourcing thing... nothing new there.. hard to beat $3/hour vs $20/hr. peace. amen. sorry folks. learn a new skill

  • This just in (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    PepsiCo's board chose to further their cost-saving automation by replacing the CEO with a Magic 8 Ball, which they said "gives predictions which are just as accurate".

  • "relentlessly automating and merging the best of our optimized business models with the best new thinking and technologies." AKA let the best PowerPoint win.

  • In civilized countries automation = shorter week (Score:3)

    by Uberbah ( 647458 ) on Sunday February 24, 2019 @07:55PM (#58174280)

    ...not just more profits for robber barons and vulture capitalists.

    German workers win right to 28-hour working week [telegraph.co.uk]

    German metal workers have won the right to a 28-hour working week in a landmark deal between employers and Europe's biggest union.

    Under the deal, workers will be allowed to reduce their working week to just 28 hours for a temporary period of up to two years. Employers will not be able to block individual workers from taking up the offer.

    • Under the deal, workers will be allowed to reduce their working week to just 28 hours for a temporary period of up to two years.

      ....what happens after two years?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Uberbah ( 647458 )

        And then if trends continue, they can strike for another 28 hour work week. Or 26. Or 22. As opposed to the Bezos's of the world just pocketing all the gains for themselves.

    • Wait what? No sorry a bunch of people wanting to work part time for reduced pay is not the civilised end-result of automation. This is even temporary so workers aren't able to elect to do this beyond 2 years. This was nothing more than a work-life balance related negotiation tactic to not offer the original promised pay increases. It's great virtue signalling because we all know that people desperate for a 6.8% pay increase will jump at the idea of a 27% reduction in pay.

      They also took careful aim at their

  • I "automated" not giving myself diabetes with their product a decade ago.

  • "At least some of the workers who were alerted about layoffs will continue to work at PepsiCo until late April as they train their replacements in the coming weeks, the two workers told Business Insider. "

    then

    "At least some of the workers who were alerted about layoffs will continue to work at PepsiCo until late April as they train their replacements in the coming weeks, the two workers told Business Insider. "

    They're training the robots or the other automation? Uhhh....

  • "professional ramifications"

    What professional ramifications? You're already losing your job.

  • ... in the future, when only the AI's have a job?
  • Inventory management, sales and purchasing. Like most companies, they have an army of paper pushers on payroll, dealing with customer orders, submitting orders to suppliers, keeping track of how much of what needs to get to any given location at any given time, paying bills and checking that customers have paid their bills. Most of it is boring repetitive work that doesn't actually need human interaction and can be better handled by a sufficiently clever accounting program. It's pointless busywork and there

  • Always looking for their market.

    Good luck with the automated. I won't be supporting the company nor its product.

