Ubuntu Hardware Linux

Banana Pi 24-Core ARM Server Running Ubuntu Breaks Cover

Posted by msmash
MojoKid writes: ARM-based server processors have threatened to take on Intel in the data center for some time but not much has materialized thus far in terms of significant deployments. However, a new breed of low cost ARM server implementations may be in the works with a many-core platform called Banana Pi. The latest Banana Pi device being teased is something very different in the form of a 24-core ARM server that speculation suggests might be sold as a Banana Pi server board or as a finished server product.

A video has surfaced that reportedly shows a 24-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with 32GB of RAM, though the OS only sees 29.4GB of that RAM. The OS is Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS with MATE desktop. Unless the processor used in this device is something unannounced, and that seems unlikely, the chip itself would likely be a SocioNext SC2A11. The same processor is used in the Linaro Developer Box. The demo shows the server fully loaded at 100% CPU utilization building a Linux kernel and reportedly the system also supports NVMe storage as well as TensorFlow workloads for machine learning. Not much else is known about the system at this time but it's an interesting development in the Linux server space to be sure.

Banana Pi 24-Core ARM Server Running Ubuntu Breaks Cover

  • Already using ARM in the datacenter (Score:5, Informative)

    by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @01:34AM (#57864950) Homepage Journal

    have threatened to take on Intel in the data center for some time but not much has materialized

    Counterpoint: since May 2016, a French hosting company called OVH has been offering ARM-based servers under the brand Scaleway. I've been happy with it, mainly because of the price: EUR. 2,99 per month (US$ 3,41). I mainly use it to host my personal websites, a self-hosted TT-RSS instance, a private wiki, that sort of stuff. You get an ARM board with four cores and 2 gigs of memory. And no worrying about the latest Intel problems like Spectre, Meltdown and Management Engine holes.

    • Re:Already using ARM in the datacenter (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 27, 2018 @01:47AM (#57864958)

      You're correct that Meltdown and IME are confined to Intel processors. However, AMD and ARM processors are vulnerable to Spectre.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by arglebargle_xiv ( 2212710 )
        And ARM has TrustZone as its answer to Intel's Management Engine. Not sure which is worse in terms of insecurity.

        • Re:Already using ARM in the datacenter (Score:5, Informative)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Thursday December 27, 2018 @07:09AM (#57865392) Homepage Journal

          Trustzone is very, very different to Intel Management Engine.

          IME is a complete system-on-chip running a hidden OS that is required to boot the machine. It provides services like VNC access to machines that are powered down or haven't booted the OS yet, and completely compromises the real CPU/OS.

          Trustzone is just an extra processor execution mode that offers some security features under the control of the OS running on it. It's basically for secure storage and code validation (for signed binaries etc.)

          • Security-wise they're no different, both are bug-riddled super-privileged zones of operation that can be used to compromise the main system, and that the main system has no oversight of. Using holes in the secure-because-we-say-it-is TrustZone to compromise the otherwise secure main system is particularly amusing,

      • Spectre: Depends. (Score:5, Informative)

        by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @04:45AM (#57865152) Homepage

        However, AMD and ARM processors are vulnerable to Spectre.

        ARM:
        Not all ARM processors do speculative execution. Some cheaper/simpler/lower power/lower cost CPUs do execute things normally (in order, no speculative, etc.)
        And that's precisely the case of the Cortex-A53 used TFA's server board. No speculative execution, no way to spectre them.
        There's no way to exploit them if the exploited functionality doesn't exist.
        (BTW: that used to also be the case on some older Intel Atoms and Xeon Phi)

        AMD:
        Spectre V1 i.e. "speculative execution working as it is supposed to work" (aka.: the behaviour that was already known to exist and was criticized from day 1 of the invention of speculative execution, but was dismissed back then because "what could you possibly learn by loading things into the cache ?". Cue in cache access timing a few decades later and suddenly it seems a bit more nefarious) is the only one that has been successfully demonstrated on AMD CPU.
        And even that one is still an application reading its own memory to which that it already has access to begin with. Nothing freaking and scary, just go learn to keep 3rd party executed code and critically important data separated (e.g.: don't run your password management plug-in in the same web browser process as the JavaScript in tabs that runs any shit you pull from the internet), because you're just one bug away from disaster, be it Spectre or not.

        Most of the freaky ones (Meltdown) aren't affecting, because AMD engineers don't have a tendency to throw all security through the window just to scrape a few cycles in some benchmark.
        Others (like Spectre v2) haven't been successfully demonstrated in practice: AMD CPU *do* indirect branch prediction, but have much more complex predictors which are difficult to use reliably and any way the CPU speculates a lot less ahead so there isn't that much you can do here, the later being also true for the couple of other variants that also exist on recent AMDs.

        TL;DR: there are orders of magnitude of difference between how Intel CPU are affected by Spectre and every body else in the CPU market.

        • TL;DR: there are orders of magnitude of difference between how Intel CPU are affected by Spectre and every body else in the CPU market.

          Is that true? What about IBM POWER? That's vulnerable to MELTDOWN as well, is it as vulnerable as Intel to SPECTRE-type attacks?

      • both Spectre and Meltdown can apply to non-x86 processors like POWER9 [ibm.com]. There are patches to help on POWER9 but it did have a performance cost.

    • Re:Already using ARM in the datacenter (Score:5, Informative)

      by Roman Mamedov ( 793802 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @03:29AM (#57865082) Homepage

      > a French hosting company called OVH has been offering ARM-based servers under the brand Scaleway. I've been happy with it

      Scaleway is a brand of the French hosting company Online.net, not of OVH, who are their main competitor.

    • Counterpoint: since May 2016, a French hosting company called OVH has been offering ARM-based servers under the brand Scaleway.

      Yeah, but both the CPU speed and I/O are atrocious compared to what one would expect. I'm still paying for one but use it solely as secondary DNS -- it can't deliver more than ~30Mbps of static content, and CPU-wise my Odroid-U2 from 2012 runs circles around it.

      Likewise, Graviton is laughably slow even for the oomph-to-price ratio Amazon touts. Sorry but there's no datacenter-type ARM worth even looking at today. Kind of like x86 phones... The split around use cases is pretty entrenched, with only reali

  • Likely be a SocioNext SC2A11 (Score:3)

    by scdeimos ( 632778 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @01:56AM (#57864962)
    No kidding. It's an SC2A11B in the photo of the motherboard.

  • Does it even make sense to use NVMe? Does the processor have that much throughput?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There may be other reasons to choose NVMe. Physical size for example, as NVMe is much smaller than a 2.5" SSD.

  • Well Sure! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "ARM-based server processors have threatened to take on Intel in the data center for some time ..."

    Yes, since about, oh, 2005 was it? ARM servers have been "threatening" and "threatening" and "threatening" for so long, that threatening is all they can do. Or so it seems.

    All that threatening must make an ARM CPU tired. Why don't you lay down and take a nap?

  • WARNING: Horrible hardware support! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 27, 2018 @07:23AM (#57865432)

    I did a lot of work with "Banana Pi" singe-board computers, and everything thhat comes out with that name, has atrocious hardware support, atrocious hardware and atrocious support.

    The hardware is usually barely documented, and does *not* qualify as open hardware, the support forums are censored in Chinese face-saving tradition and full of false promises, and in many, the board design can only be described as *failed*. (E.g. the power regulator not supporting the storage power requirements when powered via USB port. Or the storage and gigabit network interfaces maxing out at 400 MB/s even with tuning.)

    Unless you want to be in a world of madness and pain, don't buy them.

    (And I'm not one of those who think that China is crap in general. I was very happy with my Blackview BV6000, in all aspects.)

    • I did a lot of work with "Banana Pi" singe-board computers, and everything thhat comes out with that name, has atrocious hardware support, atrocious hardware and atrocious support.

      That's how I feel about AllWinner in general, which is who makes the SoCs they use. I guess my very old AllWinner CPU finally is supposed to work with a mainline kernel, and the only binary blob you are supposed to need after boot is for the GPU, but for literally years the mainlining effort appeared stalled and there were no meaningful updates.

    • I've been hoping for a RISC-V SOC excluding networking, with 1 core 4-way SMT (yes I know), SATA-III, and PCI-e. The PCI-e would allow manufacturers to add a discrete ethernet/wifi/bluetooth chip (some of us want no such thing on the board) and USB 3.1 controller (upgradeable by swapping the chip rather than redesigning the SOC); the headers on the board would be USB-C, of course.

      With the new modular designs, it'd be easy to put the USB3.1 on the SOC and simply cut that part off and stamp in a USB4.0 or

  • mate on a server? and weak IO as well.

    only 2 sata and pci-e X16 at X4??

  • The demo shows building a Linux kernel but how long does that take? How long does Yocto take to build on such a machine?

