Apple's New Proprietary Software Locks Kill Independent Repair On New MacBook Pros (vice.com) 390
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Apple has introduced software locks that will effectively prevent independent and third-party repair on 2018 MacBook Pro computers, according to internal Apple documents obtained by Motherboard. The new system will render the computer "inoperative" unless a proprietary Apple "system configuration" software is run after parts of the system are replaced. According to the document, which was distributed to Apple's Authorized Service Providers late last month, this policy will apply to all Apple computers with the "T2" security chip, which is present in 2018 MacBook Pros as well as the iMac Pro. The software lock will kick in for any repair which involves replacing a MacBook Pro's display assembly, logic board, top case (the keyboard, touchpad, and internal housing), and Touch ID board. On iMac Pros, it will kick in if the Logic Board or flash storage are replaced. The computer will only begin functioning again after Apple or a member of one of Apple's Authorized Service Provider repair program runs diagnostic software called Apple Service Toolkit 2.
Why should anybody be surprised? It's Apple.
Vote with your dollars. Android is better anyway and you get a whole lot more for your money.
You know what they say about any product named "pro?" It's not for pros, it's for wannabes. Get roughly twice as much computer for the money by going with Linux.
You know what they say about any product named "pro?" It's not for pros
And Microsoft says Hold My Beer [digitaltrends.com]
Get roughly twice as much computer for the money by going with Linux.
Figure out how to run Final Cut or Premier on it.
There's no step three.
Profit!
Photoshop - and all of Adobe's software suite - runs on Windows. Pros stopped using Macs around the time Apple killed Final Cut Pro.
You can see it in movies and TV shows where no one paid for product placement for laptops. Previously they would have been blatantly obvious Macs with the logos covered. Now more often then not, they're Dells or Microsoft Surface products with the logos covered.
Pros have dumped Apple and moved to Windows 10, believe it or not.
Second this, and if your job-site purchasing wants a name-brand to contract with, you can get a damn good Dell Precision with better specs more and easier expandability than a Mac Pro for less. Used to hate Dell but the business machines they've been putting out on the whole have been pretty good for the last 8 years, from my own use and repair experience.
Pretty much the way it is. It used to be that allot of professional software was developed on Apple first then back ported to Windows. Adobe comes to mind. Simply not the case any more. Now virtually all software, except for Mac. only titles, is developed first on Windows the back ported to Mac. Often this is done poorly too and several versions behind. Manufactures just don't want to put money into what they see is a dying platform.
Never said anything about Apple dying. Apple itself is doing just fine making iphones and over priced accessories. I expect them to continue to be fine for a very long time.
I said dying platform, which the Imac line currently is. There has been no real development in years on the platform. It remains over priced and under power. All this might change but as for now its pretty much a dead platform.
Re: Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:5, Informative)
Tried Krita? For artists, it's way better than Photoshop. Plus, completely free, no need to make yourself a criminal by stealing it or get trojaned by a hacked copy. And free updates for life. Totally awesome. [youtube.com]
Re: Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:5, Interesting)
Krita is awesome. But its a different beast to photoshop. Its a strictly painting tool (I suppose you COULD do photo touchups , but eh..... )
However it runs like a slug as soon as you start using the better brushes and larger canvasses.
If they sort out that performance, it'll be up there with Corel Paint (Kritas true rival). But its not a photoshop replacement.
I'm wondering, how many people do actually need all features offered by photoshop to do their work?
Irrelevant question. All that is needed is for them to need features not offered by other, competing packages.
It comes to me that the situation seems to be similar to Office software. Most people don't need any thing more than just basic features.
The situation is similar, which is to say that many users use one or two features not offered elsewhere.
Not sure if all graphic people really need to use photoshop at all.
They don't, but most people doing photo retouching can benefit from it.
get trojaned by a hacked copy.
That's not actually a thing unless you are a moron.
Whoever thinks that is a moron, most probably a trojaned moron.
Take a look at the link, it is laid out in about 98% the same as photo shop, most of the same keyboard commands, AND since the engine has been built from scratch it is often faster than PS.
It is available for OS X and Windows.
IN fact their other tools rival Adobe's AI and soon InDesign....with Designer [serif.com] and Publisher [serif.com].
Also just going on this train of thought, I've pretty much ditched Lightroom for On1 RAW [on1.com], and the 2019 ve
Yup Affinity stuff is legit. Being able to buy it is excellent to - $50 a month for Adobe adds up. I wrote a book [amazon.com] using LaTeX with Affinity designer for the diagrams.
Their stuff comes across as being from a "Let's make a clean sheet version Adobe tools" angle and so it does the same stuff with less cruft and a nicer UI. I don't have to wait a week for it to open either.
Oh really? Care to enlighten us on what kernel it's running? Android isn't GNU/Linux, but Android is absolutely Linux.
Nope. Android is hosted on the Linux kernel. Linux is not part of the user experience, its not even part of the software development experience for 75% of Android developers. If google replaced Linux with their Fucha kernel it would be a non-event for all but a few.
Linux is not part of the user experience
Maybe fast and reliable and secure and supports tons of hardware and has a great network stack that doesn't stall or randomly disconnect, somehow stopped being part of the user experience, otherwise you are just blowing chunks out your ass.
They are. You can use the terminal, install busybox and run Linux commands on Android with the right bits of software. All the
/dev, /proc and /sys files are on Android too.
But Cygwin is not Linux.
Fine, the Windows Subsystem for Linux lets you instal Ubuntu, Debian, Suse, Kali, etc from the Microsoft store.
Re:Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:5, Funny)
Linux does not even have a decent application for reading emails
No one has had a decent email client app since pine
:-)
Re:Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:4, Interesting)
I've been a Mac user for a long time but the way Apple has been going I am giving Linux a hard second look. Specifically, I've been experimenting with Kubuntu and the KDE PIM suite, and it turns out to be a very capable product. I haven't fully tested it yet, but so far it looks very promising.
No one has had a decent email client app since pine
:-)
You misspelled mutt.
:)
I guess I could find a text only email reader that "just works", though.
Try mutt [mutt.org]
Linux does not even have a decent application for reading emails
... and no: Thunderbird does not cut it.
I guess I could find a text only email reader that "just works", though.
Linux have Mutt http://www.mutt.org/ [mutt.org] and their motto "All mail clients suck. This one just sucks less."
So people are whining about security? (Score:5, Insightful)
did no one read about the chinese compromise of the supremicro motherboards? and now people are upset that a vendor requires certified parts?
Please... I'd pay extra for that gladly.
Re:So people are whining about security? (Score:5, Insightful)
The level of risk they're willing to accept should be up to the hardware's owner. At the most, there should be a warning about using unauthorized parts, not a totally unusable device.
The manufacturer of a device should strive to make it as secure as possible to safeguard the users sensitive and valuable data. All security mechanism should at least be opt-out and in many canses they sououd be mandatory. Nobody wants to log onto their internet bank one day and find is has been raided because of lax security in your laptop's operating system and/or hardware.
This is a fight one simply cannot win. You are inundated with angry tirades from outraged people if you implement proper security
There is a warning. People don't read it and just click Next.
Re:So people are whining about security? (Score:5, Insightful)
OK, you pay Apple to put spy chips in your computer. Not me. Did you know, many Apple products are assembled in China, using chips made in China?
Re: So people are whining about security? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:So people are whining about security? (Score:5, Interesting)
Yeah, and good luck to you when Apple designs a circuit board with the wrong transistor, refuses to admit the mistake exists and when they finally get sued over it they make a repair program that manages to not cover the boards produced the year you bought yours.
Won't be the first time!
certified parts like HDD's with 2-3 X markup?? ram and cpu grades priced so that the cost of going from 8GB to 16GB is the same price as an 16GB kit?
Re:So people are whining about security? (Score:5, Insightful)
It is about security: security of future income for Apple, its resellers and repair shops.
Behaviour suggests otherwise (Score:2)
did no one read about the chinese compromise of the supremicro motherboards? and now people are upset that a vendor requires certified parts?
If they were worried about security then it would only need to alert the user if non-Apple parts are added. Refusing to run even if something is replaced by another Apple part suggests very strongly that the motive is nothing to do with security.
The only security I can see here is securing Apple's profits.
Why not give the customer the choice? Go with Apple parts and be safe, or use questionable aftermarket parts and Apple is out of obligation to provide any support?
Don't answer. Everyone knows the answer.
Re:So people are whining about security? (Score:5, Insightful)
Fine, then warn the user saying something like "dude, the repair you got was not done to our high quality standards, we really want you to know that all bets are off, try to get an Apple certified repair shop instead" instead of just bricking the device!
Apple is worse in this regard.
Apple used Intel chips exclusively, with all the usual security flaws including the hidden, impossible to disable OS called the "Intel Management Engine". You know, the one with 90s era buffer overflow vulnerabilities and the ability to fully control your system without your permission.
With a normal motherboard you have control over the secure boot process. You can load your own keys, secure your system. Apple doesn't allow you to do that.
Currently the best option is an AMD Ryz
Re:Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)
I work at an authorized apple repair shop and if I get the chance and if possible I'll definitely be uploading copy of the software on torrent. My shop is one that another tech here supplied Louis Rossman with pirated copy of specific apple diagnostic software.
If you work at an AASP you'll know that the software will be useless without a GSX account.
Re:Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)
And that is why there will be a tiny little snitching code that tells Apple which shop leaked the tool to the world.
Re: Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:5, Informative)
that can't be hacked short of stealing private key from Apple
Luckily that's not necessarily true. The T2 chip is using the Secure Enclave Coprocessor (SEC) for secure boot and device component authentication, which runs SEPOS. Azimuth Security have already identified [mista.nu] a number of vulnerabilities in the available attack surface [blackhat.com] of SEPOS which could be used to authenticate a compromised version of the AST.
Re:Why should anybody be surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)
If your knee weren't jerking so hard, you'd realize this is about MacBooks and MacOS/FreeBSD, so the proper comparison would be Windows, or perhaps less generally, Chrome OS/Linux. Definitely not Android/Linux.
Android is not better. It is just different. And its user interaction is explicitly designed in a way that if you switch from Android to iOS you feel lost and switch back. I would not wonder if iOS did the same.
Bottom line Android is just utter bullshit. Everything that works seamlessly on iOS either has flaws (like automatic detection of the language used when typing into
/. ) or requires you to go into settings, to switch keyboard, or you can not open downlaoded ebooks, because they end up in "downloads"
Android is not better.
Android is better, for many reasons. Obviously, 80%+ of the smartphone users in the world prefer it. Personally, I like the Android Linux kernel, it's just way better than Apple's Mach kernel. So many reasons. More efficient, better network stack with fewer stalls and disconnects than FreeBSD/Mach. Way more hardware support. Endless number of reasons.
It randomly autoupdates, wrecking several of my preinstalled apps, but well, that is a vendor issue...
Ha. No, it's a clueless you issue. If you don't want autoupdates then just turn it off, it's entirely optional. And I just plain don't believe you about wrecki
Market share and fanboy arguments (Score:3)
Android is better, for many reasons. Obviously, 80%+ of the smartphone users in the world prefer it.
That is overwhelmingly because of price and nothing else in most cases. Few prefer it for any technical reason. Apple doesn't sell to the low end of the market so that has been filled in mostly with Android devices in large unit volumes. Apple has close to 50% market share [digit.in] in premium smartphones with Samsung accounting for the lions share of the rest of the segment.
Personally, I like the Android Linux kernel, it's just way better than Apple's Mach kernel.
Unless you are a developer you have approximately zero direct interaction with the kernel so this is just fanboyism. Nobody actually buying
Why should anybody be surprised? It's Apple.
Vote with your dollars. Android is better anyway and you get a whole lot more for your money.
I'm sorry but as long as I am the product, I will never pay money for an Android phone. And if you've ever worked on mobile software you know that the Android SDK is absolutely terrible.
Strange that my oldest Mac Book Pro is a 2004 PowerPC running OS X 10.3 just fine
...
John Deere, is that you? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I used to work at a hardware manufacturer, this happ
A publicly accessible, stolen parts serial number database would also do that, but without making it impossible for users to perform their own repairs.
Even as someone who has had a laptop stolen, I still don't think that's sufficient reason to prevent users from repairing their own hardware.
It depends how much the software costs, how accessible it is and how secure it is.
It says in the article that the software is exclusive to Apple authorized repair shops. Consumers will have no access to it and it's not meant to prevent theft of new Apple products, it's meant to shut out 3rd party repair places that shine a light on how shoddy Apple's engineering really is and how overpriced it is for that. It also will reduce your ability to sue Apple for crappy design decisions because if nobody can fix it except Apple, they can just ignore it and blame you.
Re: (Score:2)
it's not meant to prevent theft of new Apple products, it's meant to shut out 3rd party repair places
And in the case of John Deere, farmers are turning to technicians with cracked Ukrainian John Deere software that they bought off the black market [vice.com]
The Apple System Configuration Suite software is cloud authenticated:
The AST 2 System Configuration suite is a diagnostic software that Apple uses to ensure that the computer is functioning properly. It includes the Mac Resource Inspector, which does a “quick health check of hardware and software,” as well as tools that check the system’s memory, display, power adapters, cooling system, and other aspects of the computer. It functions only if connected to Apple’s Global Service Exchange (GSX), a Cloud-based server that Apple uses to handle repairs and service. It requires a login from Apple to access.
But if there's a thriving black market of John Deere tractor hacking, I find it hard to believe that such a move on Apple's part won't spawn an equivalent surge in hacked Apple System Configuration Suites.
Re:John Deere, is that you? (Score:5, Interesting)
Warrantors cannot require that only branded parts be used with the product in order to retain the warranty.[7] This is commonly referred to as the "tie-in sales" provisions[8] and is frequently mentioned in the context of third-party computer parts, such as memory and hard drives.
And from the summary:
The new system will render the computer "inoperative" unless a proprietary Apple "system configuration" software is run after parts of the system are replaced.
So in effect they are saying "oh sure put whatever part you want into it, but it's not going to work unless we allow it". Thereby creating the onus to use "branded parts". Yeah good luck with that. I fully expect them to land in court over this.
Warranty Act. Doesn't void the warranty (Score:5, Interesting)
The drafters of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act wouldn't like this at all. They did not, however, make illegal. The Act, in 15 USC 2302 (C), says that the WARRANTY may not be conditioned on using Apple-branded parts. They can't (and don't) void the warranty if you use unauthorized parts. Here's the text of the statute:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu]
The people who wrote that might wish that they had written "also, you can't arrange for the product to stop working when unauthorized parts are installed", but they didn't write that. Maybe a lawmaker should write that now.
It's possibly unlawful under other laws. There are quite a few different unfair competition laws and some may apply.
So how does this work for cars where you need proprietary diagnostic tools to clear error codes etc? Effectively such cars would be impossible to fix if the tools were not available to any random garage.
So how does this work for cars where you need proprietary diagnostic tools to clear error codes etc?
It doesn't work. It's a big issue. See http://www.careauto.org/ [careauto.org]
Life-limited product... (Score:5, Insightful)
Most commodity computers can have parts replaced even when the manufacturer no longer supports them officially. The new Macbook Pro? Apple can just say that "our cloud software no longer supports computers over a certain age." Voila! Your laptop becomes a brick if it needs any sort of minor repair (keyboard or LCD are minor for any well-designed laptop).
Bonus points if your laptop breaks in a developing country where the nearest "authorized" repair place is 1000 miles away. Piss on Steve Jobs' grave for pioneering the model of computing as a prison. Screw Tim Cook for perpetuating it and making it worse.
Throw away product vs. 2nd hand (Score:2)
What the hell happens to your hardware when you replace it with the newest latest "iShiny(tm)(r)(c)" 12-24 months down the line, because the church^H because the WWDC showed a slightly new iteration ?
Usually you hand it out to friends or sell it 2nd hand on ebay/craiglist, etc.
5 years down the line, after several owner changes, the hardware might find its path to some 3rd world country.
To you, a 5-7 years old computer is an old piece of junk that's worthless.
To a developing country : it's still pretty much
Screw Tim Cook
I was pondering that, but then again, he just might enjoy it.
Keyboards and LCDs are not minor repairs on a MacBook even when they software does support it.
The keyboard is riveted in to the top half of the case, so the only way to fix it is to replace the entire top half of the computer. Keyboard, case, PCBs, the lot.
The screens are a bugger to replace too. Basically the two most common things that get accidentally damaged are insanely difficult and expensive to fix. The keyboard problems from the last generation must have cost Apple and absolute fortune to fix, at le
Use what you got... (Score:5, Interesting)
I guess since Apple is selling less computers these days*, they have to squeeze more money out of their customers.
*https://www.macrumors.com/2018/08/01/fewest-quarterly-mac-sales-since-2010/
Mac pro is dead unless apple does not add T2 to it (Score:2)
Mac pro is dead unless apple does not add T2 to it and even then it's the end of the road for corp use
Right to repair will force apple to give this soft (Score:5, Informative)
Right to repair will force apple to give this software out to 3rd party shops.
Re:Right to repair will force apple to give this s (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm not sure why Apple users would care. (Score:2)
Apple users obviously don't object to proprietary walled gardens else they wouldn't be buying Apple products. This is just a few more bricks on top of the garden wall and I would expect it to be celebrated.
Apple Continues the Downward Spiral (Score:2)
true story (Score:4, Informative)
Several years ago I had a thinkpad that had become infested with ants. I used a blow dryer to heat up the computer a little (while it was off) to make the ants want to leave. I left the blow dryer over the keyboard too long and melted the keys off.
Bought a keyboard online for 30 dollars and replaced the old one in five minutes. This wouldn't have been possible with this new MacBook. Sad.
Next time use a vacuum sucker.
The ants are not smart enough to "run away" from heat. And they likely die just at random places provoking a short.
Same if you spill a drink on it, use a vacuum sucker, not a hair dryer.
Youtube will be on fire (Score:2)
Louis Rossman should have some entertaining videos about this. I'mma make some popcorn...
WTF! Warn, but do not BLOCK! (Score:5, Insightful)
I can understand them having a bios level warning that can be disabled for this kind of thing. Similar to how you can put a machine into secure boot mode or disable it if you want.
But outright blocking the machine from operating with no "I understand the risk click OK to continue" type of thing is complete anti consumer BS.
What is the point of this? Do they really think it's a long term benefit to their customers?
Security chip says no! (Score:2)
In Soviet Union BK0010-01 approved for you.
The fun bit is that in the Soviet Union, everything HAD to be built with the express goal to be easily fixable because they knew that "original" spare parts were notorious short in supply. Had the Soviet Union worked like we do, it would have fallen apart so much more quickly because the death of a wear part would instantly cause a machine to fail for good.
New low, and no go for me! (Score:3)
Thats it Apple. We're divorcing. (Score:5, Interesting)
Fucking hell. This has gone from "Apples stuff is hard to repair because of wonky design decsions" to straight up malevolence.
I've been using Macs since Vista completely murdered my will to use windows ever again. New laptop, constant blue screens of death on "Certified for Vista" laptop. After being told I had to pay $100+ to upgrade back to XP I threw the towel in and got me big desktop imac and then later a mac laptop. It had unixy underbelly so my BSD background fit right in, it just seemed to work really well, and once I got over the slight behavioral differences (command-C vs Ctrl-C, menu on top etc) it was a system I really enjoyed working with. Ended up with an iPhone too to cash in on the new iPhone dev stuff (I was formerly a Symbian dev, hell on earth). I was the model of an Apple Fanboy. Shit Apple where so good to me that when a fucked up contract that was about to land me in court was caused by app store delays I actully emailed Steve Jobs, and he *fucking emailed me back* and put his personal assistant in charge of getting my shit through the store. Thats how great apple used to be.
But man, modern Apple sucks. My last apple purchase was a 2017 macbook pro to finally replace the trust 2011 MBP, the keyboard *sucked*, it only had those whack thunderbolt-3/USB-C ports which I had precisely zero perhipherals for and all the adaptors where ridiculously expensive and kinda unrelaible, and when I accidently dropped it and cracked the screen apple quoted me well over $1K to repair it.
So I ended up taking it to a third party indian repair dude who fixed it for $400. Not a great job, but at least I could afford it.
Also someone then broke into my house and stole the laptop. Admitedly I can't pin that one on Apple (I think?!).
Heres the thing. Without that cheapo unauthorized repair, I'd have been stuffed. With a nearly brand new laptop, unable to be used.
Apple want to take THAT away too?
Maybe its time I just swallowed my pride and built myself a Linux/Windows dual-booter.
From a security perspective, I'm quite fond of the fact that nobody can open my notebook in the hotel room while I'm at dinner and install something malicious. If this is done well, it could obsolete a whole lot of hardware-based threats.
There is the "right to repair" angle as well and I agree with that. There's just two perspectives.
just shows you how much (Score:2)
this just shows you how much Apple is willing to invest in screwing over their customers.
investing research time and money into a 'security' chip that has nothing to do with real security, except for the security that you will need to do your repairs at official overpriced apple stores.
security chip? you keep using that word...
Re: (Score:2)
You know what else would dry up the market for stealing laptops and selling them as repair parts? Selling repair parts at a reasonable cost to anyone and making repair manuals available. Like every other computer manufacturer.
True.
You know else does this? Cisco. There is a market for geniune parts, and if the supplier is willing to warranty that problem then you should take it. If you are compromised years down the line, you have recourse. If you are compromised for running a whitebox system or an android.. then you're on your own just as if you bought a SuperMicro instead of geniune HP
Re: (Score:2)
Apple of course protects your privacy. Like every corporation it protects its assets.
And here on Slashdot... Russian trolls.
Whoever pays for it, we're not prejudiced, we are strictly equal opportunity.