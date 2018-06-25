Mouse and Keyboard Support Could Be Coming To the Xbox One This Year (theverge.com) 26
Over the weekend, Windows Central received a purported internal Microsoft presentation from earlier in the year detailing plans for mouse-and-keyboard support for the Xbox One. Microsoft has been teasing the support for years now, but it's finally becoming a reality soon. The Verge reports: Sources familiar with Microsoft's plans tell The Verge that Microsoft and Razer presented their plans at the annual Xfest event for developers earlier this year. Razer is planning to allow game developers to tap into its API to bring Chroma lighting effects to games. If all goes according to plan, Xbox One users will start to make use of this later this year with Microsoft's fall update for the Xbox.
Xbox gamers will welcome the addition of keyboard and mouse support, but some will question the impact on multiplayer games. Microsoft is allowing developers to detect whether a keyboard or mouse is present on an Xbox One, and games could potentially only match keyboard and mouse users with similarly equipped players. Balancing games will be down to developers, and Microsoft is offering up all the tools required to ensure games can implement the support in a variety of ways.
Re: (Score:2)
I thought they already had mouse/keyboard support in older xboxes? There are some games on xbox that I can't even begin to imagine being played with only a console controller.
xBox doesn't support a mouse or keyboard? (Score:2)
Seriously, this entire time I thought you could plug in a keyboard and mouse into any xBox and they'd work; I've just never needed to plug on in.
And according to MS, it won't support Bluetooth... (Score:2)
Hilarious...
Now we're REALLY competing with tablets! (Score:1)
It looks like the videogame console makers are finally getting wise to the rise of "mobile gaming" (which really just means games you can play on your phone or tablet). Given that even the cheapest $50 tablets can use a keyboard and mouse if you plug them into the usb port (not even counting bluetooth here), it's time for the xbox and playstation to catch up to 1998 tech!
Just imagine trying to play Adventure on an xbox. Maybe next hardware iteration, it will actually be practical.
I didn't think Xbox players could spell (Score:2)
TES6 (Score:2)
Maybe with this "innovation" Bethesda won't hobble the game play and UI of the next Elder Scrolls game like they did with Oblivion and Skyrim to make them console-friendly.
Auto-Aim (Score:2)
Will the keyboard and mouse still benefit from the normal auto-aim, or will it be disabled/optional?
Welcome to 1990 Microsoft ! (Score:2)
Congratulations Microsoft! It only took you ~30 years to add basic functionality that YOU supported in Windows 3.0 !
What's next -- dual TV support where I can play the game on one TV and view the map on the second TV ?
Meanwhile I could plug in a standard USB keyboard and mouse into a PS3 and PS4. Way to keep innovating!
--
