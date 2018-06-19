New IBM Robot Holds Its Own In a Debate With a Human

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


PolygamousRanchKid shares a report: The human brain may be the ultimate super computer, but artificial intelligence is catching up so fast, it can now hold a substantive debate with a human, according to audience feedback. IBM's Project Debater made its public debut in San Francisco Monday afternoon, where it squared off against Noa Ovadia, the 2016 Israeli debate champion and in a second debate, Dan Zafrir, a nationally renowned debater in Israel. The AI is the latest grand challenge from IBM, which previously created Deep Blue, technology that beat chess champion Garry Kasparov and Watson, which bested humans on the game show Jeopardy.

In its first public outing, Project Debater turned out to be a formidable opponent, scanning the hundreds of millions of newspaper and journal articles in its memory to quickly synthesize an argument on a topic and position it was assigned on the spot. "Project Debater could be the ultimate fact-based sounding board without the bias that often comes from humans," said Arvind Krishna, director of IBM Research. An audience survey taken before and after each debate found that Project Debater better enriched the audience's knowledge as it argued in favor of subsidies for space exploration and in favor of telemedicine, but that the human debaters did a better job delivering their speeches.

The AI isn't trained on topics -- it's trained on the art of debate. For the most part, Project Debater spoke in natural language, choosing the same words and sentence structures as a native English speaker. It even dropped the odd joke, but with the expected robotic delivery. IBM's engineers know the AI isn't perfect. Just like humans, it makes mistakes and at times, repeats itself. However, the company believes it could have a broad impact in the future as people now have to be more skeptical as they sort out fact and fiction. "Project Debater must adapt to human rationale and propose lines of argument that people can follow," Krishna said in a blog post. "In debate, AI must learn to navigate our messy, unstructured human world as it is -- not by using a pre-defined set of rules, as in a board game."

  • ...when PEOPLE start talking and arguing with themselves like this, we start to consider medicating them quickly.

  • Put it on the Internet! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Currently this machine isn't connected to the internet. If we connect it to the internet, it will become a master-debater in no time!

  • "Assigned on the spot" (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @11:05AM (#56809532) Homepage Journal
    Completely fake. The topics were prearranged, and yes they were "assigned on the spot" but there was a predetermined list. IBM is desperately trying to sell their AI snakeoil. If AI worked, why not have it solve REAL problems that people will pay for, rather than parlor tricks like plying Go, and Chess and other games?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Completely fake. The topics were prearranged, and yes they were "assigned on the spot" but there was a predetermined list. IBM is desperately trying to sell their AI snakeoil. If AI worked, why not have it solve REAL problems that people will pay for, rather than parlor tricks like plying Go, and Chess and other games?

      Orange-bot Translation: "Fake bot, totally rigged. Crooked cheaters knew question list ahead of time. IBM is total snake oil, believe me! If it really were smart, it would do something importa

      • Trump is an idiot, but people like you are fraudulent. That doesn't make you any better. AI is fake, and so are you.

  • Hmm (Score:5, Funny)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @11:06AM (#56809538)

    So, it scans human-generated content, and then builds a plausible sounding argument to support whatever position you give it.

    This thing is going to cause a lot of unemployment in politics.

  • This is a cool project, but the article is utterly useless without a transcript.

  • If this AI truly uses real facts in a debate it would be wonderful. One thing most "debaters" these days seem to despise is actual facts. They get in the way of an emotional argument, something I (sadly) see as most prevalent in the SJW crowd. They have nice-sounding ideas that appeal to emotion but do not stand up in the face of factual examination.

    This is also going to derail politicians in a big way, especially if it sticks to facts. Politicians hate facts. They bank on their constituents not knowin

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Politicians hate facts

      I disagree. Politicians and journalists (I used to work as the latter) love facts. Facts are a dime a dozen. Studies churn out all kinds of facts all the time, and they can be thrown together and framed for any angle you wish to argue.

    • This is also going to derail politicians in a big way, especially if it sticks to facts. Politicians hate facts.

      Politicians love facts. Just about any policy has been justified with science and facts: tariffs, free trade, eugenics, forced sterilizations, segregation, integration, low taxes, high taxes, etc. Oh, sure, sometimes politicians get facts wrong, but that's more sloppiness than inability to find facts that support them. The usual error is in the application of the facts, not the facts themselves.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      (Warning: political rant ahead) Sorry, but I don't find conservatives particularly logical either. The Kansas tax-cut experiment showed that tax cuts can hurt the budget far far more than economic benefits, if any. Spinners claimed the unemployment rate dropped because of the tax-cuts, but it was dropping for the nation in general. Suckers fell for that argument. Tax-cuts are their dogma; it's not based on empirical observation.

    • If this AI truly uses real facts in a debate it would be wonderful. One thing most "debaters" these days seem to despise is actual facts. They get in the way of an emotional argument, something I (sadly) see as most prevalent in the SJW crowd.

      Funny, and not unexpected - the poster making the strongest emotional argument and the weakest factual argument is that guy who claims it's the Other Guy who eschews facts for emotion.

      This is also going to derail politicians in a big way, especially if it stick

  • that's not a debate (Score:3)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @11:20AM (#56809668)

    The "AI debater" mainly seems to search for possibly relevant statements in a large library and then inject them into the debate. Throwing factoids at each other is clearly how debates happen these days take place and how many "decision makers" operate.

    But that isn't how debates ought to take place. Debates should start with premises and mutually agreed facts and then reach conclusions via reason and logic.

    • >> that isn't how debates ought to take place

      I disagree. This was clearly an even match between two master debaters.

      • Indeed!

        Woman: "How dare you argue for higher taxes? You don't pay taxes!"

        Computer: "You talk too fast!"

        Just like every high level debate on TV.

  • Still has human bias (and human faults) (Score:4, Informative)

    by Nkwe ( 604125 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @11:25AM (#56809708)

    In its first public outing, Project Debater turned out to be a formidable opponent, scanning the hundreds of millions of newspaper and journal articles in its memory to quickly synthesize an argument on a topic and position it was assigned on the spot. "Project Debater could be the ultimate fact-based sounding board without the bias that often comes from humans," said Arvind Krishna

    If the data it uses to "argue" comes from human sources, it has a human bias.

    That being said, it is cool technology and it demonstrates how bad human debate can be. If you can win an argument without actually knowing what you are talking about (which you can), it demonstrates the (lack of) value debate can have; it also underscores the lack of real value in the level of political discourse that we have today. We spend a lot of time arguing over things we don't really know about.

    • Re:Still has human bias (and human faults) (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Aristos Mazer ( 181252 ) on Tuesday June 19, 2018 @11:39AM (#56809812)
      Please define "actually knowing." The machine appears to have sifted through information, extracted bits relevant to the topic, and then presented arguments supporting its position. At some level, it does know its topic. What it lacks is a value judgement of whether it cares about this position or not. That value judgement seems to me to be a critical part of calling it sentient, but it does seem to know the topic. In many ways, the machine knew more about the topic than the human it was debating given the amount of data that it had absorbed and organized internally into information.

    • That being said, it is cool technology and it demonstrates how bad human debate can be. If you can win an argument without actually knowing what you are talking about (which you can), it demonstrates the (lack of) value debate can have; it also underscores the lack of real value in the level of political discourse that we have today. We spend a lot of time arguing over things we don't really know about.

      Agreed, though I'd leave out the "today" part. We didn't invent debate ...

  • No, it didn't.

    Yes, it did.

    No ....

  • Just that.

  • I mean, a computer simulation of Congress cannot be described with any terms that include "intelligence" can it?

  • Let me know when the computer can win a Slashdot debate. There's no way it could cope with this sort of argument:

    Computer: "AI has made great improvements in it's cognitive ability."
    Anonymous Coward: "Yeah, WELL FUCK YOU!!!!"

    AC wins every time.

  • Maybe they'll target politicians next..

    Imagine how powerful augmented lobbyists could become.

  • Selecting Response.....

    "Your Mother is so fat she smokes Turkeys...."

  • It may have been a Master Debater, but its Israeli opponents were Cunning Linguists.

