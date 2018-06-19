Shots Fired Again Between CPU Vendors AMD and Intel (tomshardware.com) 14
Highdude702 shares a report from Tom's Hardware: AMD's feud with Intel took an interesting turn today as the company announced that it would swap 40 Core i7-8086K's won from Intel's sweepstakes with a much beefier Threadripper 1950X CPU. At Computex 2018, Intel officially announced it was releasing the Core i7-8086K, a special edition processor that commemorates the 40th anniversary of the 8086, which debuted as the first x86 processor on June 8, 1978. Now AMD is offering to replace 40 of the winners' chips with its own 16-core 32-thread $799 Threadripper processors, thus throwing a marketing wrench into Intel's 40th-anniversary celebration.
AMD has a list of the complete terms and conditions on its site. But it is also noteworthy that "winners" of AMD's competing sweepstakes will have to pony up for a much more expensive X399 motherboard with the TR4 socket, which currently retail for more than $300, instead of Intel's less-expensive 300-series motherboards. Regardless, those who do swap their Intel Core silicon for an AMD Threadripper chip will gain 10 cores and quad-channel memory, not to mention quite a bit of resale value. In response, Slashdot reader Highdude702 said: "AMD is shooting back at Intel like its easy for them, even though 40 out of 8086 is kind of stingy. They are acting like they have the horsepower now. I believe it is going to be an interesting time for consumers and enthusiasts coming soon. Maybe we will even get better prices."
Intel responded via its official verified "Intel Gaming" Twitter account, tweeting: ".@AMDRyzen, if you wanted an Intel Core i7-8086K processor too, you could have just asked us. :) Thanks for helping us celebrate the 8086!"
AMD has a list of the complete terms and conditions on its site. But it is also noteworthy that "winners" of AMD's competing sweepstakes will have to pony up for a much more expensive X399 motherboard with the TR4 socket, which currently retail for more than $300, instead of Intel's less-expensive 300-series motherboards. Regardless, those who do swap their Intel Core silicon for an AMD Threadripper chip will gain 10 cores and quad-channel memory, not to mention quite a bit of resale value. In response, Slashdot reader Highdude702 said: "AMD is shooting back at Intel like its easy for them, even though 40 out of 8086 is kind of stingy. They are acting like they have the horsepower now. I believe it is going to be an interesting time for consumers and enthusiasts coming soon. Maybe we will even get better prices."
Intel responded via its official verified "Intel Gaming" Twitter account, tweeting: ".@AMDRyzen, if you wanted an Intel Core i7-8086K processor too, you could have just asked us. :) Thanks for helping us celebrate the 8086!"
Core fail.... (Score:2)
".@AMDRyzen, if you wanted an Intel Core i7-8086K processor too, you could have just asked us.
:) Thanks for helping us celebrate the 8086!"
Boy talk about missing the point....
That's like taking a wooden baseball bat to the head- then exclaiming "Thank god you were nice and didn't use aluminium".
So no mass shooting? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
It's you who's missing the point. Intel makes fun of AMD by saying they wanted the Intel CPUs so badly... it's PR and the whole world is watching. They can't talk crap about their competition. Making lighthearted fun of them is the way to go.
Blablabla... (Score:2, Insightful)
Give me a SECURE CPU without your fucking backdoors and incompetent bullshit instead of talking shit constantly, you fucking retards.
Sign of the times. (Score:2)
From the title, did anyone else think some employee went on a shooting spree at their competitor?
Re: (Score:2)
Not I.
Then again, I am current on my memes amd internet slang
;).
Re: (Score:2)
That typo amuses me way more than it should
;).
Wouldn't be the first time (Score:2)
Back in the day when AMD first released their Opteron CPU (Codename Sledgehammer), they had some demo motherboards called AMD Melody. On the silkscreen of that motherboards there was indeed a melody - actually the "Intel inside" jingle score with a sledgehammer hanging over it.
And now, still remembering this, I feel really old.