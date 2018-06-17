Sony's PlayStation 5 Will Launch In 2020 Powered By An AMD Navi GPU, Says Report (theinquirer.net) 58
According to a new report from WCCFtech, citing "sources familiar with the entire situation," Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5 for short) will launch in 2020 and be powered by AMD's Navi GPU chip. "While it was previously reported that the much-anticipated console will be using AMD's Ryzen CPU tech, it looks like the chip maker will have some involvement in the PS5's graphics chip, too," reports The Inquirer. From the report: The report also suggests this is the reason behind AMD not announcing a new GPU at Computex this year, because it has found custom-applications for consoles a much more financially attractive space. "Here is a fun fact: Vega was designed primarily for Apple and Navi is being designed for Sony - the PS5 to be precise," the report states, right before going on to explain AMD's roadmap for Navi and how it's dependent on Sony.
"This meant that the graphics department had to be tied directly to the roadmap that these semi-custom applications followed. Since Sony needed the Navi GPU to be ready by the time the PS5 would launch (expectedly around 2020) that is the deadline they needed to work on." It's anyone's guess as to when the successor to the PlayStation 4 will be launched. While the source for this report is seen as reputable in the games industry, last month the head of PlayStation business said the next console is three years off.
Trusted source? (Score:2)
WCCF has at best a 50% hit rate on their more speculative claims.
My only question is if it will be a discrete graphics card or a SOC like now?
Having a discrete GPU means you have the issue of non-unified memory, being able to create buffer that is both host and device accessible rather than having 2 copies and having to transfer over a bus to synchronize them (and choosing appropriate points to synchronize) is hugely advantageous. It's one of the big issues on PC architectures when you want to offload compute (graphics or general purpose) to the GPU. Consoles and most embedded and mobile systems don't suffer this but PCs do - there is of course t
When Sony advertises cross-platform-play and still manages to block other consoles with impunity, why give them any more money?
Maybe this is a crazy idea but, we give them money for a gaming console because they make games worth playing on said console. Games that are not available anywhere else.
Yes I know about the debacle with them forcing you to play Fortnite on their platform if you started the game there, but here's the important bit regarding that game:
Fortnite IMO isn't that great as a game, and I'd rather avoid playing it than have to wage a personal crusade against a corporation that won't miss my business anyway
I bet the chip name has "AI" or "Blockchain" in it (Score:1)
Anyone taking bets on the name of one or more of their custom chips? You know, to generate buzz by Sony (and every startup today). Some possible candidates:
AI Emotion Chip
Blockchain Quantum Disrupter Chip
Crypto Cybernetics Chip
Loot Manager Chip
Procedurally Generated Realtime Engine Chip
Anyone taking bets on the name of one or more of their custom chips?
Rootkit Management Engine
This is laughable (Score:5, Informative)
As the person who first dug out the specs on the next gen Playstation over two months ago here:
https://www.semiaccurate.com/2... [semiaccurate.com]
I found this 'report' to be laughable. No it was borderline ignorant and seems to be based on my work, rampant speculation, and a random technical phrase generator. Also do note that the phrase I used in the story was Playstation 5/Next, I did that for a reason.
So what do we know? Navi is slated for ~Q2/2019, likely early, next year. Lisa Su held one up at Computex during her keynote, this is not a 2020 product, nor is it tied to the Sony roadmap. I won't go into the sheer technical ignorance of these statements, but lets just say that GPUs don't have a >18 month validation cycle.
As for the bit about Vega being designed for Apple and Navi for Sony, do I really need to comment on that? It sure sounds good if you are at Youtube levels of technical understanding but, well, just thinking about it makes my brain hurt. Go look back at Polaris, the pre-Vega architecture that formed the basis of the PS4 Pro and the XBox OneX, look at the release cycles for those consoles versus the release cycles for the GPUs. See a pattern?
And delaying the APUs because of a console? Really? You might want to consider the current launch cadence for AMD chips, roughly yearly on the consumer side. The Ryzen 1xxx launched about a year ago, March 2017. Ryzen 2 launched in March of 2018. That puts Ryzen 3, presumably with Navi, when? I guess that is up to Sony, NOT.
All in all this 'article' makes my head hurt. It is a rehash of technical stupidity and rumors slapped together by someone with no sources, no clue about how things work, and desperate for clicks. (Note: I am often accused of that but my site doesn't have ads, clicks buy me nothing) For once I wish people on the net would just try and logically parse 'articles' a bit before they repeated them as 'truth', the internet is a big, relatively worthless echo chamber for a reason.
-Charlie
Correction: she did not hold up Navi.
It was the 7nm Vega chip that she held up, which is what comes before Navi.
Yup you are right (Score:2)
Yup, you are right, and I was in the audience too. I guess I am still jetlagged. In any case the release cycle of GPUs says that they should have silicon back by now for Navi, or really soon if it is not already in hand. It was originally due in Q4/2018 but it got pushed back earlier this year, my educated guess is because of things on the process side.
-Charlie
As the person who first dug out the specs on the next gen Playstation over two months ago here:
https://www.semiaccurate.com/2... [semiaccurate.com]
I found this 'report' to be laughable. No it was borderline ignorant and seems to be based on my work, rampant speculation, and a random technical phrase generator.
While I do agree with you (I found the details about the x86 based PS4 from your site long before anyone else knew anything about it)
The real problem here is that your superior information / insight is hidden behind a paywall
It isn't even a relatively affordable paywall that I might feel compelled to pay for once off to find out about this one thing.
Your $100 per year student subscription doesn't cover your PS5 news article.
And at $1000 per year, some Muppet is naturally going to pay that fee, make a video
Without real time ray tracing? (Score:2)
I don't see much of a place for next gen consoles coming out if they aren't going to be capable of ray tracing. The APIs for RT acceleration have already been hammered out and standardized between vendors. We're likely to soon see cards on PCs that do this and game engines that optionally support RT, which greatly improves lighting effects. (ultimately RT is better because global illumination is more realistic to the physics of light than traditionally rendered local illumination)
Retrocompability (Score:1)
If you seriously want backward compatibility then you better stick to PC gaming.
So Vulkan or what? (Score:2)
So does Sony go with the flow and go full Vulkan this time? Or do they have their own idiotic plan.