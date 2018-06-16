Killer Robots Will Only Exist If We Are Stupid Enough To Let Them (theguardian.com) 24
Heritype quotes the Guardian's science correspondent: The idea of killer robots rising up and destroying humans is a Hollywood fantasy and a distraction from the more pressing dilemmas that intelligent machines present to society, according to one of Britain's most influential computer scientists. Sir Nigel Shadbolt, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford, predicts that AI will bring overwhelming benefits to humanity, revolutionising cancer diagnosis and treatment, and transforming education and the workplace. If problems arise, he said, it will not be because sentient machines have unexpectedly gone rogue in a Terminator-like scenario.
"The danger is clearly not that robots will decide to put us away and have a robot revolution," he said. "If there [are] killer robots, it will be because we've been stupid enough to give it the instructions or software for it to do that without having a human in the loop deciding...."
However, Prof Shadbolt is optimistic about the social and economic impact of emerging technologies such as machine learning, in which computer programmes learn tasks by looking for patterns in huge datasets. "I don't see it destroying jobs grim reaper style," he said. "People are really inventive at creating new things for humans to do for which will pay them a wage. Leisure, travel, social care, cultural heritage, even reality TV shows. People want people around them and interacting with them."
stupid enough (Score:1)
It's 2018. We've broken through the "stupid enough" barrier.
Re: (Score:2)
Not much of a comfort. (Score:2, Troll)
We clearly are stupid enough.
Re: (Score:1)
Speak for yourself, you insensitive clod!
I'm just lazy and careless.
Re: (Score:1)
religionofpeas said...
>We clearly are stupid enough.
Exactly. What about human history gives the impression that we will not do this? Hasn't Russia already been working on these? A.I. robots that were fearless, could shoot with 100% accuracy, fight 24x7, don't hesitate to follow orders would be a tremendous force multiplier.
What country won't find a way to justify creating and using a.i. robots?
Look We may not have AI down pat (Score:2)
but we sure as all hell have stupidity perfected
The rich are going to want automated kill bots (Score:2)
The way to stop this crap is pretty clear. Declare all human beings deserving of a decent quality of life and then make that happen. Get over the fact that you'll have a few surfer dudes and we
It's not a matter of stupid (Score:2)
People won't make or deploy killer robots "by accident". If a robot goes on a killing spree, it will be because somebody deliberately programmed it to go on a killing spree.
Are people perverse enough to make a machine that will deliberately kill other people, either based on specific entry-conditions or even just randomly? The existence and widespread use of land mines and car bombs demonstrates that the answer is yes.
So really we know the answer; we're only arguing about an implementation detail: exact
Only one guy (Score:2)
It takes only one guy with the right capabilities and stupid enough to do it. History has proven that there are plenty of such people. You can be sure that there are plenty of high level military officers in many countries that are day dreaming of something from Screamers, and will do anything that is in their power to make it a reality...
What a sweet talk! (Score:2)
I'm not sure this "professor" has really understood what AI was all about. Thinking that any AI-enabled device will just act as it is "programmed to" is clearly simplistic (although by itself a tautology, since software-based machines are just running 'programs') and a complete misconception of where AI is heading to IMO.
AI without the internal ability of devising new ways of doing things is NOT AI. And by being able to devise new ways, it has pretty much equal chances for them to be bad or good, all the m
Computer scientist rather than software engineer.. (Score:2)
There is also the...minor...problem that "have a human in the loop deciding" will be a feature that will have to be implemented in software; and we definitely don't have a history of either unhelpful program output or unpleasant reaction t
So, basically... (Score:2)
Let machines doing the killing (already happening) (Score:2)
For millenniums, if not longer, they go on killing each other for the weirdest reasons.
Not the one's having some meat on the issue but their subordinates in various fashions.
How does this happen that people get to exited about something that they loose their common sense or maybe they never had it?
Is it the duty to "your country", in itself a non-existent reality except in the thought concepts in some skulls.
Or does it come from pissing in every