Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2

Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: Samsung announces its latest such laptop -- the premium, yet affordable, Chromebook Plus (V2). This is a refresh of the first-gen "Plus" model. It can run Android apps and doubles as a convertible tablet, making it very versatile. Best of all, you won't have to wait long to get it -- it will go on sale very soon. "The Samsung Chromebook Plus (V2) puts productivity and entertainment at consumers' fingertips and at the tip of the built-in pen. At 2.91 pounds, its thin design makes it easy to slip into a bag and carry all day -- or use throughout the day with its extended battery life. Flipping its 12.2-inch FHD 1920x1080 resolution screen transforms it from notebook to tablet to sketchbook -- and back -- with two cameras for making it easier to stay connected with friends and sharing with the world. Plus, Chrome OS helps users get more done by providing access to millions of Android apps on Google Play," says Samsung. The Chromebook Plus, powered by Intel Celeron Processor 3965Y and 4GB of RAM, goes on sale later this month at $499.
$500 for 4GB and a Celeron? (Score:3)
Why would you buy this over any of the myriad of cheaper or better equipped options? It doesn't even have a killer screen which I could see paying a premium for from Samsung, 12" 1080p is just meh.
Please list your myriad
My Acer Aspire One for $300 at purchase in 2012 has comparable specs to this machine.
If you want to run Android apps (which you can now) having a touchscreen and tablet mode certainly makes sense. If you don't need any of that of course you'd need to be crazy to pay for it.
Most android apps will work perfectly well with a keyboard/mouse. At lease from a UI standpoint. And technically, I would imagine the mouse/finger emulation is fine.
Heck, most trackpads support multitouch too!
The Acer has Atom, which is pathetic. This Google thing has core arch, which is better.
The Chromebook Plus, powered by Intel Celeron Processor 3965Y and 4GB of RAM, goes on sale later this month at $499.
N3160 is an atom. [wikipedia.org] Don't get sucked in by the marketspeak.
At this point in time, Celerons and Atoms are pretty much the exact same CPU with different marketing, so the entire argument is moot anyways.
"High powered Atom processors are now mostly branded as Celerons."
- https://www.urtech.ca/2015/10/... [urtech.ca]
Re:$500 for 4GB and a Celeron? (Score:4, Insightful)
What's sad is that this $500 chromebook has a better display than a $1000 MacBook Air.
Chromebooks as Home Computers (Score:2)
I love Chromebooks and think that Google really has a nice approach to a thin client that would be excellent in the home as suggested in TFA.
However, I never see that happening in a big way. Storing data on "The Cloud" is going to be scary for people used to working with hard drives and I think that applications that access large amounts of data for phones, tablets, cameras and video recorders such as iTunes, (Android) Transfer and video editing software will be a sticking point for most users.
Thinking about it, Linux would be the best for everyone's desktops, Chromebooks would be best for everybody's laptops
Chromebooks running Linux, except for the pathetically limited amount of flash, designed to frogmarch you into Google's cloud whether you want that or not.
Good suggestion, with caveats. 1) Only two usb ports, is that enough when one is gone for storage? 2) You need a usb-c stick, does anybody make that in low profile?
Anyway, it has a micro sd slot, so that's ok. Now the issue is, the price is a bit high for only 4GB ram and HD resolution. Not stupidly overpriced, but no great deal either.