Laptops With 128GB of RAM Are Here

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Brace yourself for laptops with 128GB of RAM because they're coming. Today, Lenovo announced its ThinkPad P52, which, along with that massive amount of memory, also features up to 6TB of storage, up to a 4K, 15.6-inch display, an eighth-gen Intel hexacore processor, and an Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics card. The ThinkPad also includes two Thunderbolt three ports, HDMI 2.0, a mini DisplayPort, three USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. The company hasn't announced pricing yet, but it's likely going to try to compete with Dell's new 128GB-compatible workstation laptops. The Dell workstation laptops in question are the Precision 7730 and 7530, which are billed as "ready for VR" mobile workstations. According to TechRadar, "These again run with either 8th-gen Intel CPUs or Xeon processors, AMD Radeon WX or Nvidia Quadro graphics, and the potential to specify a whopping 128GB of 3200MHz system memory."
Modern web browser with multiple tabs.
Think of these kinda of machines less like laptops and more like portable workstations. Its easier to transport one of these around then it is having to transport everything needed to run a similar desktop. More "on-location" work can be done rather then having to wait to get back to a studio, for example. The battery in heavy use cases can be thought of as giving the ability to move the machine from outlet to outlet without having to shut down/power off.
I don't have any use for something like this, either personally, or in my work. What's the point of something like this? What kind of software needs this kind of juice?
Surely none that also requires portability.
The biggest CAD/3D models these days are for 3D buildings - like a new factory, airport or shopping center. Those CAD files can very easily become bigger than 64GB and not fit in RAM anymore. If you need to go to the construction site with a 98GB CAD model that can be inspected, how do you do that without a laptop that has 128GB RAM? Do you take a 35,000 USD dual Xeon CAD workstation with 3 GPUs that weighs 40 to 50 lbs and carry it to the construction site in a van? That's what these new laptops are for. Opening huge 3D CAD files away from the office desk - and very likely at a construction site.
No. You throw your 128 GB iMac Pro in the back of your car.
Done. And a big enough display that is is actually USABLE.
Next question?
Lots:
Vagrant.
Virtualbox.
Developer tools.
Photo/video editing.
Sound editing.
A 128 GB machine will be ideal for a developer who has it for his/her daily driver, and who has to show that their code works on some test VM bases via Vagrant. This gets rid of the "it works on my machine, but not in production" type of bugs.
Even if the RAM is not needed, it works as a cache, making I/O faster.
I felt the same when 1G ram became a thing...
At extremely high DPI you might not need to anti-alias fonts, which tends to make them blurry. Even so I calculated that panel to be only 280 DPI. That's nice but it's not the extreme end of things, and in the ball park of the early Retina displays.
... with 3 kB RAM, 8-colour TV display with 176x184 pixels, and magnetic tape storage.
I bet it is just as fun as this machine. At least for me.
Colour??? COLOUR???
2 bit black and white, 1K Ram, 8k ROM, 64x44 plotting resolution.
oblig " get off my lawn" quote
;-)
In 5 minutes someone will top this of course with his punch-card machine
My slide rule laughs at your dependence on electricity! I'd use my abacus, but it's harder to do square roots on it.
You had an Abacus? We had to carve marks in stone using flint tools!
Black AND white??
My computer prior to my first one only had black!
Even worse, it only had zeros - the ones weren't invented yet!
I'll admit that it was a bit of a challenge to use it.
How long did it take you to get the 16K RAM pack? Slippery slop, man.
...and 30 minutes of battery-life, are here!!!
I mean, why even call something like this a Laptop? It is about as able to work without being tethered to an AC power source as is a Cray-1.
Not to mention that it is either going to have a fan that sounds like a furnace-blower, or spend its entire life in thermal-throttling mode.
Just because you CAN do a thing, doesn't mean you SHOULD do a thing...
Call it a portable workstation, if you like that. I need my "laptops" to move around with me - so I have a properly specced computer with me wherever I work. I don't necessarily need a lot of battery life. Just because you CAN'T see a usecase, doesn't mean there ISN"T one.
The problem is that something that needs that much horsepower almost always needs multiple displays. and those just don't "port" as easily as a laptop; so again, if you have to lug around your environment to be efficient, then why not at least port around a high-end All-In-One, like an iMac Pro. it is available with up to 128 GB RAM, 18-Core Xeons, multiple TB3 ports, built-in 5k display that is large enough to actually SEE things on, etc...
imac pro no repair over priced upgrades and storage locked on MB Starting at only $4999
CAD and 3D models are getting really huge these days. Particularly in architectural visualization. So if you need to load the 3D CAD model of an entire car engine, or the highly complex 3D model of an entire shopping center, you may very well run out of RAM if you only have 64GB. In architectural visualization, you may be loading a building model that has dozens of rooms or hundreds of windows and other details. 128GB is not unusual to work on such monster scenes, and it has never been available in mobile form until today. So there are real world uses for that much RAM.
But not supported by a single 15" laptop display, unless you are TRULY desperate.
Seriously.
By the way, we use laptops with lots of TB of data storage and our blade servers have a lot more RAM than that, so some of our datasets can't be loaded and processed on laptops.
We would love better laptops.
One of my colleagues is starting a lab soon, and one of the conditions of his startup package was a top of the line laptop suite and blade servers.
That's a whole lotta spy and bloatware that we are now going to be further expected to have the RAM to maintain.
Dear Apple,
Please have some courage and release a pro version of your laptop. If IBM and Dell can do this, you can do the same. It's the year 2018, 16 GB should be a base, not the maximum.
Call me when they have 640 GB of RAM, thought ought to be enough for anybody !!!
A.
Loading and viewing large data sets in science and industry. Maybe you'd do calculations on the data sets on some big network of servers, but at the site you might want to browse the results of your oil and gas survey without access to a network.
And for many of us we only have laptops at work and no longer get powerful desktop workstations. I now have to remotely access the real processing power as it is shared by multiple employees over multiple timezones. I will admit that while inconvenient our new envir
I was curious to see how this beast looked like. I can't find pics on Lenovo's own site, but notebookcheck.net has an article [notebookcheck.net]. Pics from the article:
Image 1 [notebookcheck.net]
Image 2 [notebookcheck.net]
I'll buy one for $300 in about 5 years!