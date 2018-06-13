Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Windows Hardware Technology

Laptops With 128GB of RAM Are Here (theverge.com) 228

Posted by BeauHD from the dare-I-say-overkill dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Brace yourself for laptops with 128GB of RAM because they're coming. Today, Lenovo announced its ThinkPad P52, which, along with that massive amount of memory, also features up to 6TB of storage, up to a 4K, 15.6-inch display, an eighth-gen Intel hexacore processor, and an Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics card. The ThinkPad also includes two Thunderbolt three ports, HDMI 2.0, a mini DisplayPort, three USB Type-A ports, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. The company hasn't announced pricing yet, but it's likely going to try to compete with Dell's new 128GB-compatible workstation laptops. The Dell workstation laptops in question are the Precision 7730 and 7530, which are billed as "ready for VR" mobile workstations. According to TechRadar, "These again run with either 8th-gen Intel CPUs or Xeon processors, AMD Radeon WX or Nvidia Quadro graphics, and the potential to specify a whopping 128GB of 3200MHz system memory."

Laptops With 128GB of RAM Are Here

  • I still like my first computer... (Score:5, Funny)

    by DrTJ ( 4014489 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:47PM (#56778654)

    ... with 3 kB RAM, 8-colour TV display with 176x184 pixels, and magnetic tape storage.

    I bet it is just as fun as this machine. At least for me.

  • That's a whole lotta spy and bloatware that we are now going to be further expected to have the RAM to maintain.

  • Apple, have courage (Score:5, Insightful)

    by onyxruby ( 118189 ) <onyxruby@[ ]cast.net ['com' in gap]> on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:58PM (#56778742)

    Dear Apple,

    Please have some courage and release a pro version of your laptop. If IBM and Dell can do this, you can do the same. It's the year 2018, 16 GB should be a base, not the maximum.

    • Dear Intel,

      Release a mobile chipset that supports LPDDR4 so vendors can support more than 16GB of RAM without using a memory controller using 2-3x the power of the low power chips. Lots of RAM in laptops would be great but not at the cost of battery life.

      • It's all about the use case. Just because I need a portable computer, doesn't mean I need to sit at a cafe all day.

        Most people that use laptops for work leave them plugged in most of the time. While I appreciate a long battery life, I need the ability to perform my work to begin with.

        • I honestly wonder who these people are, who flit around from place to place, using their laptop 30 minutes at a time. Sip of battery here, sip of battery there. Oops! Battery almost out, I'll just take smaller sips. I don't use my laptop like that, and I don't think most people do.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

            I honestly wonder who these people are, who flit around from place to place, using their laptop 30 minutes at a time. Sip of battery here, sip of battery there. Oops! Battery almost out, I'll just take smaller sips. I don't use my laptop like that, and I don't think most people do.

            Most of the time, my work laptop is at my desk on AC power.

            But I do go to meetings, and I carry it in, and the meetings can lasts anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours.

            I think last week was the worst when I literally was flitting fr

        • Just because I need a portable computer, doesn't mean I need to sit at a cafe all day.

          Wanting good battery life is not about sitting in a cafe all day. I want a portable computer that I can use places away from my office/desk for long periods of time without hunting for a power outlet. I also want to use my laptop and not have it throttle way down on the battery. It would also really nice for it to be light so it doesn't weigh down my bag.

          Portables have aspects with inverse proportions. Intel dropping the b

  • Call me when they have 640 GB of RAM, thought ought to be enough for anybody !!!

    A.

  • Pictures (Score:3)

    by cerberusss ( 660701 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @03:08PM (#56778826) Homepage Journal

    I was curious to see how this beast looked like. I can't find pics on Lenovo's own site, but notebookcheck.net has an article [notebookcheck.net]. Pics from the article:

    Image 1 [notebookcheck.net]
    Image 2 [notebookcheck.net]

  • Great! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by mark_reh ( 2015546 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @03:21PM (#56778920) Journal

    I'll buy one for $300 in about 5 years!

    • I'll buy one for $300 in about 5 years!

      I was about to say it will take a long time for it to get to $300, but yeah 5 years might do it. It is the price for a used W530 now after all.

  • when opening a web browser will need 129GB

  • 6-row keyboard (Score:2, Insightful)

    by XanC ( 644172 )

    Still waiting them out on my x220, waiting for real keyboards to return.

  • Now I can finally open a pic of yo mamma!

    *badum-ching

  • Arm processor as good that the i5. So laptop urge to grow better than your next phone... but then who need a 128gb laptop ?

  • My laptop only has 32GB of SSD, thank you.
  • Too bad chick aren't impressed with the size of your RAM...
  • Max out all the sliders and get ready to drop 10k....
  • Considering the level of illegal price fixing in DDR4 right now, I can safely say it definitely costs more than the average house.

  • I sell second hand devices (laptops, tablets and occasionally desktops) and people are still bringing in brand new windows 10 devices with only 2GB of ram but most now have 4GB. 8GB is rare and I haven't even seen one with more than 16GB yet and i've only seen two of those.
    The ones that I have seen were maxed out and didn't support any larger amount of memory. Like the laptop i'm using right now is maxed out with 8GB and the one I use at home is maxed out at 16GB.

    Windows needs least 4GB of ram to not pag

