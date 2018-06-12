Intel Says Its First Discrete Graphics Chips Will Be Available in 2020 (marketwatch.com) 25
Ryan Shrout, reporting for MarketWatch: Intel CEO Brian Krzanich disclosed during an analyst event last week that it will have its first discrete graphics chips available in 2020. This will mark the beginning of the chip giant's journey toward a portfolio of high-performance graphics products for various markets including gaming, data center and artificial intelligence (AI). Some previous rumors suggested a launch at CES 2019 this coming January might be where Intel makes its graphics reveal, but that timeline was never adopted by the company. It would have been overly aggressive and in no way reasonable with the development process of a new silicon design. In November 2017 Intel brought on board Raja Koduri to lead the graphics and compute initiatives inside the company. Koduri was previously in charge of the graphics division at AMD helping to develop and grow the Radeon brand, and his departure to Intel was thought to have significant impact on the industry.
i741 (Score:2)
liquid cooled and running at 50Mhz with an overdrive chip
First discrete graphics? (Score:3)
What about this one?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I came here to mention this. The article is wrong, though the i740 came about when Intel licensed the technology from the Real3D division of Lockheed Martin. Intel later purchased the intellectual property after Real3D was closed.
Re: (Score:2)
They're trying to pretend they didn't, since Starfighter was a P.O.S.
Ok... (Score:2)
Since I use GPUs a lot for non gaming applications this is interesting.
Normally I'd not be interested because it's Intel who will have to play catch up. But with Raja involved this might actually have life.
Wait and see....
So same year as the new XBOX? (Score:2)
XBOX is AMD maybe PS5? (Score:2)
XBOX is AMD maybe PS5?
As Intel could never compete... (Score:2)
I hope this means that GFX will get mature and the endless cycle of "faster" will come to an end. There is a lot of evidence of massive slowdown at this time already, only a few years after CPUs. Finally having mature tech here would be endlessly beneficial.
I'd love something to drive down (Score:2)
Diversification (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I had a IHOP hamburger a few days ago. It was pretty good. Not sure I can say the same about intel graphics chips.
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the desktop era, PC manufacturers didn't want Intel to have good graphics. Graphics card upgrades had much higher margins than the base PC. So, you can consider that Intel graphics have been deliberately handicapped.
I've been in this long enough to remember when the big graphics company was Silicon Graphics, and before that Evans and Sutherland. Intel just needs to hire good people.
Let's hope this try goes better than Intel's last attempt at making better graphics chips (which seemed to fizzle out),
Wiat a min... I thought Intel was done... (Score:2)
Didn't we have a story last week about how Intel was on death's door because they couldn't get their yield on the new chips high enough? Wasn't AMD ready to pounce? Now this?