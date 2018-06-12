To Hit Climate Goals, Bill Gates and His Billionaire Friends Are Betting on Energy Storage (qz.com) 44
Akshat Rathi, writing for Quartz: The world needs radical new energy technologies to fight climate change. In 2016, Quartz reported that a group of billionaires -- including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Ma, Mukesh Ambani, and Richard Branson -- launched Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) to invest at least $1 billion in creating those technologies. Now, 18 months later, Quartz can reveal the first two startups that BEV will be investing in: Form Energy and Quidnet Energy. Both companies are developing new technologies to store energy, but taking completely different approaches to achieve that goal.
The way to reach the world's climate goals is straightforward: reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions to zero within the next few decades. But the energy technologies that can help us get there tend to need lots of money and long lead times to develop. That's why many conventional investors, who are looking for quicker returns, have burned their fingers investing in clean tech. The wealthy investors of BEV want to remedy that. Their $1 billion fund is "patient capital," to be invested in only companies working on technologies capable of cutting global carbon emissions by at least 500 million metric tons annually, even if they may not provide returns on investment for up to 20 years.
Energy storage technologies are about increasing efficiencies of power generation. So power companies are paying less in fuel for power that is just wasted.
Being after leaving the Paris Accord, the US still has to oblige its promises until 2020. Also being the political nature, most companies would be an absolute idiot to go in full pollution mode, only to have the rules put back in the next 3-7 years. Regulations is rarely a problem for companies, it is the change of regulations. If these companies begin a process of lowering their carbon. They will probably continue on, if the rules are not set back, then they can breath a sigh of relief if their investm
Renewable more than Fossil Efficiency (Score:2)
Energy storage technologies are about increasing efficiencies of power generation.
Partly but the other big reason is that the two major forms of renewable energy - solar and wind - both rely on intermittent power sources which are not always available. If you can store this energy for use at night or on a calm day then there is no need to burn any fuel at all.
However, I am a little concerned about the "pressure water" storage system which replaced reservoirs with high pressure underground storage. This might work but it seems that you are replacing the limitations of reservoirs with
Can't tell if that's a serious statement or not...
But there isn't always a single path forward... FTFS:
"Both companies are developing new technologies to store energy, but taking completely different approaches to achieve that goal"
Nickel-Iron batteries [wikipedia.org]
Lots of people trying to build them in their backyards though. These would be shiit for a car or your cellphone (energy density is too low) but for energy storage for a house it seems perfect, as long as you have enough room that is. The battery life is in decades, even with constant charging and discharging.
Why did they stop making them?
From your link: Due to its low specific energy, poor charge retention, and high cost of manufacture, other types of rechargeable batteries have displaced the nickel–iron battery in most applications.
But storage of what? Winding down the fossil fuel economy means more than just making bigger batteries. You still need an energy source, otherwise you're just standing still.
Winding down the fossil fuel economy means more than just making bigger batteries.
Storage is a big part of the solution.
A gas turbine can spin when demand is high, and slow down when it is low.
Wind turbines don't work that way. They spin when the wind blows.
There are alternatives to storage:
1. Long distance HVDC transmission, to move supply to demand over a larger area.
2. Flex-pricing, to shift demand instead of shifting supply.
These will help, but you still need storage.
This is why I'm not worried about climate change getting out of hand. There will be some warming, but not enough to cause any alarm.
A huge part of this is because over the coming decades there are many technical advancements like this that will greatly diminish emissions, not just in first world countries, but fundamental changes that are truly cheap enough they can replace emissions in third world countries also.
There is no need to impose hardship on anyone when the solutions are more desirable on their o
Right, of course, there's no inertia built into a planet-wide system, and all will be well.
"many technical advancements like this that will greatly diminish emissions"
Of course. 3D printers, asteroid mining, this will all solve our problems. If your house is on fire, buying a better TV surely is the solution and no one needs to worry about that smoke.
"There is no need to impose hardship on anyone when the solutions are more desirable on their own."
Where and how did you arrive at this world-view?
I guess the fact that most new technologies are more efficient and environmentally friendly is lost on you.
This doesn't sound like a good idea to me:
Instead, it uses excess electricity to pump water into the underground shale rock found in new wells dug for the purpose or in abandoned oil-and-gas wells. After water fills up tiny cracks in the rock, forcing more in creates pressure, which compresses shale like a spring.
I known nothing about this at all, but... won't the water come back contaminated with oil? Will that contaminated water get dumped into a lake or river? This doesn't sound like a good idea. Can someone explain?
... are responsible for bad ideas like shitting in your mess kit.
Shareholders, CEOs, and investors are, more often, manic about asymptotic profits over nanosecond time frames.
Economies built around such shortsightedness are like train wrecks: It doesn't end well.
I'm willing to accept a solar and battery install from Bill Gates in my house, to help his investment in energy storage, of course.
but I haven't heard anything about using them in the US.
Must not have looked very hard. Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Facility [wikipedia.org]
Molten salt batteries only store heat, and hence you can basically only use them to heat houses or, if you want to generate electricity from it, you lose 60% due to thermodynamics.
It makes no sense to use excess ELECTRIC POWER to heat up molten salt storages, unless you have absolutely no other option.
Storage can achieve 70-80 percent efficiency with compressed air, which is fairly tech driven, but modern tech patents can achieve 60-80 percent themselves.
Even pumped water up an incline, which works both with dams (and has the lowest impact for mini-hydro) and solar water distillation, is fairly efficient. If coupled with renewables, which tend to overproduce at certain periods, this allows you to achieve 120 percent renewables, allowing for variation, and export of the stored energy.
Large trains and tru
However, the more import question is why would you put all these batteries in one place though? A f
I'm picturing a fire at a "grid-scale" lithium-ion battery farm...
And I'm picturing the worldwide marshmallow** shortage and massive increase in average obesity levels among the local population to follow...
**(Lithium-roasted marshmallows might be a way to increase prescribed lithium-based medication compliance among mentally ill "street people".
The Earth's average temperature is rising and would be rising even if humans did not exist. Eventually temperatures will rise to and exceed the levels we've been told are bad, it's simply a matter of how quickly they get there.
This is not in dispute.
So what we're talking about in reality is how long a time-frame will humans and civilization have to adapt to inevitable future higher temperature norms.
What must be weighed is first the efficacy of reducing CO2 in slowing rising temps, but even given that it's
Nature on average is very slow giving time for living things to adapt and change. Climate change is suppose to occur on the scale of thousands of years but we're seeing effects on the scale of decades which is hundreds of times faster than normal. No surprise since we're adding carbon into the air that's been locked in the ground for millions of years. We're already causing such a huge animal extinction event that it's big enough event to match the extinction of dinosaurs. There's so much plastic in our
The Earth's average temperature is rising and would be rising even if humans did not exist.
...
That is wrong. They would swing back and forth, like they always did.
This is not in dispute.
Obviously there is nothing to dispute about the fact that you are simply wrong.
While I am okay with new technology, I am very sure this will instead become something of a venture that will just be used like a utility in the future.
Lets just have everyone have solar on their roofs and a battery to store it and all connected to a grid with other supplementary forms of power generation to offset times when solar does not generate enough energy. Between a mesh electrical network, storage, solar, and supplementary power generation we should easily have a very fault tolerant, difficult to
Who has a better life? A surfer who pays his parents $500 per month to live in their basement, or a billionaire? A serious investigation of all the associated details may sometimes indicate that the surfer has a better life.
Maybe the surfer is not doing anything that is destructive to other people.
Bill Gates said he still manages Microsoft: "I'm there about 15 percent of the time." [charlierose.com] Even though he is rich, Bill Gates spe
The problem right now with solar and wind (especially wind, apparently) is that, because they are not constant or reliable, you wind up with "hot standby" power generators, generators which are consuming fuel to keep a boiler hot enough so that when you have to instantly turn on a turbine, you can (without waiting for the boiler to heat up, a process which can take hours).
This means that solar and wind right now are not "green"; behind every field of solar cells or every expanse of wind turbines is a (often