Mars Opportunity Rover Is In Danger of Dying From a Dust Storm

According to NASA, the Mars Opportunity rover is currently trying to survive an intensifying dust storm on the red planet . "The storm's atmospheric opacity -- the veil of dust blowing around, which can blot out sunlight -- is now much worse than a 2007 storm that Opportunity weathered," reports NASA . "The previous storm had an opacity level, or tau, somewhere above 5.5; this new storm had an estimated tau of 10.8 as of Sunday morning." Engadget reports: