Tesla's Autopilot To Get 'Full Self-Driving Feature' In August (reuters.com) 23

Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that its Autopilot driver assistance system will get full self-driving features following a software upgrade in August. Reuters reports: Autopilot, a form of advanced cruise control, handles some driving tasks and warns those behind the wheel they are always responsible for the vehicle's safe operation. But a spate of recent crashes has brought the system under regulatory scrutiny. "To date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety. With V9, we will begin to enable full self-driving features," Musk tweeted here on Sunday, replying to a Twitter user.

Musk said the autopilot issue during lane-merging is better in the current software and will be fully fixed in the August update. However, it was not clear what self-driving features would be included in the August update. Tesla's documentation on its website about the "full self-driving capabilities" package says that it is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval.

  • Fake News (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can we get a better law passed to make deceptive quoting and deceptive titles illegal? "begin to enable full self-driving features" is not nearly the same as "get 'full self-driving features'". No wonder the news industry is dying. It's all just bullshit, same as gossip.

  • When approaching stopped car at high velocity, do not hit car. Hopefully they can expand that feature to cover other stationary objects as well, but I can see how that might be a "2.0” kind of thing.

    • "Oh yes we missed large concrete objects, we'll fix it OTA tomorrow."
      "Oh yes we missed large red firetrucks, we'll fix it OTA tomorrow."
      "Oh yes we missed police cars, we'll fix it OTA tomorrow."

    • When autonomously changing lanes to obtain preset cruising speed (set by driver in excess of posted limit), do not pull out where there is no lane, accelerate and crash into barrier to kill the driver as punishment for asking the car to do 75 in a 65 zone.

      https://www.popularmechanics.c... [popularmechanics.com]

    • do you even move fast and break stuff bro?
  • Liability insurance payments will skyrocket starting in August, as they will now be on the hook for any accidents that happen whilst running Autopilot. No more excuses of "it's just an aid, you still need to hold the wheel". Musk is explicitly claiming self-driving capabilities.

  • I knew a guy. He drove his car into an interstate overpass at 80+ mph. It was a failed suicide attempt (i.e., he lived).

    Point is, Tesla's autopilot is indistinguishable from a depressed, suicidal middle aged man that was just fired.

  • It's a nice car. It's a luxury car, nice interior. Kind of makes you feel like royalty, like a king. Or queen. More specifically, a princess. In particular, Princess Diana.

