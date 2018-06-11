Tesla's Autopilot To Get 'Full Self-Driving Feature' In August (reuters.com) 23
Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that its Autopilot driver assistance system will get full self-driving features following a software upgrade in August. Reuters reports: Autopilot, a form of advanced cruise control, handles some driving tasks and warns those behind the wheel they are always responsible for the vehicle's safe operation. But a spate of recent crashes has brought the system under regulatory scrutiny. "To date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety. With V9, we will begin to enable full self-driving features," Musk tweeted here on Sunday, replying to a Twitter user.
Musk said the autopilot issue during lane-merging is better in the current software and will be fully fixed in the August update. However, it was not clear what self-driving features would be included in the August update. Tesla's documentation on its website about the "full self-driving capabilities" package says that it is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval.
Musk said the autopilot issue during lane-merging is better in the current software and will be fully fixed in the August update. However, it was not clear what self-driving features would be included in the August update. Tesla's documentation on its website about the "full self-driving capabilities" package says that it is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Tesla has a high rate of recalls compared to other car manufacturers.
Just because a car maker has fewer recalls than Tesla doesn't mean their cars have fewer issues. It just means they don't have as many recalls. They could simply be not taking responsibility for their problems compared to Tesla.
Re: (Score:2)
Fake News (Score:1)
Can we get a better law passed to make deceptive quoting and deceptive titles illegal? "begin to enable full self-driving features" is not nearly the same as "get 'full self-driving features'". No wonder the news industry is dying. It's all just bullshit, same as gossip.
Suggestion for first feature: (Score:2)
When approaching stopped car at high velocity, do not hit car. Hopefully they can expand that feature to cover other stationary objects as well, but I can see how that might be a "2.0” kind of thing.
Re: (Score:2)
"Oh yes we missed large red firetrucks, we'll fix it OTA tomorrow."
"Oh yes we missed police cars, we'll fix it OTA tomorrow."
Re: (Score:2)
When autonomously changing lanes to obtain preset cruising speed (set by driver in excess of posted limit), do not pull out where there is no lane, accelerate and crash into barrier to kill the driver as punishment for asking the car to do 75 in a 65 zone.
https://www.popularmechanics.c... [popularmechanics.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Big spend coming from Tesla (Score:2)
Let me tell you a story (Score:1)
I knew a guy. He drove his car into an interstate overpass at 80+ mph. It was a failed suicide attempt (i.e., he lived).
Point is, Tesla's autopilot is indistinguishable from a depressed, suicidal middle aged man that was just fired.
have you ever driven in a Tesla? (Score:1)