Tesla's Autopilot To Get 'Full Self-Driving Feature' In August (reuters.com) 180
Earlier today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that its Autopilot driver assistance system will get full self-driving features following a software upgrade in August. Reuters reports: Autopilot, a form of advanced cruise control, handles some driving tasks and warns those behind the wheel they are always responsible for the vehicle's safe operation. But a spate of recent crashes has brought the system under regulatory scrutiny. "To date, Autopilot resources have rightly focused entirely on safety. With V9, we will begin to enable full self-driving features," Musk tweeted here on Sunday, replying to a Twitter user.
Musk said the autopilot issue during lane-merging is better in the current software and will be fully fixed in the August update. However, it was not clear what self-driving features would be included in the August update. Tesla's documentation on its website about the "full self-driving capabilities" package says that it is not possible to know exactly when each element of the functionality will be available, as this is highly dependent on local regulatory approval.
Can we get a better law passed to make deceptive quoting and deceptive titles illegal? "begin to enable full self-driving features" is not nearly the same as "get 'full self-driving features'". No wonder the news industry is dying. It's all just bullshit, same as gossip.
This could be as little as adding the ability to read road signs, something that the old AP1 hardware could do but which the newer AP2 hardware has lacked for years.
It's probably just Tesla finally enabling all the cameras that they have installed in the car. At the moment only half of them are actually in use.
To get to fully autonomy they need to add the ability to read road signs, the ability to differentiate different kinds of vehicles (cars/bikes), and some kind of 3D vision (probably comparing consecut
Do airplane pilots have a different definition of "full" we are supposed to follow now too?
I just hope no one reads this and tries to take a nap the next time they turn on their Tesla autopilot.
It's dishonest reporting at best. The most likely interpretation for the phrase "get 'full self-driving features'" is that the car will suddenly become fully self-driving. That is clearly not what the original tweet meant. The deception is not in the word get (or receive), the deception is in omitting the words "begin to enable".
The reporter of course KNOWS THIS. They know that the way they rephrased the original wording changes the intended meaning, with the goal of increasing number of clicks / pageviews.
It's dishonest reporting at best. The most likely interpretation for the phrase "get 'full self-driving features'" is that the car will suddenly become fully self-driving.
Only if you don’t actually bother reading the story.
The headline is grossly misleading because "feature" is singular. If it had said "features", it would have been less misleading, because people would have immediately realized that there must be multiple parts to full self-driving capabilities, and they're just getting some of them. By using the singular form, the headline is saying that the car will be fully self-driving in August, which is almost certainly far from the truth.
The fact that you can figure out that the headline is pure B.S. by reading the article doesn't change the fact that the headline is clickbait.
If it had said "features", it would have been less misleading, because people would have immediately realized that there must be multiple parts to full self-driving capabilities, and they're just getting some of them.
Yes. Missing, for example, are the "full" and "self" parts
"Full self driving", in this context, means an optional package that you can buy when you buy the car, but for which the software is not yet available. Part of the cost is additional hardware, so it is more expensive to add it later.
What "begin to enable full self-driving features" means is that they will begin delivering features that are only available to people who bought that optional package (which is not the same thing as actually delivering full self driving). This update could add traffic light d
Only if you donâ(TM)t actually bother reading the story.
That's rather the point; the headline is intentionally designed to mislead in order to get you to read the story. Which makes the "reporter" a douchebag and his editor a cunt.
It's dishonest reporting at best. The most likely interpretation for the phrase "get 'full self-driving features'" is that the car will suddenly become fully self-driving.
Only if you don’t actually bother reading the story.
Which is kinda the point the OP is making. The only way to read the story is to click on the misleading headline and give the author the pageview they are gunning for by crafting a misleading headline.
They must be new around here:
/.'s don't read the story!
Suggestion for first feature: (Score:5, Funny)
When approaching stopped car at high velocity, do not hit car. Hopefully they can expand that feature to cover other stationary objects as well, but I can see how that might be a "2.0” kind of thing.
"Oh yes we missed large red firetrucks, we'll fix it OTA tomorrow."
"Oh yes we missed police cars, we'll fix it OTA tomorrow."
As opposed to human drivers?
"Oh we missed 5,000 stop signs today alone. We'll fix it never."
Tell that to my dead mother, you incensitive clod.
(No, she was not killed due to traffic. It was cancer. But she had several minor car accidents during her lifetime.)
As opposed to human drivers?
This is a good opportunity to remind everyone that a human driver crashed at the exact same spot as the Tesla in Mountain View eleven days before. [abc7news.com]
Yes, the Tesla Autopilot needs a lot of work. But humans aren't perfect either.
When autonomously changing lanes to obtain preset cruising speed (set by driver in excess of posted limit), do not pull out where there is no lane, accelerate and crash into barrier to kill the driver as punishment for asking the car to do 75 in a 65 zone.
https://www.popularmechanics.c... [popularmechanics.com]
That safeguard code is easy to write:
CASE WHEN IS Car THEN NOT KILL
CASE WHEN IS Truck THEN NOT KILL
CASE WHEN IS Bicycle THEN NOT KILL
CASE WHEN IS Human THEN NOT KILL
ELSE KILL;
When approaching stopped car at high velocity, do not hit car. Hopefully they can expand that feature to cover other stationary objects as well, but I can see how that might be a "2.0” kind of thing.
The logic of "do not hit parked car" is not the issue.
The issue is "is that a parked car or a leaf" and by the time computers have figured it out, they've hit it. OK if it was a leaf, shit if it was a parked car. In the rush to make self driving cars serious corners are being cut. The fact is that computers are not good at determining what objects are if given a long time to process the input data... They're even worse when they have to process it in less than a second. If an unidentified object in the r
Which is why you also have ultrasonic and radar sensor input to "vote" on an issue. You also have sufficient cameras and angles that the vision logic can vote as well among the different perspectives... and you have a lot more time as a computer than as a human, as your processing loop should take nowhere near a second to converge.
If you can't do this, it isn't autonomous, and never will be.
It does already do some automatic emergency breaking and they are working on improving the performance of this; but it's not a trivial problem to solve.
See https://youtu.be/kFF1AHeIf14?t... [youtu.be]
You know people like you falling for clickbait is the reason there's clickbait right?
Do us all a favour and read and understand the summary at least before jumping in next time.
I knew a guy. He drove his car into an interstate overpass at 80+ mph. It was a failed suicide attempt (i.e., he lived).
Point is, Tesla's autopilot is indistinguishable from a depressed, suicidal middle aged man that was just fired.
Exactly, why would I want to be drive around by a depressed suicidal middle aged man that was just fired?
Pretty sure that's Uber's entire business model.
Jokes aside, the tesla interior is much closer in quality and style to a civic than a Mercedes.
This is very true. If you discount the flashy LED displays (which are extremely impressive), the materials and patterns of the interior are very underwhelming considering the price of the car. Step into an equivalently priced Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Jaguar etc. and you'll instantly feel, smell, and see much better quality interiors.
I own an Audi (2015) and a Porsche (2008), and I've been in a Model S (2016). The S is about equivalent to the Audi (a little better, maybe), and much better than the Porsche as far as interior quality goes.
Mercedes, though, (the upper tiers, anyway) generally seem to have better interiors in general, not just compared to Tesla.
Benz owners love it when you call their cars 'Eurotaxis'.
Especially the ones that paid way too much for AMGs (as always factory tuner price = price of base model + 5x(price of tuner parts + install)).
Some partial feature, not full self driving (Score:4, Informative)
Since 2016, anyone who paid Tesla for FSD got absolutely nothing over those who didn't. What feature will get rolled out in August is not publicly known, could be some trick the car can do that it couldn't before (e.g. warn you if it sees a stop sign or a red light, not guaranteed it will see one of course). Then again, given that Elon said the exact same thing in the past, "features rolling out starting December 2016", then "FSD coast-to-coast demo by end of 2017", and none of them came remotely true, I would not be holding my breath. Could be just a way to distract the media from NHTSA investigation results, or other news Elon wasn't thrilled to see.
The problem with all these little incremental improvements is that they just make the driver more and more reliant on features that are not reliable.
That actually is is a much bigger problem, and Google/Waymo and other researcher have concluded there is no safe way to implement a self driving car if humans have to supervise it and be able to take over in a split second (as per Tesla's fine print) when it does something wrong, such as try to kill you by driving into a concrete median:
Robot Cars Can’t Count on Us in an Emergency https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
Elon got it wrong, self driving is a separate problem and you can't get there incrementally by increasing the level of autonomy (think wanting to go to the moon - going farther and farther by car will never get you there):
People who paid Tesla $3,000 for full self-driving might be out of luck https://arstechnica.com/cars/2... [arstechnica.com]
Actually, you can. But you need to start from the other end.
Start with automatic breaking to avoid hitting obstacles, including pedestrians and bicycles. Get that perfect. Then automatic stopping when the driver falls asleep. Then add automatic take over and stopping if the car starts swerving out of its lane. Add automatic stopping for red light...
I.e. let the human drive, and the computer monitor ready to take over at a millisecond notice.
Once all the safety features are working, all you need is to add the GPS subsystem that tells the car where to go.
Elon got it wrong, self driving is a separate problem and you can't get there incrementally by increasing the level of autonomy
And Elon claims he has statistics that incremental autonomy improves safety in spite of the failures. The fact is that we don't know. We just have anecdotes.
Hey Apple, over here.... (Score:5, Insightful)
This, this is courage.
Jobs made beautiful technology but Cook has a beautiful balance sheet.
It turns out coasting on the past is more profitable than taking risks. For now (this scenario is why interruptors can emerge).
I'm assuming that you're not an idiot and therefore have a well-structured logical argument that you've used to convince yourself of this claim?
I think he's a short seller [slashdot.org] who's going to have to moonlight as a rent boy for the next 100 years.
The fact is, that most of those shorters are going to be large companies or institutions that have a dog in this fight. The fact is, that most of these idiots running around screaming against Tesla are probably WAY to scared to back up their own words. Kind of like Trump vs China/Russia. He spoke a lot about it, but really he has been best friend to both.
OTOH, these ppl, and the shorters could very likely be from Russia/China. Neither really wants Tesla to do well here.
Everyone, short TSLA! Ramble on about how Tesla sucks and is overvalued! I've got a few hundred shares I'm willing to loan anyone who is interested.
Tesla has a high rate of recalls compared to other car manufacturers.
Just because a car maker has fewer recalls than Tesla doesn't mean their cars have fewer issues. It just means they don't have as many recalls. They could simply be not taking responsibility for their problems compared to Tesla.
It would depend on the business model of the company. Luxury/Sports car makers, will be more likely to do self imposed recalls, because their brand image is based on quality and perception. If they can fix a problem before it becomes an issue, then most likely the customer will not think poorly of the product, and when they get a new one, they will more likely go with the same company again.
If you are getting a more budget practical car, having a hinge fall of, or a wobbly sun-visor isn't a safety issue, and chances are the customer will not be loyal to that brand as much as the luxury makers. Sure my last two cars were Toyota's however there isn't anything wrong with my next car being a Honda, or some other brand. Being that I expect a particular build quality, which isn't fine tuned, but just acceptable and reliable.
The premise is simply false. Tesla does not have a high rate of recalls. Go here. [nhtsa.gov] Punch in "2017 Tesla". Check out the recalls and investigations stats. Now punch in "2017 Mercedes". Note the difference.
Urm, I'm aware that you're a serial Tesla defender, and I'm fine with that - plenty of people here seemingly have shorted the stock.
But...not sure that comparing the number of recalls for the entire range of 2017 Mercedes vehicles is fair...
Slashdot is complaining about the number of characters per line so I'm going to have to add a very long line here. Hipster Ipsum will do: "Lorem ipsum dolor amet whatever scenester post-ironic adaptogen humblebrag narwhal kickstarter asymmetrical tilde direct trade typewriter meggings taxidermy. DIY enamel pin direct trade pug, pour-over occupy bespoke. Kale chips air plant crucifix raclette organic. Prism chambray kickstarter, echo park glossier vexillologist tattooed disrupt air plant synth snackwave unic
Teslahu akhbar.
It is folly to call on Crom!
Only stronk call Crom Cruach.
Not stronk enough. >:(
For instance, if Tesla sold 130 cars in 2017 compared to 6400 by Mercedes, then even if Tesla made 5 time less recall, the recall rate would still be 10 time higher than Mercedes.
That's
... not at all how that works. A recall is typically for an entire model year, not individual vehicles. It doesn't matter if you sell 10 vehicles of that type, or 10 million; you're recalling all of them ergo the recall rate is the same.
The funny thing is that you actually seem to think that such comments are... what, offensive? Hurtful? Do elaborate on how sexual innuendo is supposed to be hurting my delicate widdle feelings.
;)
Explain what you mean "translating to IRL"? With specifics.
Also explain what you mean by the word "those out there"
As a motorcyclist, this terrifies me. Teslas already have an issue with running us over to begin with, now they're going to open it up for full auto without addressing the problem.
Stay in your lane, within the speed limit and follow the law.
99% of motorcycle related fatalities are self inflicted.
Get it down to half and other people might worry about you too.
99% of motorcycle related fatalities are self inflicted.
A lot of motorcycle accidents happen at road junctions where the bike is not noticed by drivers of larger vehicles crossing its path, or when vehicles change lanes without their drivers properly checking for a bike already in the other lane. You can ride defensively to mitigate some of these risks, but ultimately if a driver in a larger vehicle does something dangerous because they didn't look properly and see you, there is only so much you can do, and you're inherently in a much more vulnerable position on
Even if you are extremely vigilant about checking your corners and adjusting mirrors most modern cars have blind spots.
Maybe this is a cultural thing. I am in the UK, and in my entire life I have never seen a motorcyclist doing anything like what you described.
I'm unclear on the UK laws on "lane splitting" but it's perfectly legal here in the USA (In my state anyhow) and the only requirem
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of motorcycle accidents happen at road junctions where the bike is not noticed by drivers of larger vehicles crossing its path, or when vehicles change lanes without their drivers properly checking for a bike already in the other lane. You can ride defensively to mitigate some of these risks, but ultimately if a driver in a larger vehicle does something dangerous because they didn't look properly and see you, there is only so much you can do, and you're inherently in a much more vulnerable position on a motorcycle.
Well, yes
... in addition to being more vulnerable to damage, you are, while piloting a MUCH smaller vehicle, much harder to see in general.
I suppose that could be construed to be everyone else's fault, but that isn't really systems thinking
I live near Cambridge, UK, where not only do we have motorcyclists on the road, we also have a lot of cycling generally, with cycles often using quite narrow lanes further to the edge of the road than the normal driving line for larger vehicles. In a couple of decades of driving here, I have never managed to not see a cycle or motorcycle while I was pulling out of a junction in my car and cause a crash. Nor, as far as I'm aware, has any other driver I know. So yes, I think if someone manages to turn right o
The problem for insurance companies is often the "accidents" that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, but no actual collision between them. Car pulls out in front of motorcycle and the rider swerves to avoid it and loses control. Car changes lanes right in front of motorcycle coming up to overtake, and the rider brakes sharply and loses control.
The insurer for the car driver who actually caused the accident has every incentive to argue that the rider was at fault in such cases.
Key word is "begin to". And just so you know, the real news is that with the last update, Tesla went in the other direction. It used to be that you could have your hands off the wheel for minutes at a time when conditions were good. After the update it's more like 15-20 seconds. A number of people are complaining.
BTW, Musk had a comment recently concerning motorcycles. [youtu.be]
I hope it doesn't change until 100% of cars on the road are self driving and the roads themselves (at least the main ones) follow industry standards for autonomous vehicles.
1) That was pre-update. Also, it's not clear whether the person was asleep or having a medical emergency [electrek.co].
2) From your second link:
Get out there and live your dream!
You are aware, the current autopilot feature isn't the same as autonomous driving?
The Autopilot feature was designed for drivers to still be vigilant however with their hands off the wheels, and in essence to keep the car on the road and in its lane, and avoid collision. It still needs a human driver, to regulate its decisions. This feature is nice when you are on a highway and in a safe easy driving condition, and you can help relax your eyes, and refocus yourself, knowing that you car will stay in the la
FYI, this thread is about Tesla's autopilot.
Which has killed more people than the claimed Canadian "heart attack weapon".
How do you think commercial jets land? Hint, I.L.S.
So they don't fly into the next available stationary object like Tesla does?
I care... (Score:2, Informative)
And I own a Tesla model 3 and find the autopilot to be a significant improvement over the standard cruise control found in a lesser cars.
I'm also an engineer and have a graduate degree in machine learning, so I don't share your pessimism. Fortunately, you Luddites are in the minority or we'd instead be arguing the merits of mules vs horses vs donkeys.
Re: (Score:2)
Elon Musk will not last 1 day in a prison (Score:2)
Elon Musk will not last 1 day in a prison and after an full self-driving Tesla runs someone down and kills someone.
My prediction: It will (sometimes) detect traffic lights and chime at you to remind you to push the brake pedal.
:-D
