Intel: We 'Forgot' To Mention 28-Core, 5GHz CPU Demo Was Overclocked (tomshardware.com) 25
At Computex earlier this week, Intel showed off a 28-core processor running at 5GHz, implying that it would be a shipping chip with a 5.0GHz stock speed. Unfortunately, as Tom's Hardware reports, "it turns out that Intel overclocked the 28-core processor to such an extreme that it required a one-horsepower industrial water chiller." From the report: We met with the company last night, and while Intel didn't provide many details, a company representative explained to us that "in the excitement of the moment," the company merely "forgot" to tell the crowd that it had overclocked the system. Intel also said it isn't targeting the gaming crowd with the new chip. The presentation did take place in front of a crowd of roughly a hundred journalists and a few thousand others, not to mention a global livestream with untold numbers watching live, so perhaps nerves came into play. In the end, Intel claims the whole fiasco is merely the result of a flubbed recitation of pre-scripted lines, with the accidental omission of a single word: "Overclocked." Maybe that's the truth, but there's a lot of room for debate considering how convenient an omission this is.
Really? (Score:3)
I was pretty sure it was way overclocked. Kind of thought it was obvious. They aren't working on anything in the 4GHz range so why would they suddenly jump to 5 for release?
Re: (Score:1)
Pointy-haired bosses will nonetheless believe this is what they're getting when they buy their next round of office desktops without even considering AMD solutions.
Re: (Score:2)
well IBM power8 has 5GHz chip, what's Intel's problem
Re: (Score:2)
Also, what could Intel possibly gain by lying? Of course the truth would come out, they would have to walk it back, look foolish, and apologize.
It was mostly likely an unintentional omission, because that is the only thing that makes sense.
Hanlon's Razor [wikipedia.org]: Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by incompetence.
And it was a 32 core machine ... (Score:4, Funny)
We 'Forgot' To Mention 28-Core, 5GHz CPU Demo Was Overclocked
They probably also forgot to mention that it was a 32-core device with 4 faulty cores.
;-)
Re: (Score:3)
And that you can't use it to divide floating point numbers if you care about the accuracy of the result
;)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know what they intend to charge for this thing, but it's a full chip and utterly massive
Because Chipzilla would never .... (Score:4, Informative)
/sarcasm Chipzilla would never [extremetech.com] resort to benchmarking shenanigans
... Oh wait.
And cooled to -10C (Score:2)
Even then it is doubtful it can run at 5 ghz. It also is skylake technology and a 2 year old server chip. My citation is here [youtube.com].
I love an underdog... (Score:2)
Didnâ(TM)t they put âoeTURBOâ in th (Score:2)
Top secret water chiller (Score:2)
In Soviet Union Siberia cool smuggled western CPU for you.
In Capitalist west secret water chiller design use kept from you.
Re: (Score:2)
in other news (Score:2)
subway "forgot" to mention spraying food in advertisements with shellac to make them look good.
burger king "forgot" to mention that those sample fries were actually air crisped not deep fried like the ones at a store would be.
walmart "forgot" to mention the picture on the box was only representative and not the actual product.
Re: (Score:2)
leave Burger King alone, the deep fried fries taste better
Re: in other news (Score:2)
macdonalds forgot to mention 100% beef meant they used the entire cow. which is why their burgers taste like sh1t.
28 cores? (Score:1)
28 cores? That must fly. Imagine a Beowulf cluster of them!
Re: (Score:1)
I meant to check the "post anonymously" box on that. oops!
starter pack (Score:2)
So will the new CPU come with a bottle of two stroke oil so you can gas up the chiller and try it out right away?