Bloomberg's Inside Look At Tesla's Model 3 Factory

An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from an exclusive inside look at Tesla's Model 3 factory in Fremont, California: On the Model 3 body line on a Tuesday afternoon in early June, everything is still. Tesla is just coming off a week of downtime during which workers added a new production line, improved ventilation after a fire in the paint shop, and overhauled machines across the factory. But even after the changes, there are kinks to work out. Suddenly, dozens of robots snap into frenzied action, picking up door panels, welding window pillars, taking measurements, and on and on. This robotic dance is a visceral representation of what Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has dubbed "Alien Dreadnought," a code name for the factory that evokes an early 20th century warship, but with extraterrestrials.
The stakes couldn't be higher for Tesla, which is sprinting to produce the Model 3 in quantities great enough to turn a profit. But so far, the plant's choreography has been choppy. The flow at the factory in Fremont, California, is constantly interrupted while robots and humans are trained, retrained, or swapped out. If Tesla can't make this dance work, it will be remembered as a lesson in the dangers of irrational exuberance for automation. Success, on the other hand, could transform the car industry.
I think they'll succeed even if they fail (Score:2)
Take Amazon, it had the most ridiculous negative P/E ever. At the height of the dotcom boom I got a free $10 that I used to buy a $4 book with $6 shipping (international). How the fuckity fuck fuck to you make money on that? By staying the course with enough VC money that eventually you'll surface. That's kinda what I'm thinking about driverless cars at the moment, even if it doesn't make sense... even if they never recover their investment... there's so much money and so many corporations behind it that it
Bloomberg? Why? (Score:2)
Bloomberg has published a slew of negative stories about Tesla, so why give them an exclusive like this? Is it some attempt to get Bloomberg to change its obvious stance?
To support my assertion of Bloomberg's negative stance, I point readers to Bloomberg's Model 3 tracker [bloomberg.com], which has been and remains consistently low in its estimates, without acknowledging that its model is producing wrong numbers. Musk announced that Tesla is producing 3500 cars per week, while Bloomberg's estimate is 2560.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it some attempt to get Bloomberg to change its obvious stance?
That would be my guess and if I were running PR for Tesla that is what I would do.
My housekeeper's husband works at the plant (we live about 3 miles away) and he tells me it has become pretty regular for Musk to be spending overnight at the factory. Whatever else you might say about him he seems to be taking it seriously.
Re: (Score:2)
Tesla says it hit 500 in one day, not that it was sustaining that, so the Bloomberg analysis is not inconsistent. Bloomberg also says that their model lags behind sudden changes. Overall, I think their tracker is fair, given the caveats they include.
Quality Control (Score:2)
I don't follow Tesla closely; I found it an interesting read. Having just rid myself of a lemon (not Tesla), I was impressed with this excerpt:
Tesla says it has 47 robots deployed in scanning stations throughout the body line. They measure 1,900 points in every Model 3 to match them to design specs—with a precision of 0.15 millimeters. Torque measurements are also automatically recorded for every bolt that’s fastened. During the final test drives on the track, sound recorders measure squeaks, rattles and wind and road noise that a test driver might miss. All of this data is stored with each car’s unique Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, so service centers can trace any issue back to a root cause in the factory. The idea is that Tesla will be able to improve its cars, even after they're in a customer’s driveway.
I hope they succeed and force other carmakers to follow suit.
Tesla is not unique here. Automotive is HARD (Score:2)
Automotive factory spinup is HARD. Your typical car takes over 3-4 years to spin up to full production and they don't make major changes to any model for around 5 years to maximize the CapEX spending this requires. Telsa is new to the game but many of the people they've hired aren't. They did try to do to much automation but otherwise they are experiencing the same growing pains every automotive manufacturer does. Vehicles are hard to build, they have thousands of parts with tight tolerances.
For example, ev