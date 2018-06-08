US Once Again Boasts the World's Fastest Supercomputer (zdnet.com) 30
The US Department of Energy on Friday unveiled Summit, a supercomputer capable of performing 200 quadrillion calculations per second, or 200 petaflops. Its performance should put it at the top of the list of the world's fastest supercomputers, which is currently dominated by China. From a report (thanks to reader cb_abq for the tip): Summit, housed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), was built for AI. IBM designed a new heterogeneous architecture for Summit, which combines IBM POWER9 CPUs with Nvidia GPUs. It has approximately 4,600 nodes, with six Nvidia Volta Tensor Core GPUs per node -- that's more than 27,000. The last US supercomputer to top the list of the world's fastest was Titan, in 2012. ORNL, which houses Titan as well, says Summit will deliver more than five times the computational performance of Titan's 18,688 nodes.
Wow, doesn't that bring back the memories? It's like Ogg hit me with an Open Source CD or something.
This is kinda silly. The fastest supercomputer is going to be whomever has built the newest one. Moore's law is slowing down a tiny bit, but it's still going. Someone spending $100,000,000 on a supercomputer today is going to have a slower machine than someone building one for the same amount in a year's time.
While I agree it is silly, the top 10 supercomputers are not in chronological order. Their commission dates and ranking are listed below. The top 5 newest supercomputers in this list are #1, 3, 4, 8, 9 in PFlops. Considering the 5 newest supercomputers average a rank of #5 and the 5 oldest supercomputers on the top 10 list have an average rank of #6, there is little correlation between age and computational power among the top machines. That has far more to do with what the machines were built to do and wha
But he said if they spent the same amount next year it would be faster, which is true. We don't know the prices of the machines you listed.
Not necessarily. IBM is also building a newer . . . slower . . . supercomputer for the DoE:
Summit is one of two of these next-generation supercomputers that IBM is building for the DEO. The second one is Sierra, which will be housed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Sierra, which is also scheduled to go online this year, is less powerful at an expected 125 petaflops, but both systems are significantly more powerful than any other machine in the DoE’s arsenal right now.
Someone spending $100,000,000 on a ANYTHING today is going to have a slower machine than someone building one for the same amount in a year's time.
Fixed that for you. You could say the same about anything really, because everything is getting faster, smaller, lighter, etc.
Clever hiding NSA hardware at Energy (Score:2)
If you had access to a computer this powerful, what would you do with it? just asking...
. . . in other news . . . the DoE has just announced that they own 51% of the Bitcoin Universe . . .
- fusion, whether for tokamacs or stellarators
- proteins for medicine
- properties of alloys
- PI (to see if Carl Sagan was joking or was he on to something
I'd rent it out. Sell processing time on it. How else would one pay the power bills? You can rent a lot of processing power on Amazon, but you can't rent a supercomputer-grade high performance interconnect between your nodes. Not from them, anyway.
I'd offer a special service for non-profit customers: They can pay power costs only, but then they only get to use idle resources. Commercial-rate customers take priority - got to pay the bills somehow.
no anticipation (making you wait) secret sauce (Score:2)
How is this any different than a data center of the same scale? I'm not even sure it has a higher bisection bandwidth.
Okay—I am sure it will have way lower latency between nodes at any equivalent bandwidth tier. But unless you're planning to aggressively exploit that, it's just your garden variety datacenter make more expensive and less flexible.
Heck of a lot of money, Brownie, for less ketchup.
