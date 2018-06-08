'We've an Unexpected Manufacturing Advantage For the First Time Ever': Intel's Manufacturing Glitch Opens Door For AMD (theinformation.com) 28
Over at The Information (paywalled), reporter Aaron Tilley has a splendid interview of Forrest Norrod, a senior executive who joined AMD four years ago. Mr. Norrod describes the challenge AMD has faced over the years and how, for the first time ever, it sees a real shot at making a significant dent in the desktop market. From the report: Advanced Micro Devices' battle with chip giant Intel has often seemed like a gnat fighting an elephant, with AMD struggling in recent years to gain even a tenth of the market for the chips that power PCs and data center servers. Forrest Norrod, a senior executive who joined AMD four years ago, says the company suffered from "little brother syndrome" where it tried and failed to compete with Intel on lots of different chips. Now, though, AMD may have a shot at coming out with a faster, more powerful chip than Intel for the first time. Intel in April said it was delaying the release of a more advanced chip manufacturing process until sometime in 2019. AMD has its own new, advanced chip, which it will now be able to release earlier than Intel, potentially giving it an edge in the market for high-performance chips for PCs and data center computers.
It's a market opportunity worth around $50 billion. That's what Intel makes from selling chips for PCs and data center servers, and it dominates both markets. The data center market is particularly important because of the growth of new technologies like artificial intelligence-related applications, much of which is handled in the cloud. Companies that buy chips for data centers or PCs could gravitate to AMD chips as a result of Intel's delay. "I think we have a year lead now," said Mr. Norrod, who oversees AMD's data center business. AMD now has "an unexpected [manufacturing] advantage for the first time ever," he added.
It's a market opportunity worth around $50 billion. That's what Intel makes from selling chips for PCs and data center servers, and it dominates both markets. The data center market is particularly important because of the growth of new technologies like artificial intelligence-related applications, much of which is handled in the cloud. Companies that buy chips for data centers or PCs could gravitate to AMD chips as a result of Intel's delay. "I think we have a year lead now," said Mr. Norrod, who oversees AMD's data center business. AMD now has "an unexpected [manufacturing] advantage for the first time ever," he added.
Re: (Score:1)
My roommate in college had one of these.
Once I was on a date with a cute girl. It was going pretty well, so I brought her back to my place. When I got there, my roommate bolted up from the couch and said he had to talk to me urgently. He said the girl had to leave. So I told her bye and she left.
He reached down and scratched his asshole. Then he brought his finger up, and there were little bits of white on it. They looked like tiny pieces of rice.
I said what the fuck is that. He said he didn't know.
We forgo
Intel lost their edge (Score:2)
This is why the rumor about Apple making their own Mac CPUs is believable. Intel lost their 18 month chip fabrication lead and they are now 9-12 months behind TSMC.
Re: (Score:2)
That and Apple has a history of dropping CPU Chip makers. While your old 8088 XT is similar and still maintains a lot of compatibility with your Core i7 8th gen processor Dell.
Even with just the Macintosh line had 3 major chip changes, it is actually due for one now.
Re: (Score:3)
"This is why the rumor about Apple making their own Mac CPUs is believable "
No it isn't. Apple doesn't even bother updating its product lines with current Intel offerings so it's hard to believe that Intel lagging behind is even a small problem for Apple.
That's not to say Apple's interest in making their own CPU's isn't believable, just that Apple wouldn't do it for this reason.
Pre Intel Core Chips. (Score:3)
Back in 2005 time AMD was making significant headway in becoming the Chip for your PC right before Intel released the Core duo chip. The Pentium Line was getting aging and the Pentium-5 wasn't that popular and AMD was the chip for your PC. AMD had about a year or two of popularity.
Then Intel made the Intel Core Duo and the Core 2 Duo chip (64 bit) which put AMD back. But right before then, Intel was seen as the dying giant.
Re: (Score:2)
Back in 2005 time AMD was making significant headway in becoming the Chip for your PC right before Intel released the Core duo chip. The Pentium Line was getting aging and the Pentium-5 wasn't that popular and AMD was the chip for your PC. AMD had about a year or two of popularity.
Then Intel made the Intel Core Duo and the Core 2 Duo chip (64 bit) which put AMD back. But right before then, Intel was seen as the dying giant.
Wasn't there also something about AMD selling some of their fab-lines to Motorola/Freescale at a most inopportune time, or something like that?
Re: (Score:3)
You are only as good as your last invention (Score:2)
Isn't capitalism grand! You stubble and you failed!
Intel isn't in any danger here. AMD may gain market share and Intel may make less money, but this isn't the beginning of the end of Intel. Not by a long shot. It may mean that AMD finds it easier to be competitive, but Intel will get it's manufacturing back on track eventually and recover.
It's going to take more than a couple of stumbles for Intel to fall to second place to AMD.
Re: (Score:2)
More to the point, There are a lot of vendors who partner with Intel, it will take time to end out their contract and make a good one with AMD. Then these partners will need to make sure they don't make AMD Chips sound like the budget alternative.
Intel will fight dirty. (Score:3)
If I've learned anything about Intel from their past behavior then it's that they will lie, cheat and steal if that's what it takes to suppress AMD. I wouldn't be surprised if they paid off a bunch of companies to have a supply disruption occur, bad firmware updates bricking machines or creating a shell company to make purposefully shitty AMD machines.
Honestly, the FTC should have had their boot on Intel's neck decades ago and kept it their.
Re: (Score:1)
AMD hasn't been better since Core2Duo came out. If you want to factor cost then, maybe.
Of course that's the measurement on desktops (Score:2)
> If you want to factor cost then, maybe
Performance is measured as "X per Y", such as "miles per hour", "miles per gallon", etc.
In a phone, the most important measurement is "instructions per watt", how fast can you go for the amount of power you use. Per dollar is also important in a phone. If you didn't' care about power usage / heat, and didn't care about dollar cost, your phone might have four Core i7 CPUs. It would have a ten pound battery and cost $2,000, and it would be fast.
On the desktop, power
Price per kWh; unreliable grid; commuters (Score:2)
On the desktop, power usage isn't nearly so important - it's plugged in.
Less important than on a phone, but it still depends on local price per kilowatt hour (1 kWh = 3.6 MJ).
Your budget isn't a power budget on the desktop, it's a dollar budget.
Cost of kilowatt hours in dollars leads many PC users in areas with expensive electric power to choose integrated graphics or a laptop-as-desktop. The latter is especially practical in areas with an unreliable power grid because of the internal UPS in every laptop. These users' needs overlap somewhat with those of a seminomadic group who want the ability to run (at least lightweight) desktop applications w
*COOFF* Athlon! *COOFF* (Score:2)
You forgot about AMD K7, the Athlon series, that make a big dent in the intel market share and it just didn't had more success due to Intel dirty moves and AMD manufacturing problems.
But yes, Ryzen and friends are good CPUs with more potencial growth and intel plans will be lagging, giving the opportunity for AMD leapfrog intel.
I do hope so, competition is good and while ARM did add more competition, it failed to enter the desktop and just barely entered server market
Seen this before (Score:2)
K8.
Intel tried to make its next chip in Bangalore and screwed up so the K8 Opteron was a better chip and for a year AMD was the darling of the markets.
Intel caught up and ate AMDs lunch. AMD instead of using the windfall from the Opteron to build a sustainable chip pipeline (3-4 chips in dev instead of 1-2) used the moeny to buy ATI.
People in the CPU div were pissed when the 40 dollar RSUs went to 3 dollar.
But with AI and computation shifting more towards GP-GPUs than CPUs the ATI purchase has now started t
Forget AMD and Intel, TSMC is the true tech leader (Score:2)
Intel also hurt them selfs by sticking it to users (Score:2)
Intel also hurt them selfs by sticking it to users.
On stuff like jacking up prices / cutting pci-e lanes.
raid keys
The X299 UP to X pci-e lanes sucks!
Desktop have been suck on 16+DMI for to long. Amd has 20+4+USB on die.
Eh, not for the first time... (Score:2)
Not for the first time. How old are you, 15? AMD's Athlon was faster than the P3, especially when the latter couldn't keep up with clock speeds (there was even a P3 that was unstable at the rated speed and had to be recalled), and then Athlon 64 was much faster than the P4 (esp. with 64 bit OSes) but most publications at the time were at Intel's pocket and were trying to pass off that absolute turd Netburst architecture as gold, while at the same time Intel was strong-arming or bribing system integrators in
AMD64 anyone? (Score:2)
Back when Intel was trying to sell Itanium as the 64 bit successor to the x86 instruction set, AMD came out with what is now known as x86-64. It was worlds better than Itanium and Intel was forced to license it from AMD in order to stay in business (Of course, AMD had no choice but to offer Intel such a license on reasonable terms because it was built on the x86 architecture which AMD licensed from Intel).