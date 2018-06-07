Can An 'OS For Electricity' Double the Efficiency of the Grid? (vox.com) 18
New submitter mesterha shares an "interesting article [from Vox] on how to optimize our use of electricity": Waste on the grid is the result of poor power quality, which can be ameliorated through digital control. Real-time measurement makes that possible. 3DFS technology, which the company conceives of as an "operating system for electricity," can not only track what's happening on the electricity sine wave from nanosecond to nanosecond, it can correct the sine wave from microsecond to microsecond, perfectly adapting it to the load it serves, eliminating waste." "They claim energy reduction of around 15% but anticipate their AI tuning can get eventually get 30%," writes Slashdot reader mesterha. "Seems too good to be true, but it has the support of publications like Popular Mechanics." [3DFS won one of Popular Mechanics' "breakthrough awards" in 2017.]
The root problem is mostly cheap/crappy industrial AC motors. Replace them with variable speed DC motors and the reactive load mostly goes away. The new motors will pay for themselves in a few years with lower energy bills.
Re: (Score:2)
My landline was pretty cheap. Feature for feature, phone bills definitely got cheaper from 1980 to 2018.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, yes, phone bills and bandwidth have gotten a LOT cheaper. Rent not so much but that is a finite physical world resource which is quite different than energy or information resources. Moore's Law doesn't apply to apartments, so far.
Grids are already 90-95% efficient ... (Score:2)
... so I'm leaning towards a "no" answer.
3-Phase (Score:2)
Actually, this sort of thing does have potential although non-electrical-engineers may not realize why. I have single phase (sort of almost 2Ã) at my farm. I installed a 3Ã digital phase converter (Phase Perfect for those who are interested) which uses very little power itself but generates a third phase and puts the other two in proper alignment so I can now run large motors (grinder, bandsaw in my butcher shop) efficiently. This makes the motors run smoother, cooler and last longer.