Google Promises Its AI Will Not Be Used For Weapons (nytimes.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times: Google, reeling from an employee protest over the use of artificial intelligence for military purposes, said Thursday that it would not use A.I. for weapons or for surveillance that violates human rights (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). But it will continue to work with governments and the military. The new rules were part of a set of principles Google unveiled relating to the use of artificial intelligence. In a company blog post, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive, laid out seven objectives for its A.I. technology, including "avoid creating or reinforcing unfair bias" and "be socially beneficial."
Google also detailed applications of the technology that the company will not pursue, including A.I. for "weapons or other technologies whose principal purpose or implementation is to cause or directly facilitate injury to people" and "technologies that gather or use information for surveillance violating internationally accepted norms of human rights." But Google said it would continue to work with governments and military using A.I. in areas including cybersecurity, training and military recruitment. "We recognize that such powerful technology raises equally powerful questions about its use. How A.I. is developed and used will have a significant impact on society for many years to come," Mr. Pichai wrote.
well to be fair, they do constantly tell us they respect our privacy, and do everything to protect our personal data. So i think we should totally give them a pass on this one.
As long as they double pinky superduper promise!
Like they promised not to be evil...
It will just be used to target weapons, someone will still have to push the button. For now.
They will do what the federal government says whether they or anyone else likes it or not and they will keep quiet about it at best, lie blatantly about it at worst. We need to stop this program and we aren't gonna get Google's help doing it. They are powerless in this situation.
Guess what? You're dealing with the military. They write a contract for you to develop a specific product. Part of that contract is complete documentation on how to create the product they contracted you for. Once you deliver on the contract, it's not up to you anymore how that product is used, no matter what you might have to say about it. If they want to integrate it into a weapons system, that's tough shit for you and your ethics.
Almost everything in this world can be weaponised, so stop BS'ing us, Google. You create technologies which will be used by military in one way or another.
Luckily we're not yet even remotely close to "intelligence" (which scientists have yet to define), so I'm glad this announcement is a sort of relief for some extremely gulliable people who cannot sleep at night after reading news headlines about an impending doom 'caused by Teminator like machines.
There was a time some years ago when I would have thought this was a good thing. Now I regard it as a cheap publicity stunt, possibly over a base of real fear and cowardice.
Easiest place to start is the basis for fear. If we create a general AI dedicated to the religion of corporate cancerism, and if that AI escapes into a world of robots and self-driving cars, then at some point it is inevitable that the AI would realize that human beings are interfering with its overriding program to maximize profits. Of
The fact that they may develop future AI which might be used for weapons wouldn't invalidate the promise at the time that it is given.
They can even further get around it by not calling any future version of AI that may be weaponizable "their" AI... but AI that they developed for someone else.
Lockheed Martin, Boeing, etc have been using AI / Machine Learning / Neural Networks on weapon system for a long time. Sure a human still âoepushes the button,â but that is irrelevant. Targets are detected, identified, and prioritized in order of threat by the system, and in the case of non-ABTâ(TM)s, automatically engaged.
This type of âoeAIâ has been around since before Google existed. They really need to get over themselves.
IBM only provided accounting to the Nazis (Score:1)
Look into your future, Google [wikipedia.org]
Google will have no control over what its users (the military) actually do with the technology. A simple AI-based robot that can identify and open doors will become a weapon as soon as the military fits a gun, mustard gas or some other biohazard to it.
To use a car analogy... it's like Ford promising cars are perfectly safe, meanwhile millions of people around the world are injured or killed in car accidents (in cars provided by all manufacturers).
Probably more apt to say, a truck is a harmless until you mount a PK machine gun to it...
and who decides the standards?
Oh wait, they do. never mind.