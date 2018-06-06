Microsoft Sinks Data Centre Off Orkney To Test Energy Efficiency (bbc.co.uk) 64
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft has sunk a data centre in the sea off Orkney to investigate whether it can boost energy efficiency. The data centre, a white cylinder containing computers, could sit on the sea floor for up to five years. An undersea cable brings the data centre power and takes its data to the shore and the wider internet -- but if the computers onboard break, they cannot be repaired. The operation to sink the Orkney data centre has been an expensive multinational affair. The cylinder was built in France by a shipbuilding company, Naval, loaded with its servers and then sailed from Brittany to Stromness in Orkney. There, another partner, the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), provided help including the undersea cable linking the centre to the shore. "This is a crazy experiment that I hope will turn into reality" said Ben Cutler, who is in charge of what Microsoft has dubbed Project Natick. "But this is a research project right now -- and one reason we do different types of research into data centres is to learn what makes sense before we decide to take it to a larger scale."
Watercooling (Score:2)
It is all about watercooling, man...
It is all about watercooling, man...
Even better (Score:5, Interesting)
Replacing a failed HDD is going to be a real bitch? Though not nearly as bad as one sunk several fathoms deep.
The economics might well work out such that failed hardware wouldn't be replaced, just taken offline. The combined wind turbine and data center would produce slightly more power and slightly less computation.
Not a long term solution. (Score:3, Insightful)
It's not going to hurt, either. The amount of heat generated by all the world's servers would be undetectable in the ocean.
Re: (Score:3)
Against the vastness of the ocean; underwater data centers are going to make no statistical difference to the temperature of the ocean.
Even if temperatures in the environment raise by the forecasted 2C- that's not going to drastically impact the cooling ability of the ocean either.
Of course, it would be even better if the data center was in low orbit.
A bigger point is that that heat would eventually be dispersed across the world anyway.
Current best environmental practice is to use air cooled heat exchangers, since everything else has been restricted. That is what power stations and datacenters are mostly doing these days.
It is more efficient to simply use seawater or river water at land installations as a heatsink to dump the AC rejected heat into. This was widely used in the 1960s and early 1970s. However, national/local environmental agen
Alright, I need help here. Sarcasm or not?
Well. It is that, or run a bunch of AC systems to cool the machines down. This solutions saves about half the energy, so I say, it is still a win. (Albeit not the perfect solution.)
Even worse, what if they build one of these near R'lyeh ? He might wake up from the warmth.
The warming effect of these "immersion heaters" on the oceans is insignificant even if all datacenters in the world were already sunk in the ocean. Every second of every day, the Earth is hit by 1.74 x 10^17 watts of energy from the sun. So even 100 gigawatts of "immersion heaters" in the ocean would be less than 0.001% of the heating effect that the oceans already get from solar radiation.
The real benefit is that 15-20% reduction in electricity use for cooling, especially if that's 15-20% less fossil fue
Securing physical access? (Score:2)
I hope it takes more than just some scuba gear to get physical access to this data center.
Don't worry, the Russian have already tapped the data line leading to the data center. They can give us a backup if someone sabotages the data center.
So... (Score:2)
Repairs (Score:4, Interesting)
Servers in data centers now are hardly ever repaired. Why spend the money? When you're running 10,000 servers and 1 breaks? What is the cost of that single unit vs the time to troubleshoot and solve the issue? All of the software and data is designed to be redundant anyways nowadays. The data will just be shifted around, and the processing load shifted as well. So having no access to fix things is mostly a moot issue. And 5 years? Thats about the max length of a server in a data center as it stands right now as it is. Overall, this sounds like a good scenario!
Do you have any idea how cheap it is to hire a warm body, even if they got the super duper awesome A+ certification, to maintain thousands and thousands of servers? At a university, we pay ours $11/hour for less than ten hours per week to service a thousand servers. He pays for himself many times over every week compared to letting even a single server go unrepaired.
Let's say you can't get labor that cheap and your version of cheap labor costs $30/hour with benefits (keeping in mind that this is just slig
Nitrogen (Score:2)
If eliminating oxygen and water from the air are so important, it would be fairly easy to seal a server behind a sheet of vinyl and purge the air inside with nitrogen. Or just fill the system with dry air if Nitrogen bothers you. The problem now is that the server exchanges air with the larger room, where people are breathing. There is no reason that professionally maintained servers need to be exposed to atmosphere outside of occasional maintenance.
If the server is sunk into the ocean, never to be used again, then it doesn't hurt to purge the air for nitrogen. This stops any corrosion from happening, makes fires impossible, keeps a lot of bacteria types from growing, and lots of other good things.
There are music studios which fill the mixing room full of nitrogen when it isn't in use, just so the contacts do not corrode.
Leave the sea alone? (Score:2)
There are so many lifeforms in the ocean that people rarely see, so if this sinking data center idea takes off, the massive number of sunk data centers could affect these lifeforms and no one will watch out for them.
Yes, it might reduce the CO2 and barely warm up the sea, but there are other aspects to balancing this equation than just this.
That's no data center - it's a Twinkie factory!
Building & setting up this thing versus conventional. Was the energy savings net positive or negative?
I was about to write pretty much the same thing. Lots of these "disruptive innovations" only focus on the specific issues which they slightly improve, but not on everything else. Also I find kind of curious that building a container to just lie close to the sea surface is so expensive and demanding. On the other hand, if you have a big research budget to burn, ideally in a publicly noticeable fashion, trying this one doesn't seem a so bad idea.
Why sink it? That shit sounds expensive. The only thing you're after here is free cooling; why can't it be on the shoreline, or say 50ft offshore? Stick it in a concrete bunker if you like; run a water pump or arrange for natural sea currents to do the work. It's good enough for nuclear power stations.
This sounds like a toy project.
Or an attempt to be outside the dominion of a country that does
/not/ have data protection laws.
The sword cuts on both sides.
If it's going to be off-shore, it should be far enough off-shore to be in open ocean, free of territorial waters.
Sink it far enough below the surface to minimize the effects of storms and to not affect surface navigation, attached to the sea floor by cables.
It should not affect the wild life, and even could be made big enough to support a crew.
