The Asus Project Precog is a Pioneering Dual-Display Laptop, Due in 2019 (pcworld.com) 22
At Computex on Tuesday, Asus unveiled the Project Precog, a concept PC formed of two shimmering sheets of glass. PCWorld: It's a vision that appears to be real: Marcel Campos, senior director of PC and phone marketing for Asus, said the company hopes to ship Project Precog in 2019. Until then, we'll have to wonder what it will cost and what its exact features will be. Precog taps into what could be a resurgence of the two-screen design trend that briefly took hold with initiatives like Project Taichi, a dual-screen device Asus showed at Computex in 2012. Precog is much larger, though, and looks more like a traditional convertible laptop that can rotate from a clamshell through tent mode and into a tablet.
Why do they want us to not type? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If it was a fold out screen so I could have dual monitors in my hotel room I'd be interested. A touch keyboard... Sod off.
Re: (Score:1)
Why don't you click on the linked article and watch the video of the device?
Re: (Score:1)
Why don't you click on the linked article and watch the video of the device?
He already nailed it, it would be a touch keyboard as it is just an image of a keyboard on a touch screen.
Why don't you click on the linked article and watch the video of the device?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I ilke how the keyboard sort of slides in there magically when they show it on its side. Magic!
How is Apple not here first? (Score:1)
Apple has already reduced their key travel to almost nothing. I'm surprised they didn't ditch the keyboard first. I'm sure this will also be painful to type on.
Re: (Score:2)
Would be a perfect Hackintosh (Score:2)
Or a linux box
... external blue tooth keyboard, which I already have, and there you go.
DRM! (Score:2)
They are plugging the "Keyboard Hole" for protection of copyrighted content.
Re: (Score:2)
If you look closer at photos, it does have a keyboard hole - no plugs in it (except maybe the power cord). In the form of a Thunderbolt / USB 3.1 port. That may also be the charging port, but it can be made to work if it's built to support the proper standards.
Too much like a Dual Screen Gameboy (Score:2)
When I first saw the summary, I was hoping there would be a second screen which slid out from behind the first (and the two sliding so that they are centred over the keyboard), allowing for a wider viewing experience. If you're on a plane or other restricted area, leave the second screen behind the first.
Personally, I find it easier to look side to side between windows on displays than up and down. I never found the dual screen Gameboy to be a great user experience (or better than what I got from a tradit
Should have WTFV before commenting (Score:3)
WTFV - Watched The Fucking Video
Doing so, I did see the rendering of the unit on its side with a keyboard in between. Other than having to keep a separate keyboard, that's not too terrible.
However, I still like the concept of a dual screen laptop where a secondary screen can slide out behind the primary one so that the system can expand to the space available.
I guess I'm too much of the mindset that laptops are for meetings and coding requires at least two displays.
Re: (Score:2)
As a foldable portable display it might work.
But a laptop equivalent? No!
How does left+right screen Standup? (Score:1)
When they are showing left page of code and right page graphics, the two screens are side-by-side and ANGLED backwards for better viewing with a non-connected keyboard in front. How do they screens not fall over?
IF the side-by-side is flat, there is no way the edge of the unit will keep it standing up.
Razer Project Valerie (Score:2)