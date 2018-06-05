Intel Hits 50 Years and Its CPUs Hit 5.0 GHz (venturebeat.com) 13
Intel will turn 50 next month, so to celebrate that, its CPUs are hitting 5.0 GHz for the first time, it said. At Computex event in Taiwan this week, the chipmaker announced the limited edition 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8086K processor, the first-ever CPU with a 5.0GHz turbo frequency. From a report: Intel, of course, is the world's biggest chip maker, and its fortunes are wedded to the success of the personal computer. "As we transition to the data-centric era, the PC remains a critical facet of Intel's business, and it's an area where we believe there are still so many opportunities ahead," Bryant said. "Today, at Computex in Taipei, I shared our vision for the future of the PC and introduced a wide range of new technologies that will help us and the broader ecosystem make this future a reality. One that transforms the PC from a simple computer into a platform that can power every person's greatest contribution."
"SPARC T8-2 Server Specifications
ARCHITECTURE
Processor
Thirty-two core, 5.0 GHz SPARC M8 processor
Up to 256 threads per processor"
It's the same Skylake uArch which debuted three years ago and naturally this particular CPU is affected by both Meltdown and Spectre. It's still an accomplishment though since it's the first ever consumer CPU to run at a such an insane clockrate.
Oh, and it will be available in very limited quantities.
Yep, they held them back at least 5 years so it would coincide with their anniversary. Idiots.
People have been running Intel processors at 5GHz for years. They may have needed aftermarket cooling solutions, but it's been something that's possible for quite a while. I guess the question is how high people will be able to overclock this 5GHz CPU. If it costs more than the current 8700k and doesn't actually provide any level of overclocking, then I don't really see it as big news.
Will I need to hit the turbo button on the front of the PC to get this 'Turbo frequency'?
In 2000, when I was still getting used to saying Gigahertz instead of Megahertz, and they'd bounded up from triple digits to quadruple digits in the span of just a couple of years, it seemed like 3, 4, and 5, GHz processors ought to be just around the corner. I can remember being mystified and disappointed as the path to 2 GHz became increasingly asymptotic. That had been the key metric for so long, watching computer manufacturers re-spin their marketing to talk about other features, or start plugging dual