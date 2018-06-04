Nvidia Launches AI Computer To Give Autonomous Robots Better Brains (theverge.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: At Computex 2018, Nvidia unveiled two new products: Nvidia Isaac, a new developer platform, and the Jetson Xavier, an AI computer, both built to power autonomous robots. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Isaac and Jetson Xavier were designed to capture the next stage of AI innovation as it moves from software running in the cloud to robots that navigate the real world. The Isaac platform is a set of software tools that will make it simpler for companies to develop and train robots. It includes a collection of APIs to connect to 3D cameras and sensors; a library of AI accelerators to keep algorithms running smoothly and without lag; and a new simulation environment, Isaac Sim, for training and testing bots in a virtual space. Doing so is quicker and safer than IRL testing, but it can't match the complexity of the real world.
But the heart of the Isaac platform is Nvidia's new Jetson Xavier computer, an incredibly compact piece of hardware that's comprised of a number of processing components. These include a Volta Tensor Core GPU, an eight-core ARM64 CPU, two NVDLA deep learning accelerators, and processors for static images and video. In total, Jetson Xavier contains more than 9 billion transistors and delivers over 30 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of compute. And it consumes just 30 watts of power, which is half of the electricity used by the average light bulb. The cost of one Jetson Xavier (along with access to the Isaac platform) is $1,299, and Huang claims the computer provides the same processing power as a $10,000 workstation "AI, in combination with sensors and actuators, will be the brain of a new generation of autonomous machines," said Huang. "Someday, there will be billions of intelligent machines in manufacturing, home delivery, warehouse logistics and much more."
Nature managed to do it IN A FEW MILLION YEARS OF EVOLUTION
Fixed that for you. Also these machines don't evolve, we build them. They don't reproduce, there's no natural selection, just us idiot arrogant humans, thinking we can do an end-run around all of it.
Here's the thing:
Intelligence != Sentience
"Deep learning algorithm" actually means "statistical analysis applied in a slightly fuzzy way." And not really much more.
In the real world computers can't even drive a car which even the dumbest among us can do.
https://developer.nvidia.com/e... [nvidia.com]
TLDR: 10x better power efficiency than the TX2 and 20x the performance.
