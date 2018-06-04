Humans Are Still Crucial To Amazon's Fulfillment Process (technologyreview.com) 35
Amazon's fleet of automated warehouse robots, now more than 100,000 machines strong, is working alongside human employees to help meet the e-commerce giant's massive fulfillment demand. From a report: The company's robots carry inventory around massive warehouse floors, compiling all the items for a customer's order and reducing the need for human interaction with the products. But the chief technologist of Amazon Robotics, Tye Brady, insists that these robots are enhancing human efficiencies rather than eliminating warehouse jobs.
Amazon has been going full steam ahead when it comes to hiring and now employs over 500,000 people. Brady views the robots as necessary to this growth. "When there are tens of thousands of orders going on simultaneously, you are getting beyond what a human can do," he told the audience at MIT Technology Review's first EmTech Next conference today. Humans still provide necessary skills in the fulfillment process, like dexterity, adaptiveness, and plain old common sense. For example, when some popcorn butter accidentally fell off a pod in a fulfillment center, it got squished, creating a big buttery mess in the middle of the floor. The curious robots didn't know how to handle the situation but wanted to go check it out. "The robots were driving through it, and they'd slip and get an encoder error," says Brady.
and there push for rate kills common sense or just (Score:2)
and there push for rate kills common sense or just pushes people to only use common sense when it cheats the system.
Only for now. (Score:3)
We all know they are pushing as hard as they can to remove humans from the equation and it's going to happen slowly. They'll reduce the number of situations where humans are needed slowly but surely and eventually none will be needed. This is just how it is.
That's called technical progress [youtube.com]. If a worker from 100 years ago could produce 6 donuts per hour, and a worker today can produce 60 salted caramel designer cupcakes per hour, and people are buying 60 confections per hour, how many workers do we need 100 years ago? How many today?
The answers are 10 and 1. I hope you like that donuts cost $1 and the average income is $58,000/year, instead of donuts being $1/dozen and the average income is $480/year.
That worked because we had social progress (Score:2)
There were decades of unemployment, poverty and wars following those revolutions that we're glossing over. Then WWII blew up most of Europe and created enough demand (to rebuilt it) to drive the economy. Eisenhower wrote about this in his memoirs
Customers are not involved in fulfillment.
They'll reduce the number of situations where humans are needed slowly but surely and eventually none will be needed.
Gee, when I read:
"Humans Are Still Crucial"
. . . I thought that Amazon's robots run on Soylent Green for fuel.
This is just a peremptory defensive strike at the anti-automation and anti-AI crew.
Amazon is certainly NOT going to brag about how many human jobs they have eliminated with automation and AI.
Maybe Amazon should put bumper stickers on their robots claiming:
"We brake for humans!"
The curious robots... (Score:4, Interesting)
Are they really programmed to be curious?
Or is someone just anthropomorphizing them to make them seem cute and cuddly?
It's the latter. If they were programmed to drive/roll themselves over to a part of the floor where there was something happening, it is not called being "curious"
If they were not programmed like that, they would not go there except as part of their schedule.
Either way, they are not "curious". The author slipped that word in to make it sound cute and cuddly and assign a non-existent intelligence to them (after all, what article is complete without machine learning, ai etc thrown in)
Found the Zen master.
"Need humans" (Score:1)
Yes, human flesh feeds the robots' metabolism.
Oh good (Score:2)
"Amazon has been going full steam ahead when it comes to hiring and now employs over 500,000 people."
That's good - when the economy seems to be heating up too much, the government can ask Jeff "Zorg" Bezos to quietly fire 500,000.
The curious robots didn't know how to handle... (Score:3)
>The curious robots didn't know how to handle the situation but wanted to go check it out.
Is this not an egregious case of anthropomorphism?
Amazons little screwjack robots are not curious, and I am pretty sure the system does not send robots to go rubbernecking when there is a problem in the system.
Apparently the editors at Technology Review are neither technologically savvy, nor good reviewers.
Not rubbernecking. Butterwheeling. You should see what happens when they get to the banana peel aisle.
for now they're still cheaper than robots, have more dexterity, can be pushed around and threatened, and make more of themselves at no cost to you! A win-win for the modern psychopath, errr, businessman.
And when Robots are just as dexterous as humans, humans will still have a role; they can form a living carpet for the robots to roll right over.
Amazons bots are powered by humans - matrix style (Score:1)
There are warehouses full of 'employees' that are crucial to Amazons fulfillment process.
Like ... (Score:2)
Goes both ways (Score:2)
When a deadly strain of monkey flu infected one of the dumb humans, he kept breathing air out and coughing, infecting other dumb humans in the warehouse, who kept doing the same, infecting even more workers. While smart robots kept going and didn't care. See, it goes both ways.