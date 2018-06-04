Programmer Creates Bee Counter Using a Raspberry Pi 11
Programmer Mat Kelsey created a bee counter to see exactly how many bees are hanging out in his hives. "His system, which uses a Raspberry Pi and a machine learning algorithm that recognizes the number of individual bees entering a hive, is used to see bee trends over time and see just how the bees are faring," reports TechCrunch. From the report: The system looks at sets of pictures of the hive door taken every 10 seconds. It then extrapolates out the background, assesses the objects that have moved in the frame, and then counts the things that are likely to be bees. It's a fascinating problem to solve since the bees are constantly moving and because it can also ignore bees that are coming out of the hive. You can download the source on Github and check out his detailed blog post here. Given the need for bee protection as we enter an era of colony collapses, tools like this one are wildly important. Plus it's cool to see a Raspberry Pi do something so complex.
Counting people? (Score:2)
Would this also be able to count people? Be it at a demonstration, in a store or otherwsie.
That second one could make it possible for smaller or independent stores to use data analysis of how much customers spend where.
The longer people stay in a store, the more money they spend, as long as you keep them interested. Also possible to verify the best way to get people into your store (doors that are already open is a huge one)
Typo (Score:2)
Itâ(TM)s Mat Kelcey, no âsâ(TM).