Russian Scientists Upgrade Nuclear Battery Design To Increase Power Output
A team of Russian researchers have put a new spin on technology that uses the beta decay of a radioactive element to create differences in voltage. The devices are made of stacks of isotope of nickel-63 sandwiched between a pair of special semiconducting diodes called a Schottky barrier. This barrier keeps a current headed one way, a feature often used to turn alternating currents into direct ones. Finding that the optimal thickness of each layer was just 2 micrometers, the researchers were able to maximize the voltage produced by every gram of isotope.
Nickel-63 has a half-life of just over 100 years, which in an optimized system like this adds up to 3,300 milliwatt-hours of energy per gram: ten times the specific energy of your typical electrochemical cell. It's a significant step up from previous nickel-63 betavoltaic devices, and while it isn't quite enough to power your smart phone, it does bring it into a realm of being useful for a wide variety of tasks.
Perhaps when Elon Musk ba
I'd rather have a nuclear battery in a pacemaker that lasts a lifetime than having to deal with surgery every 10 years to replace a conventional one, risking infection and other complications.
It's a shame they can't make one that's powered by body heat.
That won't work until Congress repeals the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics.
Much better is a biobattery [wikipedia.org] that is powered by glucose extracted from the blood.
If you have a diabetic roommate, you could use a large biobattery to power your laptop.
Nuclear battery pacemakers used to be a thing. It seems doctors feel that having a newer, modern device every decade outweighs the disadvantage of surgery. Replacing a pacemaker is a relatively minor operation, they are implanted in an accessible location and the new device typically reuses the original leads.
It's a minor operation, but the foreign materials such as the leads, make for good hiding places for bacteria. The old scar tissue surrounding them also hinders the immune system from getting good access.
I said it before and I will say it again: I want my nuclear powered car! I must have my nuclear car.
It's only the overweening government regulation that means we don't have these now.
But after 25 years it'll only produce 70.7% of the output, which may not be enough
That's better than most conventional batteries after 25 years.
The coolest part is it's not Radioactive to us. (Score:3)
Nickel-63 is an artificial isotope, which means it has to be made; But, it only decays by beta decay, so a piece of foil (or a deposited schottky barrier) will prevent that from escaping.
Pu RTG's put out everything from alphas to heavy fission gammas and neutrons, so this is a gogolplex better from any radioactivity standpoint.
I hope this takes off; it all depends on what it costs to make a gram. A 3300mAh lithium battery is about $1 in quantity, but has a very limited lifetime.
http://oakridgetoday.com/2018/... We make it in the USA.
