Smartphone Shipments Declined For the First Time In 2017 (theverge.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the downward-sloping-demand-curve dept.
2017 was the first year that smartphone unit shipments didn't grow, according to a new Internet Trends report. "Shipments actually declined by 0.5 percent, as IDC noted in February," reports The Verge. "In 2016, shipments were lukewarm at 2 percent yearly growth, but this downturn is significant." From the report: Among smartphone shipments, Android and iOS have all but completely pushed out every other mobile operating system. And despite the growing price of today's top flagship devices, the average selling price of a smartphone has steadily fallen over the years. As more of the world now owns smartphones, growth has basically stalled. Similarly, internet user growth has only grown 7 percent in 2017, compared to 12 percent in 2016. More people are accessing the internet than ever, on an average of 5.9 hours a day. And they're browsing on mobile, indicating that they're just holding onto older models of phones instead of buying new ones.

  • Planned obsolesence (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I suspect it's in part because Apple got caught artificially slowing down older devices (and frankly, I think a number of Android vendors did too given how a number of my devices have become inexplicably unusably slow over time even if I uninstall all or reset to factory). Now that that practice has been bred out through consumer uproar, people are probably realising they don't actually need a phone every 2 years because most are good for 4 - 5 years for 99% of the population. It was only ever the process o

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Now that that practice has been bred out through consumer uproar, people are probably realising they don't actually need a phone every 2 years because most are good for 4 - 5 years for 99% of the population.

      Estimated number of smartphone users: ~2.5 billion
      Smartphones sold each year: ~1.5 billion
      Estimated growth: ~200 million
      Average lifetime: 2500/(1500-200) = ~2 years

      The facts reject your hypothesis.

  • Because of poor people. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Poor people are buying more phones. They can't afford a proper iPhone so they opt for a cheap Chinese Android piece of crap. Apple still had the lion's share of profit in all mobile phone sales.

  • Time for the next big thing (Score:3)

    by RhettLivingston ( 544140 ) on Sunday June 03, 2018 @05:41PM (#56721648) Journal
    I vote for ditching the display and the concept of holding the phone. The next big thing should be leaving the phone in your pocket and interacting with it via peripherals only with the primary display using augmented reality glasses.

    • I second this idea, with the addition of seeing the 3D girls of Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball dressed in swimsuits walking around and the possibility of picking one of them to be your AI assistant.

  • Missing a big factor (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Smartphone shipments haven't gone down. Android shipments have gone down. iPhone shipments have gone up (50.7m to 52.2m YoY).

    Average selling price hasn't gone down. Android average selling price has gone down. iPhone average selling price has gone up ($655 to $728 YoY).

    There's a story here, but it's not the one being told by the headline.

