Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Android IOS Apple Hardware Technology

Google Quits Selling Tablets (techcrunch.com) 95

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-an-era dept.
Google has quietly crept out of the tablet business, removing the "tablets" heading from its Android page. It was there yesterday, but it's gone today. TechCrunch reports: Google in particular has struggled to make Android a convincing alternative to iOS in the tablet realm, and with this move has clearly indicated its preference for the Chrome OS side of things, where it has inherited the questionable (but lucrative) legacy of netbooks. They've also been working on broadening Android compatibility with that OS. So it shouldn't come as much surprise that the company is bowing out.

Sales have dropped considerably, since few people see any reason to upgrade a device that was originally sold for its simplicity and ease of use, not its specs. Google's exit doesn't mean Android tablets are done for, of course. They'll still get made, primarily by Samsung, Amazon and a couple of others, and there will probably even be some nice ones. But if Google isn't selling them, it probably isn't prioritizing them as far as features and support. Android Police was first to break the news.

Google Quits Selling Tablets More | Reply

Google Quits Selling Tablets

Comments Filter:

  • Not surprising (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Google does something, makes something and then drops it unceremoniously after a time, leaving everyone hanging. I long ago left the Google world for Fastmail and an iPhone. A much saner environment. OpenBSD for an OS, iPhone for comms, Fastmail for email and calendar. Not looking back.

  • They killed it off after 2013. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They had Nexus 7 releases in 2012 and 2013. Reviewed well. Sold well. People left anxiously awaiting an upgraded model. Zippo.

    • Re:They killed it off after 2013. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @12:42AM (#56714066) Homepage

      I bought a 2013 tablet in 2015, it was still a good buy two years later with only a small price cut.

      Google just doesn't value all money the same. They view money earned from advertising as real money, and money earned from selling real products and services is some sort of taboo blood money or something. If it was unpopular they'd be more likely to keep selling it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by darkain ( 749283 )

        Exactly this! Still waiting on that update that'll never happen of the Nexus 7. I fucking loved mine. I would have given them more cash, but they never gave me the option!

      • selling ads is almost all profit, "real" stuff costs money, indeed most of the value for Google might be as a tax write-off

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Monoman ( 8745 )

        Same here. I waited and waited for a new Nexus 7. When I couldn't wait any longer I tried a few and finally settled on the Samsung. I like it better than the others I tested but I still wish I had a Nexus.

    • Incorrect. Ask your favorite search engine about the "Pixel C".

  • So weird. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Amazon sells tablets fine with the major complaint being that they lack the Google Play store and standard Google apps. The market was there. All Google had to do was match the specs of Amazon devices and make it Google specific instead of Amazon specific.

    • Amazon sells tablets fine with the major complaint being that they lack the Google Play store and standard Google apps. The market was there. All Google had to do was match the specs of Amazon devices and make it Google specific instead of Amazon specific.

      Absolutely this.

      I bought my daughter a Kindle 7 inch because she kept wanting to use my iPad and I didn't want to spend that much money on her. I put it in a childproof case along with a large microSD card and she uses it for YouTube, to play some games an

  • ... it's gonna be a Surface. Those crippled video game playing things are just toys. I want to be able to run actual programs on my tablet, not just "apps".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So tablets run magical “non-programs?” Are you an idiot? How exactly is a tablet application not an “actual program?”

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The same way a fat device with a fan and 3 hours battery life is a tablet I'd guess?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You do understand that people buy tablets specifically because they aren't PCs. They're fast, touch orentied, easy to use, and provide an easy platform to deliver the services they want to use. To most consumers, when it comes to computers, less really is more.

      They don't have all of the problems a windows PC has. Driver issues. Bugs with windows updates. Malware.

      With a tablet you tap on the app store, tell it what app you want, tap it and you're done. There's no installer. There's no "Oh sorry you need .net

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      iPad Pro is for professional doodlers.

  • Tablets themselves are dying (Score:3)

    by AuMatar ( 183847 ) on Friday June 01, 2018 @11:59PM (#56713924)

    Tablet sales worldwide are down year over year, and have been for several years. Most people just don't have a need for a device between their phone and their computer. Not surprising that it isn't Google's priority.

    • Re: Tablets themselves are dying (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Meanwhile, the iPad by itself would be a fortune 100 company

    • 25 million Samsung tablets sold last year (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      To put it in perspective, Samsung *alone* sells 25 million Android tablets each year, and that's despite Android's issues* on the tablet.

      * e.g. it forces you to turn the tablet portrait if the app says portrait, instead of running the app in a portrait window. It does this even if a keyboard is attached.
      Apps are supposed to use the full screen using two confusing different interfaces for tablet and phone, and for landscape tablet and portrait tablet... why?
      Multitasking sucks, Google has been crippling Andro

    • Lenovo, Samsung, and Huawei have several Android tablet products each and keep updating at least one of them every year. Tablet sales are upparently strong enough that these three plus Amazon are staying in the tablet business. The reason tablet sales are falling is because most people who wanted a tablet already got one, and they're keeping them for a long time since the tablet market is not suffering from must-replace-ecery year fad.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Google doesn't make much from hardware sales. They mostly do it to drive the tech forward and push Android development.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Or, Tablets are booming! They are just slightly smaller, have LTE radios now, and can make voice calls.

      My 5.9" phone does everything better than the old 7" tablet. I just hold it slightly closer.

    • Re:Tablets themselves are dying (Score:4, Informative)

      by R3d M3rcury ( 871886 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @02:48AM (#56714270) Journal

      Most people just don't have a need for a device between their phone and their computer.

      I won't disagree with the "most people," but I actually like the small phone that I carry everywhere and is okay for consuming content, 8" tablet for flights, known long waits (i.e., the DMV), and 17" laptop for work on the go. When not on the go, the laptop plugs into an external big display...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jon3k ( 691256 )
      A lot of the research suggests that tablet replacement rates are just much longer than cellphones. So once everyone got a tablet they didn't have much reason to upgrade it.

  • Google dumps useful product...how shocking! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tony Isaac ( 1301187 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @12:09AM (#56713956) Homepage

    I loved my Nexus 7. Google support lasted only a couple of years. I still use SketchUp, which Google sold off several years ago. Google has a long history of creating interesting technology, and then dumping it.

    Here's a list: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Raenex ( 947668 )

      Google has a long history of creating interesting technology, and then dumping it.

      Alternatively put, Google has a long history of creating interesting technology that they couldn't profit from.

      • It's readily apparent that Google has never tried to turn one of their devices into a profitable prospect. They've never bothered with any traditional sales channels, they only support brands for a year or two, they seem to sometimes be "dumping" devices at or near cost.

        Google makes great devices, but they have no desire to be a company that makes devices. They create ad services. As long as there's an Android ecosystem, Google has no need for their own devices.

        Instead, they seem to step in when the market

  • Driven by Sundar Pichai not the market (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Apple did the iPad pro and its sales of tablets went up. Android tablet sales also far outsell Google Chrome OS devices, and Microsoft has been doing 2 in 1s, which are really just tablets with keyboards and selling well.

    So lets be clear here, this is not the market speaking. It isn't that everyone wants Android devices that are 6 inches, but not 8 inches.

    The problem here is the head of Chrome OS, was Sundar Pichai, and he became CEO, and he decided that they would make ChromeOS their major OS puch on large

    • No. Some of us have gotten rid of our phones and only carrying two devices around -- a 10" android tablet for entertainment and android apps, and 12-15" Microsoft Surface for work and windows apps. Why get a crippled smartphone device when a tablet is so much better? Portability? Not really...10" tablets are easy to carry around...put in pocket, I guess...but who does that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )

      Apple did the iPad pro and its sales of tablets went up

      No, Apple's uptick in sales relates to offering one for $329.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      "ChromeOS gets a sort of hacky Android support, which is supposed to please Android users, but is crap."

      Dunno, the Chromebook I'm using right now runs every one of my desired Android applications better than my 2016 smartphone. Despite the dismal lowish-resolution non-touch screen, it's great.

  • Instead iPads are littered with free to play psycho addictive junk just like the mobile store. Non-free to play development on mobile is essentially dead. I think its the failing of the store and lack of curation. Even a lack of basic features like being able to play a demo of a game or get an automated refund of something you don't like if you've played it for less than 30 minutes.

  • Google stopped selling tablets (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @12:51AM (#56714092)

    Is that sort of analogous to a decade ago when Apple stopped selling servers? Meaning, practically speaking, they already weren’t selling them but finally admitted it to themselves?

  • Decline of Vision Saving Prophylactics (Score:4, Insightful)

    by TheRealHocusLocus ( 2319802 ) on Saturday June 02, 2018 @02:08AM (#56714202)

    Young folk are crossing their eyes inward and squinting their way to near blindness.There's other blindness too, one of the tech articles [androidcentral.com] actually says, "due to lacking developer support and no proper optimizations for the OS on the big screen" Like it's rocket science. To me it's like saying, "Google tried (and failed) to make the Android OS -- which scaled up to read and use comfortably on a tablet, to their great astonishment and horror -- to be as vision-destroying and glare sensitive as smartphones displays riddled with car-key scratches. Which are now the 'gold standard', go figure."

    Like bigger type is a bad thing. Weird.

    Isn't this ridiculous to say, even to claim when trying to divine some grand corporate purpose? Let's take a real trip back in time, say 600 years to the 'golden age' of illuminated manuscripts, even early moveable type. People were not struggling to make type smaller, they were trying to communicate to a wide audience. This includes people over 30. People over 40 have some other interesting personal habits too that help them to dismiss the 'disadvantages' of tablets... such as women carrying purses and men with briefcases, which they don't lose track of. These weird people would think nothing of toting a piece of electronics around that held as many books as a library, or gave them that actual 'videophone' or even 'speakerphone' and 'electronic book' that was PROMISED decades ago in sci-fi literature.

    But instead of just scaling up the smartphone by improving its sound quality (real speaker, low distortion, loud, anyone? Anyone?) and marketing it to the people who don't mind carrying large things around (yes 9" x 12" is large), they reproduced the worst sound the smartphone could make and crippled its cell phone capability, like a mean afterthought. It was a mechanism to force you to consume cell data plans. In order to achieve this we must discourage its ability to conveniently make voice calls.

    Which is one of the reasons the elderly are starting prefer basic phones now. They have the smarts to use them but not the vision to see them, and don't need the aggravation and expense. With a direct campaign and decent product that easily and effectively replaces a cell phone they could have been convinced.

  • Not a convincing alternative? https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]

  • It's a shame. I really like tablets. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Saturday June 02, 2018 @03:31AM (#56714334)

    One of my need buddies says for him there's no space between a phone and a Subnotebooks, but I really like tablets. They're lightweight, have long battery time, easy to handle, fast, ideal for media consumption and this semester I've seen more people at college use surface tablets with styluses (stylii??) than I actually can count.

    I've gotten a cheap 8"Asus for reading notes and surfing recently, after giving my daughter my yoga 2 10" for her traveling. She loves the 18 hours of battery and the fact that it's basically a performance notebook without an attached keyboard. She uses a thin Bluetooth on if she needs one, which isn't that often.

    Bottom line: there is a solid market for tablets and Google shouldn't drop it off it IMHO.

  • But why do they quit selling google tablets? it was an amazing product.... love to hear when they are back again...

  • I have been struggling to find a decent 7" tablet for years. The giant Zach Morris phone brigade fucking ruined this entire market. Those assholes are too cheap to buy a decent tablet, so they'd rather buy a giant McPhone and then they can't figure out what a tablet is for.

    I would give $1000 for a decent octacore Android tablet. The market is there, but it can't support all these poverty-stricken assholes driving the whole market into producing the cheapest shittiest devices they can come up with.

  • Google simply does not have access to CPUs that can compete with Apple's on mobile. To sell a tablet they would be trying to sell something that is the same price as a new Apple tablet but the same speed as a 3 year old Apple tablet. That's like trying to sell a car that is 10 years old for the same price as a new car. Until Qualcomm is able to come up with something remotely competitive with Apple chips there are not going to be any successful Google/Android/Chrome tablets. At the current time 3 year o

Slashdot Top Deals

Another megabytes the dust.

Close