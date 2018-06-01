Google Quits Selling Tablets (techcrunch.com) 95
Google has quietly crept out of the tablet business, removing the "tablets" heading from its Android page. It was there yesterday, but it's gone today. TechCrunch reports: Google in particular has struggled to make Android a convincing alternative to iOS in the tablet realm, and with this move has clearly indicated its preference for the Chrome OS side of things, where it has inherited the questionable (but lucrative) legacy of netbooks. They've also been working on broadening Android compatibility with that OS. So it shouldn't come as much surprise that the company is bowing out.
Sales have dropped considerably, since few people see any reason to upgrade a device that was originally sold for its simplicity and ease of use, not its specs. Google's exit doesn't mean Android tablets are done for, of course. They'll still get made, primarily by Samsung, Amazon and a couple of others, and there will probably even be some nice ones. But if Google isn't selling them, it probably isn't prioritizing them as far as features and support. Android Police was first to break the news.
Google does something, makes something and then drops it unceremoniously after a time, leaving everyone hanging. I long ago left the Google world for Fastmail and an iPhone. A much saner environment. OpenBSD for an OS, iPhone for comms, Fastmail for email and calendar. Not looking back.
You don't need to talk to someone that way just because they disagree with you. Take your meds, psycho.
#FakeNews
From openbsd.org: "The current release is OpenBSD 6.3, released Apr 15, 2018."
Sure doesn't look like it was end-of-lifed last year.
That dude in Canada is the same one who started the project bro...
They had Nexus 7 releases in 2012 and 2013. Reviewed well. Sold well. People left anxiously awaiting an upgraded model. Zippo.
I bought a 2013 tablet in 2015, it was still a good buy two years later with only a small price cut.
Google just doesn't value all money the same. They view money earned from advertising as real money, and money earned from selling real products and services is some sort of taboo blood money or something. If it was unpopular they'd be more likely to keep selling it.
Exactly this! Still waiting on that update that'll never happen of the Nexus 7. I fucking loved mine. I would have given them more cash, but they never gave me the option!
Same here. I waited and waited for a new Nexus 7. When I couldn't wait any longer I tried a few and finally settled on the Samsung. I like it better than the others I tested but I still wish I had a Nexus.
Amazon sells tablets fine with the major complaint being that they lack the Google Play store and standard Google apps. The market was there. All Google had to do was match the specs of Amazon devices and make it Google specific instead of Amazon specific.
Absolutely this.
So tablets run magical “non-programs?” Are you an idiot? How exactly is a tablet application not an “actual program?”
The same way a fat device with a fan and 3 hours battery life is a tablet I'd guess?
You do understand that people buy tablets specifically because they aren't PCs. They're fast, touch orentied, easy to use, and provide an easy platform to deliver the services they want to use. To most consumers, when it comes to computers, less really is more.
They don't have all of the problems a windows PC has. Driver issues. Bugs with windows updates. Malware.
.net
iPad Pro is for professional doodlers.
Tablet sales worldwide are down year over year, and have been for several years. Most people just don't have a need for a device between their phone and their computer. Not surprising that it isn't Google's priority.
You fuckers are the reason the rest of us can't buy a decent tablet.
Meanwhile, the iPad by itself would be a fortune 100 company
And yet Samsung alone sells more tablets than Apple.
25 million Samsung tablets sold last year (Score:1)
To put it in perspective, Samsung *alone* sells 25 million Android tablets each year, and that's despite Android's issues* on the tablet.
* e.g. it forces you to turn the tablet portrait if the app says portrait, instead of running the app in a portrait window. It does this even if a keyboard is attached.
Apps are supposed to use the full screen using two confusing different interfaces for tablet and phone, and for landscape tablet and portrait tablet... why?
Lenovo, Samsung, and Huawei have several Android tablet products each and keep updating at least one of them every year. Tablet sales are upparently strong enough that these three plus Amazon are staying in the tablet business. The reason tablet sales are falling is because most people who wanted a tablet already got one, and they're keeping them for a long time since the tablet market is not suffering from must-replace-ecery year fad.
Google doesn't make much from hardware sales. They mostly do it to drive the tech forward and push Android development.
Or, Tablets are booming! They are just slightly smaller, have LTE radios now, and can make voice calls.
My 5.9" phone does everything better than the old 7" tablet. I just hold it slightly closer.
Most people just don't have a need for a device between their phone and their computer.
I won't disagree with the "most people," but I actually like the small phone that I carry everywhere and is okay for consuming content, 8" tablet for flights, known long waits (i.e., the DMV), and 17" laptop for work on the go. When not on the go, the laptop plugs into an external big display...
Re: (Score:2)
Google dumps useful product...how shocking! (Score:5, Insightful)
I loved my Nexus 7. Google support lasted only a couple of years. I still use SketchUp, which Google sold off several years ago. Google has a long history of creating interesting technology, and then dumping it.
Here's a list: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Google has a long history of creating interesting technology, and then dumping it.
Alternatively put, Google has a long history of creating interesting technology that they couldn't profit from.
It's readily apparent that Google has never tried to turn one of their devices into a profitable prospect. They've never bothered with any traditional sales channels, they only support brands for a year or two, they seem to sometimes be "dumping" devices at or near cost.
Google makes great devices, but they have no desire to be a company that makes devices. They create ad services. As long as there's an Android ecosystem, Google has no need for their own devices.
Driven by Sundar Pichai not the market (Score:2, Insightful)
Apple did the iPad pro and its sales of tablets went up. Android tablet sales also far outsell Google Chrome OS devices, and Microsoft has been doing 2 in 1s, which are really just tablets with keyboards and selling well.
So lets be clear here, this is not the market speaking. It isn't that everyone wants Android devices that are 6 inches, but not 8 inches.
No. Some of us have gotten rid of our phones and only carrying two devices around -- a 10" android tablet for entertainment and android apps, and 12-15" Microsoft Surface for work and windows apps. Why get a crippled smartphone device when a tablet is so much better? Portability? Not really...10" tablets are easy to carry around...put in pocket, I guess...but who does that.
One thing is certain. Apple doesn't want ChromeOS, because it undermines their thick juicy margins.
So Apple is willing to sponsor shills to go out and badmouth ChromeOS, and push their religion so zealots stuck in stockholm syndrome limo will shill for free.
I half agree with you.
It's shit.
My personal opinion is the same. My experience has been a generally glitchy platform.
It runs Android slower.
I don't know, but I would wonder if that is the case, is it because of how many ChromeOS systems are Intel versus ARM. The Android ecosystem is heavily ARM centric and Intel platforms can run it, but I just don't think they get the same attention.
It runs in landscape only,
At least our families lenovo chromebook does portrait
it has the fixed keyboard attached.
Apple did the iPad pro and its sales of tablets went up
No, Apple's uptick in sales relates to offering one for $329.
Yeah, things counting by units sold still show a decline, for everyone.
"ChromeOS gets a sort of hacky Android support, which is supposed to please Android users, but is crap."
Dunno, the Chromebook I'm using right now runs every one of my desired Android applications better than my 2016 smartphone. Despite the dismal lowish-resolution non-touch screen, it's great.
Tablets could have been the ultimate gaming device (Score:1)
Google stopped selling tablets (Score:3)
Is that sort of analogous to a decade ago when Apple stopped selling servers? Meaning, practically speaking, they already weren’t selling them but finally admitted it to themselves?
Their 'very poor laptop from the 90s' owns the education market, with a strong multi-vendor platform. It sucks to be Apple, and we all benefit. Except Apple.
we all benefit
Of course, it does lock people into the Google story. Multiple hardware vendors is nice and all, but the software and services lock in is far more insidious than hardware lock in.
That's the shame of the market, you have to pick which of the three scary corporations you want to lock yourself into (google, microsoft, or apple). The only areas of computing where this isn't the case are large enterprises (that can roll their own stuff) and hobbyists/enthusiasts (that can use a rather untethered linux distro).
It's what mothers give their kids to distract them when in a Stroller at the supermarket. Or anywhere. Or any time.
Decline of Vision Saving Prophylactics (Score:4, Insightful)
Young folk are crossing their eyes inward and squinting their way to near blindness.There's other blindness too, one of the tech articles [androidcentral.com] actually says, "due to lacking developer support and no proper optimizations for the OS on the big screen" Like it's rocket science. To me it's like saying, "Google tried (and failed) to make the Android OS -- which scaled up to read and use comfortably on a tablet, to their great astonishment and horror -- to be as vision-destroying and glare sensitive as smartphones displays riddled with car-key scratches. Which are now the 'gold standard', go figure."
Like bigger type is a bad thing. Weird.
Isn't this ridiculous to say, even to claim when trying to divine some grand corporate purpose? Let's take a real trip back in time, say 600 years to the 'golden age' of illuminated manuscripts, even early moveable type. People were not struggling to make type smaller, they were trying to communicate to a wide audience. This includes people over 30. People over 40 have some other interesting personal habits too that help them to dismiss the 'disadvantages' of tablets... such as women carrying purses and men with briefcases, which they don't lose track of. These weird people would think nothing of toting a piece of electronics around that held as many books as a library, or gave them that actual 'videophone' or even 'speakerphone' and 'electronic book' that was PROMISED decades ago in sci-fi literature.
But instead of just scaling up the smartphone by improving its sound quality (real speaker, low distortion, loud, anyone? Anyone?) and marketing it to the people who don't mind carrying large things around (yes 9" x 12" is large), they reproduced the worst sound the smartphone could make and crippled its cell phone capability, like a mean afterthought. It was a mechanism to force you to consume cell data plans. In order to achieve this we must discourage its ability to conveniently make voice calls.
Which is one of the reasons the elderly are starting prefer basic phones now. They have the smarts to use them but not the vision to see them, and don't need the aggravation and expense. With a direct campaign and decent product that easily and effectively replaces a cell phone they could have been convinced.
TFS is incorrect (Score:2)
It's a shame. I really like tablets. (Score:4, Interesting)
One of my need buddies says for him there's no space between a phone and a Subnotebooks, but I really like tablets. They're lightweight, have long battery time, easy to handle, fast, ideal for media consumption and this semester I've seen more people at college use surface tablets with styluses (stylii??) than I actually can count.
I've gotten a cheap 8"Asus for reading notes and surfing recently, after giving my daughter my yoga 2 10" for her traveling. She loves the 18 hours of battery and the fact that it's basically a performance notebook without an attached keyboard. She uses a thin Bluetooth on if she needs one, which isn't that often.
Bottom line: there is a solid market for tablets and Google shouldn't drop it off it IMHO.
Google doesn't need to participate in the tablet market. They just need to stay out of the way, because there are four or five decent vendors selling a whole range of devices.
Sad (Score:1)
No one was making tablets (Score:2)
I have been struggling to find a decent 7" tablet for years. The giant Zach Morris phone brigade fucking ruined this entire market. Those assholes are too cheap to buy a decent tablet, so they'd rather buy a giant McPhone and then they can't figure out what a tablet is for.
I would give $1000 for a decent octacore Android tablet. The market is there, but it can't support all these poverty-stricken assholes driving the whole market into producing the cheapest shittiest devices they can come up with.
Sorry, you'll jjust have to spend $500 or less on a Galaxy S, or a little bit less for an Asus Zenpad.
If you insist on spending spend stupid excessive amounts, go to the Apple Store.
I don't trust Samsung or Amazon, and have no interest in being locked into their ecosystem and don't consider them trustworthy.
I'm surprised that you don't trust Samsung, but *do* trust* Google. Or maybe you are saying with respect to getting timely updates?
I personally am concerned about Samsung's market share, and I'm concerned that broadly, *no* other brand of Android device *consistently* has a track record of timely updates. Currently Motorola is occasionally with the program (e.g. the Moto X4 has had a pretty good track record so far, but that seems to be the exception rather than the rule)
I believe the data shows that the honeymoon is over for iPads as well as other devices.
I think the problem with tablets as a business market is that the use case is such that any old device can pretty much do what people want out of a tablet (read static content, play videos), there's no carrierd pushing for 'new free device every two years' and this means ultimately people aren't upgrading their tablets.
