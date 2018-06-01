Apple May Introduce a Triple-Camera iPhone This Year (thenextweb.com) 23
A rumor from The Korea Herald suggests that Apple may be planning on introducing its first triple camera smartphone this year with the rumored 6.5-inch iPhone. The rumor comes buried in a piece mostly about Samsung, which is also expected to introduce a triple-camera smartphone with next year's S10. The Next Web reports: To be clear, this isn't the first time we've heard word of a triple camera iPhone, but the three previous reports have pointed to a 2019 release, according to MacRumors. One of these reports was from Ming Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst who has a solid track record. The fact that's it's mentioned offhandedly in the Korea Herald report makes me think the date may have been a mistake. No matter how good AI and processing get, there's only so much you can do within the physical constraints of a small smartphone sensor. In theory, using multiple cameras and combining the information with some smart processing could help you somewhat replicate the image quality of a larger sensor.
Yawn. (Score:5, Insightful)
Phones with 3 cameras. Razors with 5 blades. Monkeys with 6 asses.
No room for an sd slot, removable battery, or headphone jack. But 3 cameras, sure.
Re: (Score:2)
I was hopeful the light field camera [wikipedia.org] was going to be the solution. It basically turns every point on the lens into a separate camera for the purposes of capturing 3D info. But development (and interest) seems to have st [extremetech.com]
Re: Yawn. (Score:2)
Bad for them, Huawei already has a phone with 4 cameras scheduled for this year.
Three cameras? Why not five? (Score:3)
But "no room" for a headphone jack. (Score:2)
Since they were so tight on space maybe now that they've clearly miniturised components to the point where they can fit more shit in, maybe they could bring the headphone jack back.
Reminds me of a time when (Score:2)
Now we have multi headed razors that are so expensive the refills are kept in locked boxes
Anyway, so now it is a 3 camera phones, these smart phones are all getting so yesterday
Just my 2 cents
Fuck Everything (Score:2)
We're doing five cameras.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Real Men shave with dull hatchets and take pictures with one lens. Everything else is for pussies and people with pussies.
A 6.5" iPhone? (Score:2)
No matter how good AI .... (Score:2)
AI? Wtf? Do we need AI label slapped everywhere? It's an damn extra camera - a lens and a CCD. What AI is there?
Re: (Score:2)
Take the "3" images into AI software and select the light and what has to be in focus.
The 3 images give the user more light information and focus to select a part of the image they really think will make them look artistic and skilled.
Click when when ready and the "AI" will save an image.
AI created software bokeh https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] with a tap/click of the user.
3 images blended by software into one imag
The Samsung rumor is at least consistent... (Score:3)
The Samsung rumor is at least consistent with one of the patent applications I made while at Google; it was for a multidirectional camera using a single CCD to effectively create more than one camera aperture.
Mostly the intent was to reduce COGS (Cost of Goods Sold), by about $35 per camera assembly.
In practice, it might also have resulted in an overall thinner device.
Sheesh! Five cameras ... (Score:2)
Puny iPhone
...
The xKCD Phone 2000 [xkcd.com] has 5 cameras!
Wide angle selfie camera? (Score:2)