Trump Orders a Lifeline For Struggling Coal and Nuclear Plants (nytimes.com) 52
According to The New York Times, President Trump has ordered Energy Secretary Rick Perry to "prepare immediate steps" to stop the closure of unprofitable coal and nuclear plants around the country. From the report: Under one proposal outlined in the memo, which was reported by Bloomberg, the Department of Energy would order grid operators to buy electricity from struggling coal and nuclear plants for two years, using emergency authority that is normally reserved for exceptional crises like natural disasters. That idea triggered immediate blowback from a broad alliance of energy companies, consumer groups and environmentalists. On Friday, oil and gas companies joined with wind and solar organizations in a joint statement condemning the plan, saying that it was "legally indefensible" and would force consumers to pay more for electricity.
The administration has also discussed invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950, which allows the federal government to intervene in private industry in the name of national security. (Harry S. Truman used the law to impose price controls on the steel industry during the Korean War.) If the Trump administration were to invoke these two statutes, the move would almost certainly be challenged in federal court by natural gas and renewable energy companies, which could stand to lose market share. Such an intervention could cost consumers between $311 million to $11.8 billion pear year, according to a preliminary estimate (PDF) by Robbie Orvis, director of energy policy design at Energy Innovation.
Capitalists no more? (Score:5, Insightful)
Huh? The coal companies even said they are being pushed out by a glut of cheaper natural gas and renewable energy. If they can not provide a product at the same level of quality and at a similar price to competitors then why shouldn't they go out of business? People will still get power to their homes, by the providers that are providing the goods at the best cost.
Banks and coal mines are not comparable in any way, especially in the manner in which they are failing. Major banks fail and the economy collapse
Little does he know that many of them are capable of looking past the ends of their own noses and will see that things like this that he does will have far-reaching negative effects -- and ironically he'll lose supporters anyway.
You sure about all that? I'm not.
but coal mines?
"I think we should look at this from the military point of view. I mean, supposing the Russkies stashes away some big bomb, see. When they come out in a hundred years they could take over... In fact, they might even try an immediate sneak attack so they could take over our mineshaft space... I think it would be extremely naive of us, Mr. President, to imagine that these new developments are going to cause any change in Soviet expansionist policy. I mean, we must be... increasingly on the alert to prevent t
Theres still hope for Betamax (Score:2)
Ha! good thing I didn't sell my stock in buggy whips!
IMHO, we need nuclear (Score:5, Interesting)
Nuclear has issues (most of them caused by lawyers paid by the hour, most of the rest caused by executives paid by the quarterly stock price, and a small handful of technical issues) but they're still a good way to get a lot of energy from a small footprint with a minimum of global warming.
I still oppose nuclear (Score:3)
because I don't trust Americans. They'll want to privatize it sooner or later
Ummm. They're already privatized. They've always been privatized. Heavily regulated, but still private.
52-dimensional chess (Score:5, Insightful)
Finally we have a president who truly understands the value of "free markets" without government interference.
At least Trump is demonstrating that every one of the most hallowed conservative principles really don't mean a thing to conservatives. They never did. It was always a con job. Trump could perform an abortion with a rusty screwdriver while raising taxes and banning guns on Fifth Avenue and conservatives would still meekly seek his approval and make excuses for him as long as he continues to send up the racist bat-signal.
A reckoning will come.
Conservatives aren't (Score:2)
As a rule "progressive" policies (Medicare for all, College for everyone, New New Deal, ending wars, infrastructure spending, living wage, etc, etc) poll in the mid to high 60s, yet their candidates can't seem to win elections.
They do when they get the chance to run. The problem, as you just pointed out, is that of the 2 major parties that we seem to be stuck with under first-past-the-post voting, the one that people see as a progressive party is actually the status quo party.
Re: 52-dimensional chess (Score:3, Interesting)
What is sad is that all the liberals that didn't come out last time will in 2020 to make sure this doesn't happen again.
I openly admit that I voted for Trump because I didn't want to see the blatant corruption get into office. Trump was a wild card. I admit he was a mistake, but I don't believe he was any more of a mistake than Hillary would have been.
This time I will vote for the candidate that I seem is best for the country. If that is an R that decides to run against Trump (if he runs again), or a D that
I openly admit that I voted for Trump because I didn't want to see the blatant corruption get into office.
"blatant, unproven -- except within the Fox 'News' and Alt-Right echo chambers -- corruption" - Fixed that for you.
52-dimensional chess
Sounds like a house of cards.
I thought Bush Jr. was going to destroy the Republican party with the wars and general ineptitude. But they hung on.
I wondered if Obama could take out the Democrats, but he was more of a centralist which I don't consider a bad trait of a President. I was hoping he would destroy the party.
Then we faced Trump vs. Hillary. The Giant Meteor (it's a bumper sticker, they are on Amazon, I had one) or Cthulhu would have been better options.
Hillary actually made great inroads towards destroying the Democrats (ser
His poll numbers are solidly in their 40s (Score:3)
All these broken promisies, the first two absolutely critical to his base, and still his poll #s are at or near 40%. Meanwhile the Dems are getting ready to run another Milktoast Hillary-bot 2.0 "cente
Are those the same polls that said Hillary would win?
Anyway, if you do a deep dive into those polls, you'll find that he's still an historically unpopular president. As long as he's sufficiently racist and does things like take children away from asylum seekers, he'll keep drawing his 5,000 at rallies, but he's about as popular with most Americans as he is with Melania.
Another possibility is Trump is not an ideologue and acts on hunches that are telling him something is beneficial to the country at the moment, without necessarily understanding (or trying to understand) why.
I know that sounds scary, but sometimes acting on a belief that everything is well understood and thought out leads to worse consequences, for example the intervention in Libya.
This is my favorite flavor of Trump apologia. It's the "Father Knows Best" argument for why he's really the greatest president ever.
This is also the theory of Scott Adams, who is now known mainly for making excuses for anything Trump does, and for being a feckless cunt.
Hooray for the free market and small government (Score:4, Insightful)
Glad to see the Republicans sticking to their principles.
Nuclear is to Coal as Horses Are to... (Score:2)
The coal industry employs fewer people than Arby&r (Score:2)
Just passing along that, The entire coal industry employs fewer people than Arby’s [washingtonpost.com] -- and just a bit more that Whole Foods:
The coal industry employed 76,572 people in 2014, the latest year for which data is available. (That number includes not just miners but also office workers, sales staff and all of the other individuals who work at coal-mining companies.)
Although 76,000 might seem like a large number, consider that similar numbers of people are employed by, say, the bowling (69,088) and skiing (75,036) industries. Other dwindling industries, such as travel agencies (99,888 people), employ considerably more. Used-car dealerships provide 138,000 jobs. Theme parks provide nearly 144,000. Carwash employment tops 150,000.
Looking at the level of individual businesses, the coal industry in 2014 (76,572) employed about as many as Whole Foods (72,650), and fewer workers than Arby's (close to 80,000), Dollar General (105,000) or J.C. Penney (114,000). The country's largest private employer, Walmart (2.2 million employees) provides roughly 28 times as many jobs as coal.