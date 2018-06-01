Three US States Will Spend $1.3 Billion To Build More Electric Vehicle Charging (theverge.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Three U.S. states announced major investments in charging infrastructure for electric cars on Thursday. In total, California, New York, and New Jersey will put $1.3 billion on the table in the coming years to help chip away at one of the biggest barriers standing in the way of widespread EV adoption. California's Public Utilities Commission approved up to $738 million worth of projects over the next five years, the agency announced. Southern California Edison and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will spend up to $343 million and $236 million, respectively, to build charging infrastructure that will support thousands of medium or heavy-duty vehicles at around 1,500 locations throughout the state. PG&E will spend another $22 million building 234 DC fast-charging stations at around 50 different sites throughout the state.
In New York, the governor's office announced a pledge of up to $250 million through 2025 to its electric vehicle expansion initiative, EVolve NY. The New York Power Authority will work with the private sector to install up to 200 DC fast chargers "along key interstate corridors" with the goal of making them available every 30 miles, and it will also bring them to urban areas as well, including at or near New York City's two major airports. Meanwhile, New Jersey's biggest utility owner Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced a $300 million pledge to build out up to 50,000 charging stations along highways, in residential areas, and at workplaces.
Re: This will harm consumers (Score:1)
Fuck you. What really "harms consumers" is runaway pollution by vehicle exhaust, that consists 99% of carcinogenic soup of toxic chemicals.
Re: (Score:2)
wait for the droughts buddy. Coming soon!
Solving the wrong problem (Score:4, Funny)
What is needed for EVs to take off is a safety regulation compliant, not too uncomfortable, basic vehicle that can be driven away for $15000 USD -- preferably less. Build that and you'll probably find coin operated EV chargers installed at every convenience store and office building parking lot. As long as EVs cost ten times the price of a (well) used Honda Civic, Slashdot will continue its unending stream of articles on EV breakthroughs. And the number in actual use will continue to be minimal.
Re: (Score:3)
What is needed for EVs to take off is a safety regulation compliant, not too uncomfortable, basic vehicle that can be driven away for $15000 USD -- preferably less.
Since the batteries are the pricey part of EVs, what we really need is for the automation issues with the Gigafactory to be completely solved so that they can scale up and out to many other sites.
Re: (Score:2)
The Gigafactory alone won't be nearly enough, but fortunately there are plenty of others being built around the world. Korea, China and Japan are all ramping up output.
Re: (Score:2)
The main issue limiting adoption is not really cost - you can get used EVs really cheap, and they are a great buy because there is very little to go wrong with them and they need next to no maintenance. The issue is lack of charging infrastructure.
Norway has got it right. Chargers everywhere. Simple operation, no stupid phone apps or subscriptions required. If someone asks for a charger outside their home the local government just does the whole street.
Re: (Score:2)
Level 3 DC fast-chargers are $50k-$100k each.
https://www.greenbiz.com/blog/... [greenbiz.com]
I don't see a problem here (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Compatible level 2 and level 3 charging connector? (Score:2)
Not a big fan of Tesla using their own charging ports for level 2 and level 3 charging. We finally force mobile device vendors to use usb as a standard, and tesla is using its own charging port plugs. People are already complaining about compatible charging stations.
https://chargehub.com/en/elect... [chargehub.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like there is money to be made in the dongle/adapter market.....eh?
Is this an investment? (Score:1)
Here's what I'm curious about: Assuming the normal sales tax rate is applied to the electricity sold by these charging stations, is the state making more or less money than the taxes on gas?
I'm guessing less, but I have no idea where to even begin nailing down some of those variables.
Great! (Score:2)
Now I will need to park 75 spaces away from the door, after the handicapped, then the 'family' then the 'charging', then the compact. May as well just walk because I am closer to my house than when I started.
Actually...Hey...wait a minute! What a devious plan.
Good idea, bad structure (Score:2)
We need to encourage a future in which the vast amount of charging occurs at home. Slow charges are much better for the batteries and the impact on the grid is less if charging is spread out, coordinated with home systems, and occurs largely overnight. The positive impact to the grid is also maximized in a future where these vehicles are connected to the grid when parked for long periods of time and can be utilized to stabilize it.
Of these three initiatives, New Jersey's sounds best due to more prominent su