Intel Wants PCs To Be More Than Just 'Personal Computers' (engadget.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report "What people need from a PC, what they expect is really more diverse than ever," Intel's Client Computing head Gregory Bryant said in an interview. "We're going to embark on a journey to transform the PC from a personal computer to a personal contribution platform... The platform where people focus and can do their most meaningful work." Bryant says Intel will focus on five key areas to reframe its vision of PCs: Uncompromised performance (of course); improved connectivity with 5G on the horizon; a dramatic increase in battery life; developing more adaptable platforms that go beyond 2-in-1s and convertibles; and a push towards more intelligent machines with AI and machine learning integration. Admittedly, many of those points aren't exactly new for Intel, and they also fall in line with where the computing industry is going.
Honestly, the area of the market they need to develop is the integrated home PC.
A modular system, wired into the home that enables 3rd parties to develop home technologies. I don't need every device in my home to be connected to the internet - I need them to connect to my home system and be managed locally. My PC should be my home's cloud and every "smart device" should just be a control board & dumb display that get fed data from applications/services running on the PC.
I honestly don't want anything they're selling up there except uncompromised performance. I want to see larger DRAM capacity and more I/O bandwidth, on a larger range of their product portfolio than it presently has.
I've got a smart-phone, I don't want it to be my laptop or desktop, nor vice versa.
Holy Flying Spaghetti Monster, that was marketing loaded statement. How about Intel gets back to doing Intel things, building great chips. Cut the marketing talk and do the engineering walk.
Don't forget - fix the fucking design issues that make us vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre.
No can do, it goes against "uncompromised performance".
What does the CPU maker have to do with all that?
Just execute the instructions, thanks. Oh, and don't give things access to the memory that shouldn't have it. Thanks again.
We need more pci-e lanes on the desktop and higher (Score:2)
We need more pci-e lanes on the desktop and high end gaming systems.
AMD has more on both and on there high end gaming / workstations chips all cpus have the same number of lanes. Unlike the intel ones where min cpu cost is $1000 just to get the same number lanes that can $350-$500 chip used to have.
And you know it.
From the headline & summary, I was immediately flashed back to my time at RIM where the company had exactly the same vision for Blackberries - the talking points are identical to what I heard at RIM. TFA goes into a bit of the technology required for the vision but, again, I could go back 8-10 years to RIM and see identical issues (connectivity, battery life, processors & software omnipotence) being discussed as requirements for the platform.
Two of the five things, performance and efficiency, is something every chip maker invests heavily into and have obviously been a priority for Intel since the 1980s. Wireless modems and connecting their chips to them is likewise old hat for them, thou just by a bit over a decade while hardware for faster and more efficient machine learning is more recent for them, it's something every
I want my PC to do one thing and one thing only: do what I tell it to do. I don't want it to "think" for me, make guesses at what it thinks I'm going to do, or get in the way of what I'm doing.
I want a platform which is stable so I can do my work.
Homer had the same idea when he designed his car.
I'm only looking for a Personal Computer or Workstation. I don't wish to commit to anything beyond that.
It's like when I buy a blender, I don't also need it to be a cheese grater.