Arm Unveils Next-Gen 76-Series Mobile CPU, GPU Cores (hothardware.com) 6
MojoKid writes: Last week, Arm showed off its new Machine Learning Processor design, but today it has lifted the veil on its next-generation Cortex and Mali CPU, GPU, and VPU architectures, destined for 2019 smartphones and mobile devices. The Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, Mali-G76 GPU, and Mali-V76 VPU designs all step up performance and efficiency over previous generation designs, though there are architectural and layout changes and more advanced manufacturing processes.
Arm believes its A76 core, which can be clocked at 3GHz+ when produced on a 7nm process, can perform within 10 percent of an Intel Skylake core within the same thermal constraints, but at approximately half the footprint. The Mali-G76 improves density and energy efficiency by 30 percent over the previous generation G72, while providing a 2.7x uplift in machine learning workloads. And the Mali-V76 VPU improves on the recently announced V52 by adding support for 8K UltraHD content, among many other improvements.
Re: (Score:2)
WTF are you talking about? Getting to 90% of Intel single-core throughput is freaking awesome for a chip that costs a lot less and mainly operates at the low end of its thermal profile.
Re: (Score:2)
They're comparing theoretical performance of a 7nm chip with a 14nm one, while both consuming the same power yet performing not as well.
So what they're really saying is they're getting 10% less performance per watt with much better, more efficient process.
90% as good as a Skylake core with the same power (Score:2)
Cool, why did they compare it to a Kaby lake or a Coffee lake? They're both still 14nm chips, how bad can a 7nm A76 be compared to them?