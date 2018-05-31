Dell is Reportedly Working on a Dual-Screen Windows ARM Device (theverge.com) 16
Dell is working on a foldable dual-screen device, according to a report. According to news blog WinFuture, Dell's supposedly forthcoming device would run Windows 10 and an unreleased Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 ARM processor. From a report: Dell's device is reportedly codenamed "Januss," and has been under development since last summer, but it's not clear whether the device will ever come to market. Dell was working on mobile Windows devices before, and those devices were canceled. Microsoft also canceled its own Surface Mini device, just weeks before it was due to be revealed. The Verge understands that the documents WinFuture has obtained are old, and that Dell could have altered its product plans by now.
Dual-screen device? (Score:3)
That's nothing! I dropped my iPhone and now it has roughly 17 screens*!
* shapes vary from one screen to another.
sounds familiar (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I guess we'll have to wait for the Microsoft Times New Roman.
Future failure... (Score:2)
I can't think of any commercially successful attempt to put Windows on something that isn't an x86 PC. And I don't see why that thing would be any different.
You get Windows for the huge software library accumulated over decades and because you get the best support for just about anything you can plug into your computer, graphic cards in particular.
ARM devices like that lack the binary compatibility with everything that's written for x86 and lack the extensiblility of PCs that make good drivers so crucial. S
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Future failure... (Score:2)
Windows 10 for Arm devices has a 64bit emulation layer for non native applications.
Balmer and Gates are gone. It would behoove us to think it's the same company it once was. I wouldn't under estimate them.
Re: (Score:2)
If it flops the HW will be available for cheap and somebody will port Linux to it. Win!
Of course Dell could preclude the flop by offering it with Linux (I'd really like such a device) or Android, or at least supporting Linux development.
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 for ARM (64-bit) has an emulation layer for 32-bit x86 applications. It is supposed to be able to run old 32-bit programs, with their 32-bit DLLs transparently.
Support for emulating x86-64 programs is not available, but is coming.
Technical details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
"I can't think of any commercially successful attempt to put Windows on something that isn't an x86 PC. And I don't see why that thing would be any different."
While this is true, it's not a good business plan for MS going forward.
"You get Windows for the huge software library accumulated over decades and because you get the best support for just about anything you can plug into your computer, graphic cards in particular."
This has not been true for a long time.
Furthermore, when NT came out it ran on non-x86
Donkey Kong on a phone. (Score:2)
Finally!