Sonic and Ultrasonic Attacks Damage Hard Drives and Crash OSes
Dan Goodin reports via Ars Technica: Attackers can cause potentially harmful hard drive and operating system crashes by playing sounds over low-cost speakers embedded in computers or sold in stores, a team of researchers demonstrated last week. The attacks use sonic and ultrasonic sounds to disrupt magnetic HDDs as they read or write data. The researchers showed how the technique could stop some video-surveillance systems from recording live streams. Just 12 seconds of specially designed acoustic interference was all it took to cause video loss in a 720p system made by Ezviz. Sounds that lasted for 105 seconds or more caused the stock Western Digital 3.5 HDD in the device to stop recording altogether until it was rebooted. The device uses flash storage to house its firmware, but by default it uses a magnetic HDD to store the large quantities of video it records. The attack used a speaker hanging from a ceiling that rested about four inches above the surveillance system's HDD. The researchers didn't remove the casing or otherwise tamper with the surveillance system. The technique was also able to disrupt HDDs in desktop and laptop computers running both Windows and Linux. In some cases, it even required a reboot before the PCs worked properly. The paper titled "Blue Note: How Intentional Acoustic Interference Damages Availability and Integrity in Hard Disk Drives and Operating Systems" can be found here (PDF).
If you're within 4 inches of the drive you could use a hammer, or just unplug the power... Works against SSDs too!
The speaker doesn't necessarily have to be within 4 inches; perhaps with further tuning or a different speaker it could work from elsewhere within the room. And there are plenty of plausible scenarios where you don't have physical access to the hard drive, but you do have access to a nearby speaker.
e.g.
- you're running a website and you want to DoS your users' laptop hard drives using the laptop speakers
- you compromised one computer (or phone, or media player, or other device with speakers) and want to use
It sounds to me from the paper like a laptop's own speakers are capable of generating enough sound to disrupt the laptop's hard drive, in ultrasound ranges that most humans can't hear. Yes, it's a lot of sound energy, but still possible for it to be unnoticed, especially if you timed it for when the user isn't around, or mixed it into music or other legitimate sound.
The network security will detect new wifi, use of a usb stick, changes to networks.
Sounds a human will not notice can change an OS internally.
No fancy talking about a usb stick, needing to go into a secure computer room. No new wifi to get detected.
Just talk for a set time and let the hidden sound do the access.
If you can get close enough to a DVR to disconnect it, why not just pull the plug?
I don't have to get close enough to the DVR to disconnect it - I just need to get a speaker snuck in there.
...or get remote access to a PC in the same room as the DVR. ...or get the security intern to install my sweet whoopee cushion app.
The last two out of two builds I did, the case didn't even have a speaker. Did not miss it a bit. I don't think the "cheap PC speaker" is even a thing any more, and laptops - which always have speakers - don't have hard drives except unless they are super crap, then don't worry about it.