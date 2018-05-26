AI-Enhanced Weed-Killing Robots Frighten Pesticide Industry (reuters.com) 49
Rick Schumann writes: A Swiss company called ecoRobotix is betting the agricultural industry will be willing to welcome their solar-powered weed-killing autonomous robot, in an effort to reduce the use of herbicides by up to a factor of 20 and perhaps even eliminate the need for herbicide-resistant GMO crops entirely.
The 'see-and-spray' robot goes from plant to plant, visually differentiating the actual crops and weeds, and squirting the weeds selectively and precisely with weed killer, as opposed to the current technique of using large quantities of weed killer like Monsantos' Roundup to spray entire crops.
Weeds are already becoming resistant to such glyphosate-based herbicides after "more than 20 years of near-ubiquitous use," reports Reuters. (The head of one pesticide company's science division concedes that "That was probably a once-in-a-lifetime product.") But AI-based precision spraying "could mean established herbicides whose effect has worn off on some weeds could be used successfully in more potent, targeted doses."
Meanwhile, another Silicon Valley startup has built a machine using on-board cameras to distinguish weeds from crops -- and was recently acquired by the John Deere tractor company. Reuters calls these companies the "new breed of AI weeders that investors say could disrupt the $100 billion pesticides and seeds industry."
The original submission asks: Should we welcome our weed-killing robotic overlords?
Why spray them? (Score:4, Informative)
Some weeds break at the soil line and the roots regrow, you say? It's a robot, run it again in a month or two. Extra added bonus, this time you get all those young whippersnapper weeds that were but tis a seed last time the robot came by.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
I have a coworker that microwaves weeds. They smell terrible. She calls those weeds kale.
Re: (Score:2)
Kale is a vegetable, a type of cabbage Brassica oleracea. The Brassica's are know for their odoriferous sulfur compounds and kale, being closer to the wild type has more than other cabbages.
The humorous post above, indicating the person does not like kale, has nothing to do with Cannabis.
Re: (Score:2)
That's an idea that should be considered seriously. It probably will be, eventually, and it sounds a lot more practical that pulling them. Pulling weeds takes considerable force, insulating a container of hot water a lot less. It also takes less delicate manipulators. Etc.
But using weed killer first is reasonable. It could get easier market penetration. The weed steamer (boiler?) could be sold later to the organic farms at a premium price.
Re: (Score:3)
one weird trick (Score:2)
have a headline like "see the new gadget that terrifies the pesticide industry", mention magnets maybe and the investment opportunity. click bait on slashdot
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Why pull them? As a teenager we earned money weeding the bean fields with a sharpened hoe or machete.
These days though, maybe we could repurpose Uber's AI into a DeathRace2000 crossed with Green Acres?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Again, the point of the robots is that they are selective in what they kill.
So are T-800 [wikipedia.org] and T-1000 [wikipedia.org].
Humans are their weeds.
Re: (Score:2)
Insects that like to eat plants often like to eat the same plants we do. They do not prefer weeds. Asking them nicely to stay off our crops is ineffective. Beneficial insects and birds may reduce pests but won't affect weeds.
Re: (Score:2)
Well...are you recommending spreading custom tailored diseases or what? I'm not sure we really want to push technology ahead in that direction.
Re: (Score:2)
weed killer != pesticide (Score:3)
weed killer != pesticide. Weed killer is designed to kill plants with a preference hopefully for weeds. Pesticide is designed to kill bugs. The dominant weed killers in the city are concrete and asphalt.
At one point we had the delusion that weed killers don't have an effect on humans. We've since found that our bodies do often have responses. For example, those based on plant estrogens have caused early puberty in some females - as early as toddler ages in cases where they got really stupid and put plant es
Re: (Score:3)
weed killer != pesticide. Weed killer is designed to kill plants with a preference hopefully for weeds. Pesticide is designed to kill bugs.
Sorry, you're wrong. From dictionary.com:
pesticide
noun
a chemical preparation for destroying plant, fungal, or animal pests.
The word you wanted was insecticide.
Re: weed killer != pesticide (Score:2)
Original guy was even more wrong, suggesting that weed killers somehow led to a huge reduction in bugs.
Resoundingly YES (Score:4, Insightful)
1. It replaces hard-on-the-body manual labor (long hours bent over, sun & sunburn & skin cancer, etc) by using a robot to pull weeds.
2. It delivers targeted doses of herbicides, hopefully reducing the enormous amount of Glyphosate(*) currently used AND reducing Monstanto's ridiculous amount of control over the farm industry.
* - Over 90% of all glyphosate produced and used EVER has been in the past 20 years. 70% in just the last 10. Food today is NOT the same as it was in the 70s, 80s, and early 90s. Do you trust Monsanto to proactively limit the amount of Roundup you consume?
https://www.ecowatch.com/monsa... [ecowatch.com]
Re: Resoundingly YES (Score:2)
Over 90% of all glyphosate produced and used EVER has been in the past 20 years. 70% in just the last 10.
Duh. Couldn't very well spray it on crops until we developed roundup resistant crops.
Do you trust Monsanto to proactively limit the amount of Roundup you consume?
No, I trust my faucet.
Fertilizer? (Score:2, Insightful)
Just apply very concentrated doses of fertilizer and other "good" soil chemicals - enough to poison the weeds when applied directly, but good for the crop when diluted by irrigation or rain.
Re: (Score:2)
Just apply very concentrated doses of fertilizer and other "good" soil chemicals - enough to poison the weeds when applied directly, but good for the crop when diluted by irrigation or rain.
concentrated fertilizers will also kill your seedlings you're trying to grow
Nature will find its way out (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
This is called Vavilovian mimicry and is very, very well known. There are many weed species that have been selected to match the growth period, habit, and appearance of crop plants, and are thus propagated inadvertently by farming. They only need to mimic during the part of the their life cycle where they are subject to weeding, but some are near replicas are of the crop plant despite belonging to different genera.
I think robotic farming may make this a lot harder for the weed. If you have robot planter tha
alt -uses .. (Score:1)
can we train it to weed out politicians ?
Agriculture economics (Score:3)
Robotics can make sense in agriculture, but as every farmer will tell you, farming is really about economics: Getting good returns of investment on a weeding robot, given how relatively cheap pesticides are, is going to be tricky given regular year's crop prices.
The last time we had a boom in agricultural tech had nothing to do with the tech getting better, and a lot with a terrible drought in the midwest that made prices skyrocket. When corn pays $8 per bushel, instead of $3, suddenly everyone was willing to buy tech. Then prices drop again, nobody wants to keep buying, and many people that bought into the tech when they expected $8 forever just went bankrupt.
Eventually we'll have cheap enough robots that will also handle pests, and might even isolate or destroy diseased plants, lowering our chemical uses while still having great yields, but in agriculture, it's the economics that is stopping a tech boom, as aiming for the top of the technology chain, including the best seeds, is quite the gamble given what weather can do to your operation.
Re: Agriculture economics (Score:3)
Ah, but that's the whole benefit; if you use robots then that $3 bushel of corn which used to sell for $8 during the price spike can now be sold for $12 to gullible rubes because you can stick the word "Organic" on it.
Of course if everyone starts using robots instead of pesticides then the price difference drops and the farmers are no better off than they were when they started
... but, in the meantime, why not take advantage?
No need to use the same herbicides (Score:2)
Resistance to glyphosate (Score:2)
Note that this invalidates most of the early court rulings in favor of Monsanto, which were made under Monsanto's assurance that plants could not develop resistance. And thus any crop which could survive spraying with Round-Up must be from stolen Monsanto seed. This shifted the burden of proof in Monsanto's favor. The farmer had to prove they were innocent and the s
Re: Resistance to glyphosate (Score:2)
You think that plants in the fields of different farmers around the world all evolved the exact same gene sequence independently? And the farmers just accidentally discovered this and then started spraying them with roundup?
That's adorable.