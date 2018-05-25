Robot Worries Could Cause a 50,000-Worker Strike in Las Vegas (technologyreview.com) 48
Thousands of unionized hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas are ready to go on strike for the first time in more than three decades. From a report: Members of the Culinary Union, who work in many of the city's biggest casinos, have voted to approve a strike unless a deal is reached soon. Some background: On June 1, the contracts of 50,000 union workers expire, making them eligible to strike. Employees range from bartenders to guest room attendants. The last casino worker strike, in 1984, lasted 67 days and cost more than $1 million a day. Why? Higher wages, naturally. But the workers are also looking for better job security, especially from robots. "We support innovations that improve jobs, but we oppose automation when it only destroys jobs," says Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union. "Our industry must innovate without losing the human touch."
I like how you offered a better solution. Oh wait, you didn't. Please come back with a better solution that will benefit the people and not the companies.
Just because there's no good solution doesn't mean you should try a shitty one.
Or is your "better" solution to just suck it up and keep on taking it?
No, a better solution is to figure out a way to stay useful. Striking is counterproductive, because it makes you less useful, and will only speed up adoption of robots who don't strike.
The win-win is automation and UBI or at least free re-training.
And your point is?
By your logic, since there are also many countries around the world where English is not the primary language, American servers should not speak English....
While the proper payscale of servers is debatable, the fact that tips are part of our culture (yeah, I know, Americans and "culture" are two words that don't really go together) means that tips should at leas
Right to strike (Score:5, Insightful)
It is indeed something that is a lot bigger. Especially hwo things are now.
You have 400 working hours for 10 people. You get a robot to reduce workload 50% Instead of having people work 20 hours per week instead of 40, 5 people will be fired, so they have no income. The others have the same income and the one at the top will get the extra income normally for the 5 others.
Well, in reality they will fire at lkeast 1 more to pay for the machine and then ask the 4 others to work 25% for free to cover the one th
I fully support their right to strike since it is the only mechanism the 'common worker' has to defend themselves and ensure they get a reasonable slice of the pie. However, this is probably something that cannot be stopped.
Strikes don't really influence the customer like they used to (in many cases they turn off customers who aren't in unions themselves), and I'm not sure how this would affect the management other than to increase their desire to automate.
I tend to think of it as a goal collision between multiple different interests of the union:
-- Ensuring that existing employees get better wages, benefits & working conditions
-- Increasing the number of employees represented, thus increasing dues collected and clout
The union is supposed to advocate for the former. Indeed they should be happy if automation kills 1/3rd of the jobs but leaves the remaining workers better off in terms of pay & conditions -- that's surely in the interest of the workers t
It can't be stopped. If the next business opens up and uses robots to operate at lower cost and thus price, they'll take business from the established, and then the workers will lose jobs anyway.
We need collective risk sharing instead.
Their goal is probably to reduce its impact on their particular job, not necessarily stop all "service bot" progress. A well-written contract could perhaps delay the inevitable for their group, giving them time to work out a personal Plan B.
The potential disruption to the work-world is amazing if you think about all the jobs that could be replaced or shrank (bot does half): truck drivers, fast-food workers, kitchen/dish cleaners in all rest
We don't even have the tech to drive a car by itself yet and almost any mouth breather can drive. So take cooking which a lot of people can't do at all and worry about robots doing it.
Complete insanity
Most food people eat is made by machines already. Look at around at the packaged stuff in the supermarket. Most people couldn't make it as well and consistent as a machine.
I really don't want robot dealers or croupiers (Score:3)
I enjoy some repartee with my dealer, and to know when to walk away when they bring in a new (mean/Chiller) dealer.
It would probably cost less, because I tip my human dealers and waitresses, but certainly less "fun". with robots. If I want creepy animatronics, I can go to a Disney park,
I also wonder how a robodealer would figure out I was counting cards with multiple decks....
It's cooks and bartenders (Score:2)
Human interaction? (Score:2)
It would probably cost less, because I tip my human dealers and waitresses, but certainly less "fun". with robots. If I want creepy animatronics, I can go to a Disney park,
That is a valid opinion but the question would be how many people share that opinion. Slot machines don't involve a person and they are hugely popular. I could see plenty of people wanting to play blackjack or poker and not caring at all if there is a human dealer. I know I wouldn't give a shit.
I also wonder how a robodealer would figure out I was counting cards with multiple decks....
The dealer probably doesn't most of the time unless you are being stupidly obvious about it. It's the eye in the sky that is watching for that.
guest room attendants... (Score:2)
Are those the same people who used to be called hotel maids?
You're doing it wrong (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course can't have that since it's the socialisms...
The distribution is supposed to come in the form of lower-prices. A room that's attended by a robot needs to cost half that as a room with an human attendant. Same with food. When McDonald's replaces all their people with robots, it's supposed to make hamburgers cost 50cents. The balance between robots taking all the jobs is that people won't need as much money, so they won't need as much 'job.' We can cut the work-week down to 15 hours and have 3 people share the job that one was doing prev
Prices are set by the market for those goods and services, not the arbitrary fantasy of socialists.
Or we could try enforcing illegal immigration slave labor that drives wages down for all.
Is it also too mean to suggest that perhaps being an entry level server is not a wise choice to make for a life-long career? The writing has been on the wall about automation for about 50 years now. We've all seen this coming.
Yes, but... (Score:2)
First question: can robots be called "scabs" ?
Second question: if we enact laws giving robots "human rights," as some, ahem, particular kinds of people suggest, now can they be called "scabs" ?
Personally, despite my strong support for unions, I can't support this action. If robots are acceptable to the casino customers and their TCO is less than for people, then the union should have no control over this decision. Unions should (hah) be concerned with job qualities such as safety, pay level, benefits; no
Just delaying the inevitable (Score:3)
The simple fact is that they can either get on board with learning to work with automation OR they can eventually watch their jobs go away anyway when the jobs move to someplace with more pliable labor and better automation. It would not be hard for tourists to start going elsewhere if they don't like what they get. If you have a job that can be readily taken by automation then sooner or later it will be. Your only defense against this is to have a skill set that is difficult to automate. Pretending otherwise is like fooling yourself into thinking this internet thing is a fad.
I really don't get this one (Score:2)
Its as insane as hit men striking because they might be replaced by terminators some day.
Then you've never been to Asia. Much wait/server staff have been automated for about a decade or more.
Ill be over here sipping tea with kermit.
Then you've never been to Asia. Much wait/server staff have been automated for about a decade or more.
I go to Asia regularly but have never seen an automated serving staff. Perhaps you mean just the islands off the southeast coast of Asia?
