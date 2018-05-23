Google and LG Unveil World's Highest-Resolution OLED On-Glass VR Display (androidauthority.com) 13
A couple months ago, Road to VR reported that Google and LG were planning to reveal the "world's highest-resolution OLED on-glass display" for virtual-reality headsets on May 22nd. Well, that day has arrived and the two companies unveiled that very display. Android Authority reports: As expected, the 4.3-inch OLED 18MP display has a resolution of 4,800 x 3,840. The display has a pixel density of 1,443PPI and a 120Hz refresh rate. Google and LG referred to it as the "world's highest-resolution OLED on-glass display." For comparison's sake, the HTC Vive has two 3.6-inch displays with resolutions of 1,200 x 1,080. The higher-end HTC Vive Pro has two 3.5-inch displays with resolutions of 1,600 x 1,440. The Vive Pro maxes out at 615PPI, making this new LG panel about 57% better than HTC's best offering. However, there's already one display that's better than anything on offer, and that's your own vision. A person with great vision sees in an estimated resolution of 9,600 x 9,000 with a PPI density of 2,183. In other words, this new display from Google and LG is about half as good as our own eyes. Unfortunately, there are no plans to use them in any consumer products yet. Google rep Carlin Verri told 9to5Google that the companies started this project to push the industry forward.
Er, not a phone. On a VR headset. My bad.
There are several OLED phones available. Also, tablets, laptops, etc.
They have brighter colors, and darker blacks. They are also thinner and lighter. The main drawback is shorter lifetime.
Samsung do a 9.7" tablet with an OLED display
Resolution is half the problem (Score:2)
That's an amazing pixel count and density but what is going to be the method of generating those 3-D images and passing them from the computer into the headset?
4,800 x 3840 x 120 x 32bits/pixel = 64 Gbps.
I guess for practical operation, this would be a fibre optic connection but, as I understand it, current single mode fibre optic tops out at 10 Gbps which is a fraction of the speed required.
So propeller heads and prognosticators, how will these VR headsets be connected to their controllers?