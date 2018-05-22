Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power

Creeping Lava Now Threatens Major Hawaiian Power Plant (gizmodo.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the steady-as-she-goes dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Gizmodo: Molten lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has entered the grounds of Puna Geothermal Venture, a geothermal power plant that provides about 25 percent of the Big Island's power. The 38 Megawatt Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) power plant, which is located in the east rift zone of the Kilauea volcano, was shut down soon after the eruptions began on May 3. Yesterday, lava from Fissure 22 came to within 820 feet (250 meters) of the plant's nearest well pad before stalling, as Reuters reports. Overnight, workers managed to cap the 11th and final well at the facility in anticipation of the lava eventually reaching the facility, and to prevent the uncontrollable release of toxic gases. Mercifully, the lava flow stopped at a ridge near the PGV plant, but as the events of the past two weeks have shown, Mount Kilauea is in an extremely volatile state. The HCCD said Fissure 22 is producing most of the lava feeding the flows, so the situation near the power plant remains precarious.

Creeping Lava Now Threatens Major Hawaiian Power Plant More | Reply

Creeping Lava Now Threatens Major Hawaiian Power Plant

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Keep up the good work! But please don't ask me to help.

Close