Tesla Model 3 Falls Short of Consumer Reports Recommendation (cnbc.com) 42
Consumer Reports published their review of the Tesla Model 3 today. The product review site liked the vehicle's range of the battery and agile handling, but had issues with braking, controls, and ride quality. Overall, it failed to get a recommendation. CNBC highlights the key shortfalls: "Our testers also found flawsâ"big flawsâ"such as long stopping distances in our emergency braking test and difficult-to-use controls," said a review in the publication. In particular, the car's stopping distance of 152 feet from a speed of 60 miles per hour was slower than any of its contemporaries, including the Ford F-150, a full-size pickup. The location of almost all of Tesla's controls on a touchscreen and the vehicle's ride quality were also factors in the group's decision. Tesla issued a statement in response to Consumer Reports' stopping distance claim: "Tesla's own testing has found braking distances with an average of 133 feet when conducting the 60-0 mph stops using the 18-inch Michelin all season tire and as low as 126 feet with all tires currently available. Stopping distance results are affected by variables such as road surface, weather conditions, tire temperature, brake conditioning, outside temperature, and past driving behavior that may have affected the brake system. Unlike other vehicles, Tesla is uniquely positioned to address more corner cases over time through over-the-air software updates, and it continually does so to improve factors such as stopping distance."
You prefer coal batteries?
Braking distance suggests QA problem at Tesla (Score:2)
In that case how did they get a car? At this point it's invitation only. I haven't noticed an issue with stopping power—it seems quite good.
What? At the performance end, cars ARE stopping a _little_ shorter. Brembo 6 pistons, factory big brakes etc. but 99% tires being better.
Average cars are still average cars. 1 piston calipers, average low cost discs etc. Very little new under the sun. Even active, individual wheel ABS was available 15 years ago. It still isn't on econo cars. The cheap end of ABS is still very cheap. 10 or 15 years ago ABS was already required and standard.
There is a little improvement in tires. But 15 year old cars are
Really? (Score:1)
Unlike other vehicles, Tesla is uniquely positioned to address more corner cases over time through over-the-air software updates, and it continually does so to improve factors such as stopping distance."
Eyeroll. I'm sure you'll be able to make major changes to stopping distance via a software update.
regenerative braking
regenerative braking
In an emergency braking scenario, the ability of the regen system to absorb energy should never be the limiting factor. Teslas do regen, but they also have brake pads. Sure, you put as much energy as possible back into the battery, but the brake pads should also be engaged so that the limiting factor is the static friction between the tire and the road.
The only software that should matter is the firmware in the ABS. I doubt if that can be modified OTA.
Exactly, Tesla is trying to optimize for two things (energy recovery and stopping). Most other car companies are only optimizing one (stopping).
I'll leave it as an exercise for the reader to figure out who will do a better job of 'stopping'.
Unleash the Lawyers! (Score:2)
Better Check (Score:2)
Were they using Chrome on the car, with custom settings?
Motor Trend measured an average of 119ft.
Oh Noes ! (Score:2)
Oh Noes !
Some not-very-cheap car that you can only buy next year (if you're lucky) has the same stopping distance as a Ferd F-teenthousand.
But when will we see Slashdot articles about the New Dacia Sandero ? (read last part in James May's voice)
Meanwhile: (Score:3)
From MotorTrend's testing [motortrend.com]:
They measured an average braking distance of 119ft, vs. 123 ft for the BMW 330i.
Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against CR. But their testing mechanisms often seem really poorly controlled. Which can go either way - they found a 350 mile range for the Model 3 LR with 18" wheels, which is well further than normal. Their range measurement isn't a drive cycle, it's just a guy driving, which is obviously going to introduce a lot of randomness. One likes to hope that their braking tests are better controlled, but somehow I doubt that. They got hugely divergent braking distance results on the Model 3, with their first measure being around 130 feet, but others much higher dragging the average up.
Re: (Score:3)
â"big flawsâ" (Score:3)
I see another flaw right there, but this one is not Tesla's fault.
Hybrid brakes (Score:2)
Teslas probably use some combination of regenerative braking and traditional friction brakes with brake pads. This smells like the automated system isn't aggressive enough in engaging the friction brakes when the pedal is hit hard -- they probably prioritize using the brakes to recharge the batteries and not wearing out the brake pads. Maybe the software needs to be rewritten to prioritize friction braking when the pedal is pressed "suddenly."
As far as the giant LCD, it's abominable. It intrudes into the
I don't think that Tesla brakes work like that. You lift off the accelerator and you get full regenerative braking. Then you push on the brake pedal and you get brake application. Tesla doesn't modulate the brake pedal for regenerative braking.
Other possibilities: firmware update overnight or bad test methodology.
$75k Model 3 (Score:2)
Tesla is a terrible investment. They are stopping their Model 3 production line again. Executives and engineers are leaving. They j
Stop trying to make a smart phone with wheels. (Score:2)
The location of almost all of Tesla's controls on a touchscreen
I want controls you can adjust without looking, and with gloves in the winter. Why is every car getting away from usability? It is a horrible trend.
Also if the brakes are simply under sized, how is that fixed with a firmware update?