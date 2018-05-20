The Verge Goes Hands-On With the 'Wildly Ambitious' RED Hydrogen One Smartphone (theverge.com) 19
It's been almost a year since RED, a company known for its high-end $10,000+ cameras, teased a smartphone called the RED Hydrogen One. Several months have passed since the phone was announced and we still don't know much about it, aside from it having a very industrial design and "Hydrogen holographic display." Earlier this week, AT&T and Verizon confirmed that they'll launch the device later this year. Now, The Verge's Dieter Bohn has shared his hands-on impressions with the device, which he claims to be "one of the most ambitious smartphones in years from a company not named Apple, Google, or Samsung." Here's an excerpt from the report: The company better known for high-end 4K cameras with names like "Weapon" and "Epic-w" isn't entering the smartphone game simply to sell you a better Android phone. No, this phone is meant to be one piece of a modular system of cameras and other media creation equipment -- the company claims it will be "the foundation of a future multi-dimensional media system." To that end, it has a big set of pogo-pins on the back to connect it to RED's other cameras also to allow users to attach (forthcoming) modules to it, including lens mounts. If it were just a modular smartphone, we'd be talking about whether we really expected the company to produce enough modules to support it.
RED is planning on starting with a module that is essentially a huge camera sensor -- the company is not ready to give exact details, but the plan is definitely more towards DSLR size than smartphone size. Then, according to CEO Jim Jannard, the company wants any traditional big camera lens to be attached to it. Answering a fan question, he joked that support for lenses will be "pretty limited," working "just" with Fuji, Canon, Nikon, Leica, and more. [...] The processor inside will be a slightly-out-of-date Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, but it seemed fast enough in the few demos I was able to try. Honestly, though, if you're looking to get this thing just as a phone, you're probably making your decision based on the wrong metrics. It's probably going to be a perfectly capable phone, but at this price (starting at $1,195) what you're buying into is the module ecosystem.
I do like that, design-wise, they're not simply copying the iPhone. The price is absurdly expensive and I'm not interested in high-end camera accessories, so I'm not in the least bit interested in this, but I think I like the way it looks at first glance. It's pretty distinctive. I'm not sure why people keep trying the 3D holography gimmick, though.
They signed an NDA and are not allowed to show the screen. This has not stopped some people from showing it though [cdn.neow.in]. The idea is that the screen itself is not impressive, "just" a 5.7" display in a huge body, at a time when expensive phones tend to go very thin-bezel, so photos of the front make this expensive device look like a "blast from the past". The basic gimmick, err, feature of the phone's screen, which is the pseudo-3D effect cannot show in images, so they believe they need to build a whole narrativ
This looks pretty cool (Score:2)
This is honestly the first Android phone that has appealed to me much, because of the really impressive camera and the module system. Plus the RED guys really seem to do a great job with hardware design... I came super close to pre-ordering one hoping I could use it for a trip in January, though I'm kind of glad I did not since it's still not even shipping yet.
The processor inside will be a slightly-out-of-date Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, but it seemed fast enough in the few demos I was able to try.
If you're trying to get people to actually carry this thing as a phone, and not just to sell it to a small handful of people who want it attached to a camera, and you want to sell it for all the money, then it should have the fastest processor as well.
then it should have the fastest processor as well.
If you were building a $1k gaming phone, then I would agree with you...
But for a phone specialized around photography, the CPU doesn't matter as much as GPU, and just overall system architecture. Can it capture and edit 4K footage well? That's a much more important issue than mere CPU specs. A phone like this rides way more on how well it functions, than absolute specs...
I personally think it looks like it could be really interesting to have such a highly
Except that the stuff in the base will not have enough performance to run the next generation of add-ons. It's also a lot harder to develop for a platform that can have a large number of different configurations.
I was going to post the same thing.
LG G5.
No friends at all....
