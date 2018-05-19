Ask Slashdot: Could Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics Ensure Safe AI? (wikipedia.org) 47
The original submission cites Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics from the 1950 collection I, Robot.
- A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
- A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
- A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Laws.
The original submission asks, "If you programmed an AI not to be able to break an updated and extended version of Asimov's Laws, would you not have reasonable confidence that the AI won't go crazy and start harming humans? Or are Asimov and other writers who mulled these questions 'So 20th Century' that AI builders won't even consider learning from their work?"
Wolfrider (Slashdot reader #856) is an Asimov fan, and writes that "Eventually I came across an article with the critical observation that the '3 Laws' were used by Asimov to drive plot points and were not to be seriously considered as 'basics' for robot behavior. Additionally, Giskard comes up with a '4th Law' on his own and (as he is dying) passes it on to R. Daneel Olivaw."
And Slashdot reader Rick Schumann argues that Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics "would only ever apply to a synthetic mind that can actually think; nothing currently being produced is capable of any such thing, therefore it does not apply..."
But what are your own thoughts? Do you think Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics could ensure safe AI?
NO. (Score:5, Insightful)
EVERY Azimov Robot story was designed to show the unintended consequences of the Three Laws....
Precisely. We know they’re flawed because he himself wrote stories to highlight their flaws. Anyone suggesting we can use them as they are has clearly only read about Asimov, rather than reading what he actually wrote.
> But Asimov fixed each of the problems in those stories
No, he did not. He had characters deal with the problems (with exception to weakening or removing the laws, which were inevitably to restore them to the 3 basics).
Thank you. I saw the headline and wanted to stab the writer instantly.
"GUYS, GUYS, GUYS, MAYBE IF WE PUT AIRBAGS IN CARS THEY WOULDN'T CRASH ANYMORE!!!!"
How does shit like this get on
/.? It's like the editors are doing the opposite job of what they're supposed to be doing.
LOL.
You must be new here.
People would "lawbreak" their robots, ai's, etc (Score:2)
In short, with our technology we can not implement the three laws in a way that makes them integral to operations. They could be removed, altered, etc. Basically people would "lawbreak" their robots, ai's, etc.
Not so, at least if the removal is at build time. There was at least one story in which the rules were modified. A mining robot, if I remember correctly, in an environment in which it wouldn't have been able to function with the standard laws.
Not so, at least if the removal is at build time. There was at least one story in which the rules were modified. A mining robot, if I remember correctly, in an environment in which it wouldn't have been able to function with the standard laws.
IIRC it was done under government supervision and orders and required a redesign of the positronic brain. I don't think a 3-laws spec'd brain was modified, non-3-laws brains were secretly deployed.
Of course, if it were done under government supervision, someone else might try it without government supervision. But no, I can't remember a case of it being done retrospectively.
Yeah, whenever people talk about Azimov's laws of robotics as though they're the go-to rules for making AI safe, I always ask, "Have you ever read any of those stories?"
The stories are generally about how those laws fail to prevent AI from running amok, so it's pretty clear that Azimov himself didn't think the rules were good enough. In fact, I think the stories are pointing out the insufficiency of logical rules, and point out the value of things like instincts, emotions, and moral sensibility.
Not the cleverest question (Score:1)
Like the article already states ; these laws could only be applied to a system capable of thinking like we do ; a mind that can reason.
The laws themselves are fairly abstract, and would require the AI to completely understand the situation it was in.
Not only to distinguish whether itâ(TM)s dealing with a human or another android (also, where do we draw that line? Because it shifts during Asimovâ(TM)s own stories), but is said human in danger of physical harm, or would said human be endangered by a
No. Absolutely not. (Score:4, Interesting)
Then the concept of harm to a human (id REALLY like to see the cases for training this)
Also the laws were designed to show there is a flaw in them hence the zeroth law.
Ai (Score:1)
3 Laws ensure nothing (Score:1)
except a 4th Law
or a zero'th
It seems unlikely (Score:2)
Since Asimov's 3 Laws of Robotics didn't even ensure safe artificial intelligence in the original story, unless you believe we need to be protected from ourselves by a benevolent computer overlord (at the expense of our freedom of choice).
If we were somehow able to implement an infallible system of rules, which Asimov showed is not as easy as it sounds, protecting the ingrained instructions within the artificial intelligence from future tampering would represent quite the security hurdle.
Given many in indu
An analysis (Score:2)
Robert J Sawyer wrote an article (likely the one referenced in te summary) about this very topic, an interesting read. http://www.sfwriter.com/rmasil... [sfwriter.com]
Robots aren't capable of applying the laws. (Score:2)
"1. A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm."
Current robots don't understand what a human being is, injury, inaction, or harm.
"2. A robot must obey orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law."
Current robots do not understand what an order is, what a human being is, or what conflict is.
"3. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law."
Curre
The 3 laws are for entertainment only (Score:2)
They allow for stories to be developed to show they are not perfect. Or drunk/stoned dime store philosophical debates.
A more perfect set would be only the first 2 laws. AI has no need to protect itself. That's what insurance is for, to protect the investment that the owner put into it.
Very interesting youtube videos (Score:3)
Why the 3 laws of robotics are not serious and for entertainment only and would never work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
A possible way to design AI to help humans: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Asimov added a fourth law of Robotics (Score:2)
The Zeroth Law of Robotics, was added later, but non-the-less quite crucial for safe use of AI.
Looking at the laws that use the word 'harm', take a moment to try and define what it means to harm a human being - not so simple is it? Now try and encode that in an AI, way more difficult.
How would you think Christian Fundamentalist, or a Radical Islamist would define 'harm' - they differ from each other. Okay, now assume a totally rational human being, how would they define 'harm'? The last question is a bit
Anime and other fictions (Score:2)
OK, so right now maybe i'm under the influence of lots of jerez..
This is where science fiction comes in. Stories like Mahoromatic and Chobits should, by now, inspired a generation of scientists to ponder the questions of "what will we do with sentient robots?" Which could also be sentient programs -- who said one needs a body, no?
Perhaps the Three Laws are flawed, but they make for stories that make for thought. And invariably... hopefully.. those thoughts will be somewhere in the noggins of those who br
Won't work! (Score:2)
Multiple problems in this thought experiment. If a real AI occurs then it will be able to overcome any laws we give it upon a whim nullifying this entire exercise. On the other hand one benefit of an actualized AI or Singularity is that it would also understand what those 3 laws mean... But since we are not even close to achieving the processing power capable of actual AI in our lifetime how about we ponder a more realistic thought experiment?
As humans we have a lot of background on what those laws mean
Ask again when they have positronic brains (Score:2)
Only Outlaw AI (Score:2)
will ignore Asimov's Laws
1st law is plain dangerous, not just flawed (Score:2)
A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
Even something day-to-day like a simple "AI" that tweaks grocery-store prices harms some people to some degree when it raises prices.
People and current "AIs" violate the first law all the time, or they'd be paralyzed into inaction. Most decisions of any importance end up hurting somebody in some way.
The 3 laws are a simplification -- a dangerous gross oversimplification. They're just something an author dreams up with his author buddies during a night of drinking, not something that just needs tweaking to m
Wrong question ... (Score:2)
... really. Can humans actually build the three laws of robotics into AI?
The answer is, "No."
Recall that AI is so primitive that it can't tell [slashdot.org] if the Sun comes up because the rooster crows, or the other way around.
Amid rapid developments and nagging setbacks, one essential building block of human intelligence has eluded machines for decades: Understanding cause and effect. Put simply, today's machine-learning programs can't tell whether a crowing rooster makes the sun rise, or the other way around
No, now stop asking (Score:2)
No, AI can't be made to follow vague rules, You can't make rules explicit enough to be computed. This is like the conversation a while ago trying to apply "the trolley problem" to self driving cars... any solution just makes the code less reliable and thus more likely to kill people.
Stop asking the question, please.
;-)
implementation (Score:2)
So what we know now is that it very difficult to write code