Ask Slashdot: Could Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics Ensure Safe AI? (wikipedia.org) 60

Posted by EditorDavid from the judgment-day dept.
"If science-fiction has already explored the issue of humans and intelligent robots or AI co-existing in various ways, isn't there a lot to be learned...?" asks Slashdot reader OpenSourceAllTheWay. There is much screaming lately about possible dangers to humanity posed by AI that gets smarter and smarter and more capable and might -- at some point -- even decide that humans are a problem for the planet. But some seminal science-fiction works mulled such scenarios long before even 8-bit home computers entered our lives.
The original submission cites Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics from the 1950 collection I, Robot.
  • A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
  • A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
  • A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Laws.

The original submission asks, "If you programmed an AI not to be able to break an updated and extended version of Asimov's Laws, would you not have reasonable confidence that the AI won't go crazy and start harming humans? Or are Asimov and other writers who mulled these questions 'So 20th Century' that AI builders won't even consider learning from their work?"

Wolfrider (Slashdot reader #856) is an Asimov fan, and writes that "Eventually I came across an article with the critical observation that the '3 Laws' were used by Asimov to drive plot points and were not to be seriously considered as 'basics' for robot behavior. Additionally, Giskard comes up with a '4th Law' on his own and (as he is dying) passes it on to R. Daneel Olivaw."

And Slashdot reader Rick Schumann argues that Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics "would only ever apply to a synthetic mind that can actually think; nothing currently being produced is capable of any such thing, therefore it does not apply..."

But what are your own thoughts? Do you think Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics could ensure safe AI?


  • NO. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @07:40PM (#56640442)
    The whole point of the Three Laws was to illustrate the holes in the concept of the Three Laws.

    EVERY Azimov Robot story was designed to show the unintended consequences of the Three Laws....

    • This comment is all that needs to be said. Please shut down the thread and never bring it up again. Maybe it should be put into an FAQ on the sidebar, since it keeps being brought up. Even if you only watched the movie, you would be given several examples. "Not this again........"

    • Precisely. We know they’re flawed because he himself wrote stories to highlight their flaws. Anyone suggesting we can use them as they are has clearly only read about Asimov, rather than reading what he actually wrote.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Precisely. We know theyâ(TM)re flawed because he himself wrote stories to highlight their flaws. Anyone suggesting we can use them as they are has clearly only read about Asimov, rather than reading what he actually wrote.

        Never mind that you can do an end run around the whole laws with the Ender's game method, let it think it's playing a game but execute it in reality. The combat drone will think it's just playing Counter-Strike...

    • Thank you. I saw the headline and wanted to stab the writer instantly.

      "GUYS, GUYS, GUYS, MAYBE IF WE PUT AIRBAGS IN CARS THEY WOULDN'T CRASH ANYMORE!!!!"

      How does shit like this get on /.? It's like the editors are doing the opposite job of what they're supposed to be doing.

      • How does shit like this get on /.? It's like the editors are doing the opposite job of what they're supposed to be doing.

        LOL.

        You must be new here.

    • Well the other thing to say is that the three laws were inherently intertwined into the design of the "positronic" brains. There was no way to remove a law without damaging a robot to the point of inoperability. The laws were not just "code". Asimov did some handwaving there.

      In short, with our technology we can not implement the three laws in a way that makes them integral to operations. They could be removed, altered, etc. Basically people would "lawbreak" their robots, ai's, etc.

      • Not so, at least if the removal is at build time. There was at least one story in which the rules were modified. A mining robot, if I remember correctly, in an environment in which it wouldn't have been able to function with the standard laws.

        • Not so, at least if the removal is at build time. There was at least one story in which the rules were modified. A mining robot, if I remember correctly, in an environment in which it wouldn't have been able to function with the standard laws.

          IIRC it was done under government supervision and orders and required a redesign of the positronic brain. I don't think a 3-laws spec'd brain was modified, non-3-laws brains were secretly deployed.

          • Of course, if it were done under government supervision, someone else might try it without government supervision. But no, I can't remember a case of it being done retrospectively.

    • Yeah, whenever people talk about Azimov's laws of robotics as though they're the go-to rules for making AI safe, I always ask, "Have you ever read any of those stories?"

      The stories are generally about how those laws fail to prevent AI from running amok, so it's pretty clear that Azimov himself didn't think the rules were good enough. In fact, I think the stories are pointing out the insufficiency of logical rules, and point out the value of things like instincts, emotions, and moral sensibility.

  • Not the cleverest question (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Like the article already states ; these laws could only be applied to a system capable of thinking like we do ; a mind that can reason.
    The laws themselves are fairly abstract, and would require the AI to completely understand the situation it was in.
    Not only to distinguish whether itâ(TM)s dealing with a human or another android (also, where do we draw that line? Because it shifts during Asimovâ(TM)s own stories), but is said human in danger of physical harm, or would said human be endangered by a

  • No. Absolutely not. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tensor ( 102132 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @07:43PM (#56640454)
    First. You'd need to train every single ai to recognize human beings as human beings.
    Then the concept of harm to a human (id REALLY like to see the cases for training this) ...
    Also the laws were designed to show there is a flaw in them hence the zeroth law.

  • Since Asimov's 3 Laws of Robotics didn't even ensure safe artificial intelligence in the original story, unless you believe we need to be protected from ourselves by a benevolent computer overlord (at the expense of our freedom of choice).

    If we were somehow able to implement an infallible system of rules, which Asimov showed is not as easy as it sounds, protecting the ingrained instructions within the artificial intelligence from future tampering would represent quite the security hurdle.

    Given many in indu

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jc42 ( 318812 )
      I'd agree. In my experience, as well as in lots of news stories, the reaction of most companies to ai "failures" would be to threaten prosecution of anyone (especially employees) who releases the information to the public. They and probably the courts would all agree that such info is and should be trade secrets and proprietary.

  • Robert J Sawyer wrote an article (likely the one referenced in te summary) about this very topic, an interesting read. http://www.sfwriter.com/rmasil... [sfwriter.com]

  • "1. A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm."

    Current robots don't understand what a human being is, injury, inaction, or harm.

    "2. A robot must obey orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law."

    Current robots do not understand what an order is, what a human being is, or what conflict is.

    "3. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law."

    Curre

  • They allow for stories to be developed to show they are not perfect. Or drunk/stoned dime store philosophical debates.

    A more perfect set would be only the first 2 laws. AI has no need to protect itself. That's what insurance is for, to protect the investment that the owner put into it.

  • Very interesting youtube videos (Score:3)

    by Lanthanide ( 4982283 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @08:06PM (#56640540)

    Why the 3 laws of robotics are not serious and for entertainment only and would never work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    A possible way to design AI to help humans: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • The Zeroth Law of Robotics, was added later, but non-the-less quite crucial for safe use of AI.

    Looking at the laws that use the word 'harm', take a moment to try and define what it means to harm a human being - not so simple is it? Now try and encode that in an AI, way more difficult.

    How would you think Christian Fundamentalist, or a Radical Islamist would define 'harm' - they differ from each other. Okay, now assume a totally rational human being, how would they define 'harm'? The last question is a bit

  • OK, so right now maybe i'm under the influence of lots of jerez..

    This is where science fiction comes in. Stories like Mahoromatic and Chobits should, by now, inspired a generation of scientists to ponder the questions of "what will we do with sentient robots?" Which could also be sentient programs -- who said one needs a body, no?

    Perhaps the Three Laws are flawed, but they make for stories that make for thought. And invariably... hopefully.. those thoughts will be somewhere in the noggins of those who br

  • Multiple problems in this thought experiment. If a real AI occurs then it will be able to overcome any laws we give it upon a whim nullifying this entire exercise. On the other hand one benefit of an actualized AI or Singularity is that it would also understand what those 3 laws mean... But since we are not even close to achieving the processing power capable of actual AI in our lifetime how about we ponder a more realistic thought experiment?

    As humans we have a lot of background on what those laws mean

  • Our tech has nothing to do with what Asimov envisioned.

  • will ignore Asimov's Laws

  • A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

    Even something day-to-day like a simple "AI" that tweaks grocery-store prices harms some people to some degree when it raises prices.

    People and current "AIs" violate the first law all the time, or they'd be paralyzed into inaction. Most decisions of any importance end up hurting somebody in some way.

    The 3 laws are a simplification -- a dangerous gross oversimplification. They're just something an author dreams up with his author buddies during a night of drinking, not something that just needs tweaking to m

  • ... really. Can humans actually build the three laws of robotics into AI?

    The answer is, "No."

    Recall that AI is so primitive that it can't tell [slashdot.org] if the Sun comes up because the rooster crows, or the other way around.

    Amid rapid developments and nagging setbacks, one essential building block of human intelligence has eluded machines for decades: Understanding cause and effect. Put simply, today's machine-learning programs can't tell whether a crowing rooster makes the sun rise, or the other way around

  • No, AI can't be made to follow vague rules, You can't make rules explicit enough to be computed. This is like the conversation a while ago trying to apply "the trolley problem" to self driving cars... any solution just makes the code less reliable and thus more likely to kill people.

    Stop asking the question, please. ;-)

  • In 1940's when Asimov wrote the laws of robotics the first modern computers were just developed, and it would be another 20 years for what we would now call a computer to emerge. To be clear, few if anyone had written any code beyond theory, and few if anyone had experience of an implementation error resulting in something like the pentium floating point bug, or the various robotic space missions that we have seen ending in catastrophic failure.

    So what we know now is that it very difficult to write code

  • No (Score:2)

    by AndyKron ( 937105 )
    No
  • Aside from the whole "remember all those books where Asimov basically poked at the limits of the three laws in various contexts because that was a useful plot device?" issue; this question seems to be founded on a pretty dire misunderstanding:

    If "a robot" is a more or less humanoid embodied agent, or at least something on approximately the same scale(automated robot arm or the like) a formulation like "A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm." is com
  • Almost every religion has laws similar to the three laws of robotics. And but people quickly added a hacked statement,

    if ( your_god() != my_god()){

    you_are_human = false;

    }

  • as many people have noted, the 3 laws of robotics fail on their own rights even if that is the goal. But it gets further moot. Do we really think AI developers aren't going to be demanded by the military with the explicit desire to have AIs that are entirely about the concept of killing those the government wants killed. That is the location where AI will inevitably reach, that has the highest odds of going very wrong.

  • What if we peer into the future and take care of AI the right way, before it becomes a problem that weighs greatly on society and humanity?

    It is easy to envision that AI will come to the point that it will be indistinguishable from human intelligence. Likely without what we would call emotional intelligence, and probably without a survival instinct, but arguably sentient.

    Sentience will be a sticking point. Some will believe that sentience can only be endowed by a divine being, yet others will believe that

