Rebuilding the PDP-11/70 with a Raspberry Pi (wixsite.com) 85
"You could look at this as a smallish PDP-11/70, built with modern parts," Oscar Vermeulen writes on his site. "Or alternatively, and equally valid, as a fancy front panel case for a Raspberry Pi."
Long-time Slashdot reader cptnapalm writes: Oscar Vermeulen's PiDP-11 front panel, modeling a PDP-11/70 in all its colorful glory, has been released to beta testers. This is Mr. Vermeulen's second DEC front panel; his PiDP-8 was released a few years ago. The PiDP-11 panel is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi running simh or, possibly, a FPGA implementation of the Digital Equipment Corporation PDP-11... In addition to the front panel with its switches and blinkenlights, also included is a prototyping area for the possibility of adding new hardware...
UNIX and later BSD were developed on the PDP-11, including both the creation of the C language, the pipe concept and the text editor vi.
Long-time Slashdot reader cptnapalm writes: Oscar Vermeulen's PiDP-11 front panel, modeling a PDP-11/70 in all its colorful glory, has been released to beta testers. This is Mr. Vermeulen's second DEC front panel; his PiDP-8 was released a few years ago. The PiDP-11 panel is designed to work with a Raspberry Pi running simh or, possibly, a FPGA implementation of the Digital Equipment Corporation PDP-11... In addition to the front panel with its switches and blinkenlights, also included is a prototyping area for the possibility of adding new hardware...
UNIX and later BSD were developed on the PDP-11, including both the creation of the C language, the pipe concept and the text editor vi.
Pi does it all (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm always amazed at what people use a Pi for. While bad mouthed for it's limitations it seems the Swiss Knife of tiny SBC devices.
Re: (Score:1)
People who badmouth the Pi for its limitations are not the ones that are interesting.
The interesting people look at the limitations of the Pi (especially the single core variants) and say 'Challenge accepted'. Then they sit down and make it do things the people above didn't think possible.
Re:Pi does it all (Score:4, Interesting)
Before the Pi, you'd see all sorts of devices hacked to get new firmwares and new capabilities into them, that the original creator hadn't even dreamed of. Remember the Chumby? Hacking various routers?
The Pi platform lets you skip that sometimes difficult hacking phase, and onto the, "What could I do with this hardware?!"
Re: (Score:2)
I think you are right. A lot of very creative people now are free to just use the hardware without having to fight against the deliberate crippling of the hardware by it's creators. You'd see someone hack the Playstation to get it to do cool stuff and then a firmware update would wipe that out.
Re: (Score:2)
Well sure, if you were dumb enough to accept the firmware update instead of sideloading API updates designed to force you to upgrade...er...speaking for a friend.
It's sort of cool that they made this but I refuse to accept a PDP-11 that doesn't contain disc packs, tape drives and green screen terminals. It just doesn't seem right. Unlike screwing Sony in the wake of that massive rootkit scan [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Where I work the IBM tape library was 'automated' decades ago. It is used exactly the same way, but it is, of course, all DASD drive now. And that's virtualized in a SAN inside a VM cluster that merely mimics a tape library.
I use PuTTY daily. At work it's HostExplorer, they can jam PComm up their Java. Lots of VT100 emulations out there.
Needless to say a PiDP-11 would handle mSATA fine. Imagine giving your VMS install more data space than existed in the world when it was introduced.
First-world problems. Wit
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't care if it uses standard 1/2" tape, and the data is actually on SD cards, but it should look like its on DECtape.
A paper tape reader/punch to scale, but with full size paper tape might be nice, but I am not sure you could get paper tape for it anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm always amazed at what people use a Pi for.
An IBM mainframe emulator on a Pi would be really impressive . . . impressive, but probably not very useful. And there is probably a butt-ugly rat tail of legal issues.
Now, Linux on Z is supposedly Open Source . . . so that could be possible legally . . . but again, probably not very useful.
Re: (Score:2)
My brother runs a serious shop that still uses RPG. SO go ahead, either a S/3 or S/38, that code is still running businesses. And yes, IBM would probably be a hassle, but then again that old S/3 code is still running on Zseries emulating AS/400-S/3x-S/3...
Re: (Score:3)
I'll reserve my applause for the person/s who manage to emulate OS400/IBM i on RPi or x86/64.
Re: (Score:2)
Pi/CMS? That would be pretty cool to see pulled off.
Re: (Score:3)
The Hercules emulator [hercules-390.org] will emulate an IBM z system on your PC. Now, any IBM mainframe software that's not decades old is copyright and basically impossible for an ordinary Joe to get for an emulator. But in the 60s and 70s, IBM released much of their system software free, figuring to make money on the hardware. You can get an MVS turnkey system [bsp-gmbh.com] for Hercules built with the last free version of MVS (3.8j). You get an assembler (G--H and HLASM were licensed program products) and TSO (not ISPF or SDSF, thou
Re: (Score:2)
I don't get it though. We've had the SimhH simulator for about 25 years now, just putting it on a Raspberry Pi is trivial, so the only "story" here is the front panel. Ie, copy source code onto the RPi, run make, and you're done, because the Raspberry Pi is a relatively high powered computer. You can find PDP 11 like computers built by hand - that is, the logic built by hand from TTL gates or relays, those are certainly much more interesting stories. Follow the homebrew cpu ring [homebrewcpuring.org].
Granted, this is fun to p
Re: (Score:2)
Whether it's more interesting depends on your area of interest.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: That's not "rebuilding". (Score:1)
Score 1 for pedantry.
Would anyone have difficulty making this distinction, or are you just going for the satisfaction of pointing something out?
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. I'd be much more impressed to see this running from an FPGA and interfacing with Massbus peripherals.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
He rebuilt the front panel and switches from photographs, primarily. This is a serious effort.
Re: (Score:3)
http://obsolescenceguaranteed.... [blogspot.ch]
Not a tinkerer.
Have to build it before putting it on (Score:4, Insightful)
This article is not about the emulator. That's been around for a while.
This is about reproducing the physical hardware - the switches and lights and all that. You say "that's not rebuilding. That's putting a fancy front on" - you realize one has to design and build the "fancy front" before putting it on, right?
Re: (Score:3)
The person reproducing it might like to hear from (Score:2)
That's very cool that you have that.
If you want to interface it with an RPi, I bet the guy doing the project in the article might like to here from you.
Re: (Score:2)
Because--yep, you see guessed it--I have an 11/70 front panel and I've wanted to do something like that for ages.
Good luck with the project, however you will still need to reduce the CPU power of the Raspberry PI to make it authentic.
Have a nice day
:)
Re:Have to build it before putting it on (Score:5, Informative)
I was hoping to find that the project entailed interfacing an actual 11/70 front panel to a Raspberry Pi. Because--yep, you see guessed it--I have an 11/70 front panel and I've wanted to do something like that for ages.
There's a similar project that does just this. This is the Blinkenbone project, "historic Blinkenlight console panels controlled by simulators".
The creator references and links all of this on his obsolescence.wixsite.com page. He explicitly states that this is a scale recreation of the PDP-11/70 panel, and uses Blinkenbone simulator logic for the RPi to drive his kits. This is preferable than having it drive the on-screen java clients, and more accessible than locating a real discarded, vintage panel.
On eBay, I see panel switches for the PDP-11/70 listed for 75-100 USD each, so unless like YOU, you're blessed with a salvage find, this is super cool.
Because you have a real salvage panel, this is what you want, the Blinkenbone panel, on the retrocmp site:
http://retrocmp.com/projects/b... [retrocmp.com]
http://retrocmp.com/projects/b... [retrocmp.com]
ed is the standard text editor! (Score:4, Funny)
ed. Not vi, ed.
Now get off my lawn, I'm growing belt onions right there.
Re: (Score:1)
Well I just use cat. I am lazy
Re: (Score:1)
ED was first, line editing only, then we had EDT (1978?). I remember seeing that for the first time and having my mind blown away...
Re: (Score:2)
Cat was around even earlier. Bahoo you younglings. I do not need features and use pipe when cat displays too much info in a terminal
Re: (Score:1)
Re:ed is the standard text editor! (Score:5, Funny)
Software text editors are for wannabe hipsters.
Serious developers use the switches and LEDs that are right there on the front panel. Why would you pay for all that hardware if you didn't intend to use it?
Re: (Score:3)
And thanks to this project? NOW YOU CAN!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
For those who missed the joke: ed is the standard text editor [gnu.org].
Looks good, but... Sound? (Score:3)
The builder set up a prototyping area, and my thought would be to install an audio amp and speakers to replicate the 12 (? it's been 40 years for me...) fans it needed for cooling. To say nothing of the RK-05. Of course an organization that could afford a
/70 could probably afford the RP06 drives to go with it.
I remember wishing that someday if I could get really rich, I could someday have an 11/45.
Re: (Score:2)
The really tricky part is getting the Pi to emulate the thermal output of the original. I had a friend who had an old 11/70 set up in his bedroom. He only powered it up during winter, when he wanted the extra heat in any case.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Also? Three-phase power.
We had a beast in a friends garage, in the early 90's. He needed to convince his wife to have the new run from the panel mains.
That was that last time I touched one of these, with a crappy Wyse 50 terminal, instead of the Honeywell Teleypes or Lear Seigler ADM-3 terminals we had in the labs, where I first used Unix and Berkeley extensions.
Do some mining. (Score:2)
Put an Antminer in the case for authenticity.
Loved my PDP 11/70s (Score:2)
I miss those days, cut my baby teeth on a PDP 11/70 with RSX11M+ OS. Did Fortran 66, Fortran 77, Assembler and C code on them.
We also had 11/34s and a really small one in the lab with a low serial number. It came with the pizza box drives and paper-tape reader/writers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Was his name Mel? [catb.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Oh lord... not one of those IBM plugboards. My Dad used those back in the '60s.
Pictures here [google.com].
Re: (Score:2)
PDP 11/70? Eee, tha' were lucky. I cut my computer teeth on the PDP 8/E. I also did the maintenance course on it, which with my electronics degree meant I could follow a high-level instruction (in FOCAL) all the way down to the movement of electrons in specific gates. Am I of the last generation for whom such an end-to-end view of computing was reasonably commonplace?
Re: (Score:2)
Luxury... PDP-8/L, paper tape only and no disk. (Well, several months later, we got an RK05. 2.3 million words... It was huge and lightning fast.)
I still remember the wonderment upon first learning of the -11 and its stack. Reentrant code!
I still have the first programmed output of the decaying sine from the FOCAL example, glued to the inside cover of my CRC math tables book. It's a bit faded but still visible.
Re: (Score:2)
In 79-82, we had the cake-lid drives, that resembled a top-load washer. I have no idea of the sizes, I'm guessing they were 20 MB? Different disc-pacs for our use, and that on the weekends, when the school district did processing.
We kept our personal files on 8" floppy disks, with a drive accessible in the common area of the lab, away from where the DEC and large peripherals were locked.
There are several stories from this school. One is that the exchange student we had, Marcus Hess, went on to Cuckoo's Egg
possible an 11/05 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The big boxes were racks that also held tape drives and rack-mounted disk pacs. Sometimes these were plopped into washer-machine height carriages.
Memories (Score:4, Interesting)
Name that OS (Score:1)
fun game: Name DEC pdp11 OS by running idle light pattern...
RT11, RSTS/E, RSX11 all had different light patterns.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
NOT that!!!! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We booted from disc, in 79. You needed to toggle boot register on the front of the panel, tho. So not much different than tape. Students rarely got to do this, tho' I got some privileges for the locked room with this stuff and had the 3-ring runbook, to do this some mornings.
Next we'll upgrade it to a VAX (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I was always in awe of the POLYD instruction - "Evaluate Polynomial, Double Precision"
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but you run RSTS/E or Unix first, then load the BASIC interpreter. It's line-number stuff!
"Digital" topic used correctly for a change! (Score:2)