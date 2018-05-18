Google's Duplex AI Robot Will Warn That Calls Are Recorded

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: On Thursday, the Alphabet Inc. unit shared more details on how the Duplex robot-calling feature will operate when it's released publicly, according to people familiar with the discussion. Duplex is an extension of the company's voice-based digital assistant that automatically phones local businesses and speaks with workers there to book appointments. At Google's weekly TGIF staff meeting on Thursday, executives gave employees their first full Duplex demo and told them the bot would identify itself as the Google assistant. It will also inform people on the phone that the line is being recorded in certain jurisdictions, the people said.

  • Since notice you're recording a conversation is, in some States, a legal requirement. [versadial.com]

    Pity all States do not.

    • Well laws sure prohibit robocalls, especially to numbers on the Do Not Call List. That's why we have no robocalls.

      • The sad truth is that folks often give up their right to bow out of the conversation, waiving their right to be silent, if you will... no right stands long if it is voluntarily surrendered.

  • It will warn when a call is being recorded, because there are stricter laws about that. But what about everything else? It still phones home with everything to have Google's servers do the voice recognition, everything being spoken. Let's all install corporate and government bugs in our homes. Sounds great to me.

  • Complaints about AIs "recording" things will come back to haunt us. When the day comes that someone like Larry Ellis is uploaded into a machine, will it always have to announce that it is recording? What about when we finally get the ability to augment our memory with electronic implants?

    We need to figure out how to embrace this into our system now or face discrimination later. We need to clear the path for augmenting ourselves so that we can keep up.

