The Boston Restaurant Where Robots Have Replaced the Chefs (washingtonpost.com) 29
Started by a group of 20-something robotics engineers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology who partnered with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, Spyce in downtown Boston is founded on the idea that a fulfilling meal can be more science than spontaneity [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source]. From a report: The restaurant's founders have replaced human chefs with seven automated cooking pots that simultaneously whip up meals in three minutes or less. A brief description of meal preparation -- courtesy of 26-year-old co-founder, Michael Farid -- can sound more like laboratory instructions than conventional cooking. "Once you place your order, we have an ingredient delivery system that collects them from the fridge," Farid said.
"The ingredients are portioned into the correct sizes and then delivered to a robotic wok, where they are tumbled at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The ingredients are cooked and seared. And once the process is complete, the woks tilt downward and put food into a bowl. And then they're ready to be garnished and served." Spyce bills itself as "the world's first restaurant featuring a robotic kitchen that cooks complex meals," a distinction that appears to reference burger-flipping robots like "Flippy," who plied his trade in a California fast food kitchen before being temporary suspended -- because he wasn't working fast enough.
It's not complex cooking at all. Quite frankly I'd like to see them make a robot that could cook steak, potatoes, side veggies meal....because I'm quite certain they couldn't. Even a quality hamburger would confound a robot.
My steaks cook for 4 minutes in a cast iron pan as hot as my electric oven/range can get it. My only interaction is spreading a little canola oil and some seasoning on each side, flipping it 3 times, and moving it from the range into the oven. It could be easily automated and it makes a pretty good steak. Maybe other people like to get more elaborate with their preparation, but I'm happy with what I produce. A baked potato on the side seems easy and I'm sure we could find a robot-friendly veggie dish.
What is the oven part for? I'm asking seriously.
I'm not sure I agree that stir-fry qualifies as a "complex meal."
Well maybe complex is not the right word but you can make varied dishes using the same cooking technique, like here's beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, vegetarian with rice or noodles, different accessories and spices etc. and it's made-to-order so it can be exactly how you want it with robot precision. Personally I think the latter could be the killer feature here, sure you could explain it to a human chef but then you'd have to instruct him in detail every time which would get tedious and you could never fine
Worked on machine controls for over thirty years, and the machines get great health insurance. As soon as they get sick, a human is dispatched to help and we have parts on site to fix the most common health problems. As for vacation time, they get all of the time they need off for maintenance.
As for myself, I haven't had a real vacation in over twenty-five years and haven't been to a doctor since I was 13, which was a little over forty years ago.
